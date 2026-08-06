Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Bridgehampton, NY, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.
Hosted by RAND Luxury at a private estate in Bridgehampton, the invitation only event featured more than $100 million worth of collector automobiles, including spectacular Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, and other rare vehicles from around the world. Guests also experienced luxury watches, private aviation, fine jewelry, fashion, gourmet dining, premium spirits, and exclusive lifestyle exhibits throughout the afternoon.
While the remarkable automobiles drew enthusiasts from across Long Island and beyond, the true purpose of the event was to benefit the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, an organization dedicated to rescuing homeless animals, providing medical care, promoting adoption, and giving thousands of dogs and cats a second chance at finding loving homes. The Hamptons Concours has become one of the Foundation's signature fundraising events, bringing the community together around an important cause while celebrating the very best of the Hamptons lifestyle.
As a proud sponsor, Dr. David Pincus and the Pincus Plastic Surgery team welcomed hundreds of guests throughout the day, introducing visitors to the practice while supporting an event centered on compassion, community, and charitable giving. Attendees had the opportunity to meet members of the Pincus team, learn about the practice's personalized approach to plastic surgery, and experience the welcoming atmosphere that has made Pincus Plastic Surgery a destination for patients throughout Long Island, New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida.
“The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation performs incredible work for animals throughout our community," said Dr. David Pincus. "It was an honor for our team to support an event that combines philanthropy with such an extraordinary gathering of people and organizations."
Produced annually by RAND Luxury, the Hamptons Concours d'Elegance has earned a reputation as one of the East End's most prestigious summer events, attracting collectors, luxury brands, and automotive enthusiasts while raising awareness and support for charitable organizations. Ferrari of Long Island, McLaren Long Island, Mercedes-Benz of Southampton, Aston Martin Long Island, and dozens of other luxury partners participated in this year's celebration, highlighting the event's unique combination of automotive excellence, luxury lifestyle, and community impact.
For Dr. David Pincus and the entire Pincus Plastic Surgery team, the day represented more than an opportunity to showcase the practice. It was an opportunity to stand alongside fellow sponsors in support of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and help raise awareness for an organization whose mission continues to positively impact animals and families throughout Long Island.
To learn more about Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery, visit PincusPlasticSurgery.com.
Hosted by RAND Luxury at a private estate in Bridgehampton, the invitation only event featured more than $100 million worth of collector automobiles, including spectacular Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, and other rare vehicles from around the world. Guests also experienced luxury watches, private aviation, fine jewelry, fashion, gourmet dining, premium spirits, and exclusive lifestyle exhibits throughout the afternoon.
While the remarkable automobiles drew enthusiasts from across Long Island and beyond, the true purpose of the event was to benefit the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, an organization dedicated to rescuing homeless animals, providing medical care, promoting adoption, and giving thousands of dogs and cats a second chance at finding loving homes. The Hamptons Concours has become one of the Foundation's signature fundraising events, bringing the community together around an important cause while celebrating the very best of the Hamptons lifestyle.
As a proud sponsor, Dr. David Pincus and the Pincus Plastic Surgery team welcomed hundreds of guests throughout the day, introducing visitors to the practice while supporting an event centered on compassion, community, and charitable giving. Attendees had the opportunity to meet members of the Pincus team, learn about the practice's personalized approach to plastic surgery, and experience the welcoming atmosphere that has made Pincus Plastic Surgery a destination for patients throughout Long Island, New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida.
“The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation performs incredible work for animals throughout our community," said Dr. David Pincus. "It was an honor for our team to support an event that combines philanthropy with such an extraordinary gathering of people and organizations."
Produced annually by RAND Luxury, the Hamptons Concours d'Elegance has earned a reputation as one of the East End's most prestigious summer events, attracting collectors, luxury brands, and automotive enthusiasts while raising awareness and support for charitable organizations. Ferrari of Long Island, McLaren Long Island, Mercedes-Benz of Southampton, Aston Martin Long Island, and dozens of other luxury partners participated in this year's celebration, highlighting the event's unique combination of automotive excellence, luxury lifestyle, and community impact.
For Dr. David Pincus and the entire Pincus Plastic Surgery team, the day represented more than an opportunity to showcase the practice. It was an opportunity to stand alongside fellow sponsors in support of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and help raise awareness for an organization whose mission continues to positively impact animals and families throughout Long Island.
To learn more about Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery, visit PincusPlasticSurgery.com.
Contact
Pincus Plastic SurgeryContact
Dr. Pincus
631-352-3556
www.pincusplasticsurgery.com/
Dr. Pincus
631-352-3556
www.pincusplasticsurgery.com/
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