Dr. Christopher Kolker Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Norwich, CT, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Christopher Kolker of Norwich, Connecticut, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in family medicine, hospice and palliative care medicine.
About Dr. Christopher Kolker
Dr. Christopher Kolker is a physician and clinical instructor with 30 years of experience in healthcare. He offers family medicine services and has expertise in hospice and palliative care medicine. Through his work, Dr. Kolker provides comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages while supporting individuals and families facing serious illnesses with comfort-focused care.
He is affiliated with The William W. Backus Hospital and practices at Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine Clinton in Westbrook, Connecticut. Dr. Kolker communicates with patients in both English and Spanish, helping provide accessible care to diverse communities in his area.
In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Kolker holds several academic appointments. He serves as an assistant professor at Quinnipiac School of Medicine, a senior clinical instructor at Yale University School of Medicine, and a senior clinical instructor at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
Also an author, Dr. Kolke has published four nonfiction books and is known for writing about the connections among medicine, faith, healing, and holistic wellness. He is also the recognized author of more than 200 articles and one book in German philately.
An expert in German philately, Dr. Kolker serves as an expertizer in German philately for the American Philatelic Society, the largest philatelic organization in the world.
Dr. Kolker is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice. He received his M.D. from the University of Oklahoma in 1996. In his personal time, he enjoys philately, writing, and theology.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Dr. Christopher Kolker
Dr. Christopher Kolker is a physician and clinical instructor with 30 years of experience in healthcare. He offers family medicine services and has expertise in hospice and palliative care medicine. Through his work, Dr. Kolker provides comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages while supporting individuals and families facing serious illnesses with comfort-focused care.
He is affiliated with The William W. Backus Hospital and practices at Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine Clinton in Westbrook, Connecticut. Dr. Kolker communicates with patients in both English and Spanish, helping provide accessible care to diverse communities in his area.
In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Kolker holds several academic appointments. He serves as an assistant professor at Quinnipiac School of Medicine, a senior clinical instructor at Yale University School of Medicine, and a senior clinical instructor at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
Also an author, Dr. Kolke has published four nonfiction books and is known for writing about the connections among medicine, faith, healing, and holistic wellness. He is also the recognized author of more than 200 articles and one book in German philately.
An expert in German philately, Dr. Kolker serves as an expertizer in German philately for the American Philatelic Society, the largest philatelic organization in the world.
Dr. Kolker is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice. He received his M.D. from the University of Oklahoma in 1996. In his personal time, he enjoys philately, writing, and theology.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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