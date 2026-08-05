Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412.
Miami, FL, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marketing executive who helped build Capital One, Ameritrade, and one of the first enterprise security brands joins as post-quantum becomes a market rather than a mandate
Qtonic Quantum Corp today named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor, Category Leadership, effective immediately. Horst is an independent director of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PGC) and was Chief Marketing Officer of TruSecure Corporation, the information security firm later acquired by Verizon.
Horst will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on category definition and market leadership, working with company leadership on how a technical capability becomes the standard buyers ask for by name.
Horst has spent three decades building categories rather than competing inside them. He was the first Chief Marketing Officer of Ameritrade, where he built the brand that defined retail online brokerage. He spent twelve years at Capital One through its transformation from a niche credit card issuer into a top-five diversified bank, serving as Chief Marketing Officer of Capital One Bank and leading brand integration through the company's acquisitions. At TruSecure he rebuilt the market position of an enterprise security company and grew the business roughly fourfold in under three years. He later served as Chief Marketing Officer of The Hershey Company and Chief Executive Officer of PSB Insights. He is the author of Marketing in the #FakeNews Era and was named one of the world's 50 most influential CMOs by Forbes. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a bachelor's degree from Harvard University.
"Categories are not won by the best technology, they are won by whoever makes the decision easy," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "Peter has done that three times, and once inside enterprise security specifically. We have the evidence. He knows how evidence becomes the thing a buyer asks for by name."
"Every enterprise now knows post-quantum migration is coming, and almost none knows what to buy or how to judge it," said Horst. "That is what an undefined category looks like from the buyer's side, and it is why budgets stall. The other thing about this one is that the failure arrives late. Data taken today is decrypted years from now, so the consequence lands long after the decision not to act. Categories that combine confusion with delayed consequence do not sort themselves out. Somebody has to define the terms."
The appointment follows Executive Order 14412, signed June 22, 2026 and published in the Federal Register on June 25, which sets deadlines for federal systems to adopt quantum-resistant key establishment by 2030 and digital signatures by 2031, and directs proposed rulemaking extending cryptographic compliance obligations to federal contractors.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
Qtonic Quantum Corp today named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor, Category Leadership, effective immediately. Horst is an independent director of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PGC) and was Chief Marketing Officer of TruSecure Corporation, the information security firm later acquired by Verizon.
Horst will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on category definition and market leadership, working with company leadership on how a technical capability becomes the standard buyers ask for by name.
Horst has spent three decades building categories rather than competing inside them. He was the first Chief Marketing Officer of Ameritrade, where he built the brand that defined retail online brokerage. He spent twelve years at Capital One through its transformation from a niche credit card issuer into a top-five diversified bank, serving as Chief Marketing Officer of Capital One Bank and leading brand integration through the company's acquisitions. At TruSecure he rebuilt the market position of an enterprise security company and grew the business roughly fourfold in under three years. He later served as Chief Marketing Officer of The Hershey Company and Chief Executive Officer of PSB Insights. He is the author of Marketing in the #FakeNews Era and was named one of the world's 50 most influential CMOs by Forbes. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a bachelor's degree from Harvard University.
"Categories are not won by the best technology, they are won by whoever makes the decision easy," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "Peter has done that three times, and once inside enterprise security specifically. We have the evidence. He knows how evidence becomes the thing a buyer asks for by name."
"Every enterprise now knows post-quantum migration is coming, and almost none knows what to buy or how to judge it," said Horst. "That is what an undefined category looks like from the buyer's side, and it is why budgets stall. The other thing about this one is that the failure arrives late. Data taken today is decrypted years from now, so the consequence lands long after the decision not to act. Categories that combine confusion with delayed consequence do not sort themselves out. Somebody has to define the terms."
The appointment follows Executive Order 14412, signed June 22, 2026 and published in the Federal Register on June 25, which sets deadlines for federal systems to adopt quantum-resistant key establishment by 2030 and digital signatures by 2031, and directs proposed rulemaking extending cryptographic compliance obligations to federal contractors.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
Contact
Qtonic Quantum Corp.Contact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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