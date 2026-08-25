ExcelPrep Earns Cognia® Initial Accreditation
Champaign, IL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Accreditation recognizes ExcelPrep’s commitment to educational quality, continuous improvement, and meaningful outcomes for neurodiverse learners.
ExcelPrep announced today that it has earned Cognia® Initial Accreditation, marking an important milestone in the organization’s continued growth as a specialized education provider serving neurodiverse learners. Cognia is a nonprofit school improvement organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers worldwide.
ExcelPrep provides specialized educational programming designed to support learners through individualized instruction, evidence-based teaching, and interdisciplinary approaches to academic, behavioral, communication, and social development. Its educational model integrates Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), and specialized instruction to create learning environments where students with diverse learning profiles can make measurable progress.
“Earning Cognia Initial Accreditation is an important recognition of the systems we are building around our learners,” said Landria Seals Green, Founder and CEO of ExcelPrep. “ExcelPrep began with a simple belief that children who learn differently deserve schools intentionally designed for how they learn. Accreditation gives us another framework for examining our practices, strengthening our organization, and holding ourselves accountable to continuous improvement as we grow.”
Initial accreditation, as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission, provides ExcelPrep an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to building a strong foundation for improvement and enacting meaningful change based on evaluation and feedback.
Cognia recognizes schools and systems across the globe that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation, and effective leadership. For initial accreditation, institutions must show evidence of meeting Cognia’s Essential Requirements, demonstrate commitment to the accreditation process, and host an Initial Accreditation Review to achieve a two-year initial accreditation.
Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Initial Accreditation is a rigorous, but flexible process where we work with schools and systems at every stage—from pre-launch to fully operational—provided they meet our nine foundational Essential Requirements. These institutions undergo an initial review to ensure they are committed to improvement, and in their two-year initial accreditation period, they can leverage Cognia’s improvement resources to prepare for their Accreditation Engagement Review. We commend ExcelPrep for beginning their improvement journey with initial accreditation and making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”
For ExcelPrep, accreditation supports a broader commitment to building educational environments where neurodiversity is considered in the design of instruction rather than treated as an exception to it. As ExcelPrep expands its reach, the organization remains focused on measurable learner growth, high-quality instruction, strong professional practice, and educational models responsive to the needs of children and families.
About ExcelPrep
ExcelPrep is a specialized education organization dedicated to improving outcomes for neurodiverse learners. Founded in Illinois, ExcelPrep provides individualized educational programming integrating special education, Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, Applied Behavior Analysis, speech-language and social communication supports, and other evidence-based approaches. ExcelPrep’s interdisciplinary model is designed to help learners build the academic, communication, behavioral, and cognitive skills necessary to thrive in school and beyond.
About Cognia
Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 100 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning.
Learn more about Cognia at cognia.org.
ExcelPrep announced today that it has earned Cognia® Initial Accreditation, marking an important milestone in the organization’s continued growth as a specialized education provider serving neurodiverse learners. Cognia is a nonprofit school improvement organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers worldwide.
ExcelPrep provides specialized educational programming designed to support learners through individualized instruction, evidence-based teaching, and interdisciplinary approaches to academic, behavioral, communication, and social development. Its educational model integrates Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), and specialized instruction to create learning environments where students with diverse learning profiles can make measurable progress.
“Earning Cognia Initial Accreditation is an important recognition of the systems we are building around our learners,” said Landria Seals Green, Founder and CEO of ExcelPrep. “ExcelPrep began with a simple belief that children who learn differently deserve schools intentionally designed for how they learn. Accreditation gives us another framework for examining our practices, strengthening our organization, and holding ourselves accountable to continuous improvement as we grow.”
Initial accreditation, as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission, provides ExcelPrep an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to building a strong foundation for improvement and enacting meaningful change based on evaluation and feedback.
Cognia recognizes schools and systems across the globe that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation, and effective leadership. For initial accreditation, institutions must show evidence of meeting Cognia’s Essential Requirements, demonstrate commitment to the accreditation process, and host an Initial Accreditation Review to achieve a two-year initial accreditation.
Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Initial Accreditation is a rigorous, but flexible process where we work with schools and systems at every stage—from pre-launch to fully operational—provided they meet our nine foundational Essential Requirements. These institutions undergo an initial review to ensure they are committed to improvement, and in their two-year initial accreditation period, they can leverage Cognia’s improvement resources to prepare for their Accreditation Engagement Review. We commend ExcelPrep for beginning their improvement journey with initial accreditation and making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”
For ExcelPrep, accreditation supports a broader commitment to building educational environments where neurodiversity is considered in the design of instruction rather than treated as an exception to it. As ExcelPrep expands its reach, the organization remains focused on measurable learner growth, high-quality instruction, strong professional practice, and educational models responsive to the needs of children and families.
About ExcelPrep
ExcelPrep is a specialized education organization dedicated to improving outcomes for neurodiverse learners. Founded in Illinois, ExcelPrep provides individualized educational programming integrating special education, Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, Applied Behavior Analysis, speech-language and social communication supports, and other evidence-based approaches. ExcelPrep’s interdisciplinary model is designed to help learners build the academic, communication, behavioral, and cognitive skills necessary to thrive in school and beyond.
About Cognia
Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 100 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning.
Learn more about Cognia at cognia.org.
Contact
Excel PrepContact
Destanea Gonzales
217-800-5210
https://www.excelprepschools.org
Destanea Gonzales
217-800-5210
https://www.excelprepschools.org
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