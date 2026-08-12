GatorPAC and Its Veterans Leadership Fund Endorse John Frankman in Florida’s 1st Congressional District Republican Primary
GatorPAC and its Veterans Leadership Fund Endorse John Frankman in Florida’s 1st Congressional District Republican Primary
Gulfport, MS, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GatorPAC and its Veterans Leadership Fund today announced their endorsement of John Frankman in the Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.
Frankman, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret Captain who served from 2015 to 2023, is a political outsider and principled conservative running to represent Northwest Florida. He completed Ranger School, the Special Forces Qualification Course, Military Free Fall, and SERE training while assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group. Forced out of the Army after refusing the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which he has called his proudest moment of service, Frankman has since become a tireless advocate for service members, veterans, medical freedom, accountability, and America First policies.
“John Frankman is a proven warrior and the kind of battle-tested leader America needs in Congress,” said a spokesperson for GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund. “As a Special Forces Green Beret who stood firm on principle against an unlawful mandate, John has demonstrated the courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to constitutional principles that define true leadership. His faith, his service, and his determination to put Florida families and veterans first make him the clear choice for Florida’s 1st District. GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund are proud to endorse John Frankman because he will fight tirelessly for national security, limited government, secure borders, and the values that make our country great.”
The Veterans Leadership Fund, an initiative of GatorPAC, is dedicated to electing principled veterans who advocate for liberty, constitutional principles, and America First policies. GatorPAC supports candidates who protect liberty, fight for limited government, secure prosperity, defend the Constitution, and stand up for veterans.
“I am deeply honored to receive the support of GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund,” said John Frankman. “As a Green Beret who answered the call to serve and now continues that mission as a civilian, I share their commitment to putting America First, fixing the VA, defending our military and veterans, and restoring constitutional government. Together we will fight for the people of Northwest Florida.”
The Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional District is scheduled for August 18, 2026.
For more information on GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund, visit www.gatorpac.com.
For more on John Frankman’s campaign, visit frankmanforflorida.com.
Frankman, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret Captain who served from 2015 to 2023, is a political outsider and principled conservative running to represent Northwest Florida. He completed Ranger School, the Special Forces Qualification Course, Military Free Fall, and SERE training while assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group. Forced out of the Army after refusing the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which he has called his proudest moment of service, Frankman has since become a tireless advocate for service members, veterans, medical freedom, accountability, and America First policies.
“John Frankman is a proven warrior and the kind of battle-tested leader America needs in Congress,” said a spokesperson for GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund. “As a Special Forces Green Beret who stood firm on principle against an unlawful mandate, John has demonstrated the courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to constitutional principles that define true leadership. His faith, his service, and his determination to put Florida families and veterans first make him the clear choice for Florida’s 1st District. GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund are proud to endorse John Frankman because he will fight tirelessly for national security, limited government, secure borders, and the values that make our country great.”
The Veterans Leadership Fund, an initiative of GatorPAC, is dedicated to electing principled veterans who advocate for liberty, constitutional principles, and America First policies. GatorPAC supports candidates who protect liberty, fight for limited government, secure prosperity, defend the Constitution, and stand up for veterans.
“I am deeply honored to receive the support of GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund,” said John Frankman. “As a Green Beret who answered the call to serve and now continues that mission as a civilian, I share their commitment to putting America First, fixing the VA, defending our military and veterans, and restoring constitutional government. Together we will fight for the people of Northwest Florida.”
The Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional District is scheduled for August 18, 2026.
For more information on GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund, visit www.gatorpac.com.
For more on John Frankman’s campaign, visit frankmanforflorida.com.
Contact
GatorPAC LLCContact
Tom Datwyler
985-218-0135
gatorpac.com
Tom Datwyler
985-218-0135
gatorpac.com
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