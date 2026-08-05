Pet Paradise Launches No Hungry Dog Food Drive to Help Local Families Keep Their Pets Fed
Pet Paradise has launched its No Hungry Dog Food Drive, a community-wide initiative benefiting Feeding America to help families keep their pets fed during times of food insecurity. Through Sept. 30, all 64 Pet Paradise resorts will collect unopened dog food donations and raise funds to support local communities. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to ensuring no dog goes hungry while strengthening the bond between pets and the people who love them.
Jacksonville, FL, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pet Paradise is excited to launch its No Hungry Dog Food Drive, a community-wide food drive supporting Feeding America that will help families in local communities keep their pets fed. From August 1st through September 30th, all 64 Pet Paradise resorts will collect unopened dog food donations and raise funds to support families experiencing food insecurity.
The food drive comes at a time when food insecurity continues to affect millions of Americans. An estimated 20 million dogs live in households experiencing poverty, highlighting the challenges many families face in providing meals for their pets. By helping families access pet food during difficult times, we can support the bond they share with their four-legged family.
"Every day, we see firsthand the incredible bond between pets and the people who love them," said Dina Beam, Chief Customer Officer at Pet Paradise. "When families face financial hardship, keeping a beloved pet fed can become one more source of stress. Through the No Hungry Dog Food Drive, we're inviting our communities to come together to help ensure pets stay healthy, and no dog has to go hungry. That's why we're proud to support Feeding America to make a meaningful impact on the neighborhoods we serve."
Community members can support by:
- Making an online donation to support Feeding America's work providing food and resources to families facing food insecurity
- Donate unopened bags of dog food at any Pet Paradise resort.
Every contribution helps families care for their pets during difficult times while supporting local food assistance efforts. Donations collected through the food drive will help provide resources to people and pets in the communities Pet Paradise serves.
"Our purpose extends beyond the care we provide inside our resorts," said Alex Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Paradise. "As pet people, we're committed to supporting the health and well-being of pets wherever they're needed, and our annual Pet Food Drive is one of the many ways we put that commitment into action. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for people and the pets who depend on them."
The No Hungry Dog Food Drive reflects Pet Paradise's belief that caring for pets means caring for the people who love them. By bringing together our Pet Paradise community, thousands of pet parents, and one shared purpose, the company hopes to inspire acts of generosity that create lasting impact.
For more information about the No Hungry Dog Food Drive, including how to donate online or find your nearest Pet Paradise resort, visit info.petparadise.com/petfooddrive
About Pet Paradise
Pet Paradise is a comprehensive pet care company built by pet people, for pet people. Since 2002, the company has grown to 64 resorts across 9 states, offering boarding, daycare, grooming, training, and veterinary care designed to support pets’ health and well-being. Pet Paradise teams build meaningful relationships with every pet while delivering safe, enriching experiences and consistent standards of care. Beyond its resorts, the company supports pets, families, and local communities through charitable initiatives and community partnerships. Learn more at PetParadise.com.
The food drive comes at a time when food insecurity continues to affect millions of Americans. An estimated 20 million dogs live in households experiencing poverty, highlighting the challenges many families face in providing meals for their pets. By helping families access pet food during difficult times, we can support the bond they share with their four-legged family.
"Every day, we see firsthand the incredible bond between pets and the people who love them," said Dina Beam, Chief Customer Officer at Pet Paradise. "When families face financial hardship, keeping a beloved pet fed can become one more source of stress. Through the No Hungry Dog Food Drive, we're inviting our communities to come together to help ensure pets stay healthy, and no dog has to go hungry. That's why we're proud to support Feeding America to make a meaningful impact on the neighborhoods we serve."
Community members can support by:
- Making an online donation to support Feeding America's work providing food and resources to families facing food insecurity
- Donate unopened bags of dog food at any Pet Paradise resort.
Every contribution helps families care for their pets during difficult times while supporting local food assistance efforts. Donations collected through the food drive will help provide resources to people and pets in the communities Pet Paradise serves.
"Our purpose extends beyond the care we provide inside our resorts," said Alex Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Paradise. "As pet people, we're committed to supporting the health and well-being of pets wherever they're needed, and our annual Pet Food Drive is one of the many ways we put that commitment into action. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for people and the pets who depend on them."
The No Hungry Dog Food Drive reflects Pet Paradise's belief that caring for pets means caring for the people who love them. By bringing together our Pet Paradise community, thousands of pet parents, and one shared purpose, the company hopes to inspire acts of generosity that create lasting impact.
For more information about the No Hungry Dog Food Drive, including how to donate online or find your nearest Pet Paradise resort, visit info.petparadise.com/petfooddrive
About Pet Paradise
Pet Paradise is a comprehensive pet care company built by pet people, for pet people. Since 2002, the company has grown to 64 resorts across 9 states, offering boarding, daycare, grooming, training, and veterinary care designed to support pets’ health and well-being. Pet Paradise teams build meaningful relationships with every pet while delivering safe, enriching experiences and consistent standards of care. Beyond its resorts, the company supports pets, families, and local communities through charitable initiatives and community partnerships. Learn more at PetParadise.com.
Contact
Pet ParadiseContact
Alexa Withey
904-363-3330
petparadise.com
Alexa Withey
904-363-3330
petparadise.com
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