FiSci and Matrix Wildfire Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Next-Generation Wildfire Suppression and De-Risking Infrastructure
Boulder, CO, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FiSci and Matrix Wildfire today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop and deploy large-scale wildfire prevention and risk mitigation solutions across high-hazard zones.
By integrating the FiSci Mitigate platform's analytical capabilities and mitigation frameworks with Matrix Wildfire's Massive Area Fire Denial defense barrier technologies, the partnership aims to offer public and private sector clients a comprehensive blueprint to significantly lower risk profiles, protect essential infrastructure, and reduce financial exposure associated with modern wildfire threats.
"Wildfire threat profiles have escalated beyond traditional reactive suppression methods. This partnership allows us to deploy non-toxic, data-modeled barrier systems right where the risk is highest—protecting rail lines, grid infrastructure, and surrounding communities long before an ignition can establish itself." —Patric Douglas, CEO at Matrix Wildfire
"Aligning with Matrix Wildfire strengthens our shared vision of proactive, science-backed risk reduction. Together, we are establishing scalable systems that help asset owners, municipalities, and utilities manage risk in an increasingly hazardous environment." —Gregory Vigneaux, Technical Account Executive at FiSci
About FiSci
FiSci provides specialized science-based frameworks and solutions designed to quantify, mitigate, and build resilience against complex wildfire hazards. By bridging data science with operational risk management, FiSci empowers utilities, municipalities, and enterprise asset owners to make informed, proactive decisions. To learn more, visit www.fi-sci-mitigate.com
About Matrix Wildfire
Matrix Wildfire is a pioneer in proactive WUI (Wildland-Urban Interface) infrastructure defense, developing high-volume massive area sprayer technologies, partnering with non-toxic long-term firebreak chemistries, and predictive deployment modeling. Matrix Wildfire transforms reactive firefighting into pre-mitigated, scalable, preventative utility-level infrastructure to safeguard communities, critical utilities, and high-value assets long before ignitions occur. To learn more, visit
www.matrixwildfire.com
Media Contacts:
Matrix Wildfire Media Inquiry:
Email: media@matrixwildfire.com
Website: www.matrixwildfire.com
FiSci Media Inquiry:
Email: info@fi-sci-mitigate.com
Website: www.fi-sci-mitigate.com
By integrating the FiSci Mitigate platform's analytical capabilities and mitigation frameworks with Matrix Wildfire's Massive Area Fire Denial defense barrier technologies, the partnership aims to offer public and private sector clients a comprehensive blueprint to significantly lower risk profiles, protect essential infrastructure, and reduce financial exposure associated with modern wildfire threats.
"Wildfire threat profiles have escalated beyond traditional reactive suppression methods. This partnership allows us to deploy non-toxic, data-modeled barrier systems right where the risk is highest—protecting rail lines, grid infrastructure, and surrounding communities long before an ignition can establish itself." —Patric Douglas, CEO at Matrix Wildfire
"Aligning with Matrix Wildfire strengthens our shared vision of proactive, science-backed risk reduction. Together, we are establishing scalable systems that help asset owners, municipalities, and utilities manage risk in an increasingly hazardous environment." —Gregory Vigneaux, Technical Account Executive at FiSci
About FiSci
FiSci provides specialized science-based frameworks and solutions designed to quantify, mitigate, and build resilience against complex wildfire hazards. By bridging data science with operational risk management, FiSci empowers utilities, municipalities, and enterprise asset owners to make informed, proactive decisions. To learn more, visit www.fi-sci-mitigate.com
About Matrix Wildfire
Matrix Wildfire is a pioneer in proactive WUI (Wildland-Urban Interface) infrastructure defense, developing high-volume massive area sprayer technologies, partnering with non-toxic long-term firebreak chemistries, and predictive deployment modeling. Matrix Wildfire transforms reactive firefighting into pre-mitigated, scalable, preventative utility-level infrastructure to safeguard communities, critical utilities, and high-value assets long before ignitions occur. To learn more, visit
www.matrixwildfire.com
Media Contacts:
Matrix Wildfire Media Inquiry:
Email: media@matrixwildfire.com
Website: www.matrixwildfire.com
FiSci Media Inquiry:
Email: info@fi-sci-mitigate.com
Website: www.fi-sci-mitigate.com
Contact
Matrix WildfireContact
Christina Hope
415-562-5238
matrixwildfire.com
Christina Hope
415-562-5238
matrixwildfire.com
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