New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Michael Brodsky
New York, NY, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Michael Brodsky. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Brodsky will be practicing at NYCBS’s office located at 157 E 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Brodsky to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “His outstanding clinical training, and commitment to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care make him an exceptional addition to our team. Dr. Brodsky’s expertise strengthens our mission of providing high-quality cancer care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Brodsky has extensive experience caring for medically complex and socioeconomically diverse patient populations and is focused on leveraging the latest advances in oncology to improve patient care, particularly in managing complications related to breast cancer treatment. He completed both his Internal Medicine Residency and Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Brodsky earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies from Northwestern University and completed a post-baccalaureate premedical program at Mount Holyoke College before receiving his Doctor of Medicine from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine.
“I am excited to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and collaborate with a team committed to advancing cancer care through both clinical excellence and research,” said Dr. Brodsky. “I look forward to helping patients receive the highest quality treatment while continuing to explore new approaches that improve outcomes and quality of life.”
Throughout his training, Dr. Brodsky participated in clinical research focused on breast cancer, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, and hematologic disorders. His work includes helping launch a phase II clinical trial investigating a novel agent to prevent taxane-induced peripheral neuropathy in patients with breast cancer, as well as authoring and co-authoring multiple research publications and presentations. He remains committed to advancing breast cancer research while providing high-quality, patient-centered care to patients with cancer and blood disorders.
To make an appointment with Dr. Brodsky, please call (212) 689-6791. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Brodsky to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “His outstanding clinical training, and commitment to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care make him an exceptional addition to our team. Dr. Brodsky’s expertise strengthens our mission of providing high-quality cancer care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Brodsky has extensive experience caring for medically complex and socioeconomically diverse patient populations and is focused on leveraging the latest advances in oncology to improve patient care, particularly in managing complications related to breast cancer treatment. He completed both his Internal Medicine Residency and Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Brodsky earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies from Northwestern University and completed a post-baccalaureate premedical program at Mount Holyoke College before receiving his Doctor of Medicine from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine.
“I am excited to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and collaborate with a team committed to advancing cancer care through both clinical excellence and research,” said Dr. Brodsky. “I look forward to helping patients receive the highest quality treatment while continuing to explore new approaches that improve outcomes and quality of life.”
Throughout his training, Dr. Brodsky participated in clinical research focused on breast cancer, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, and hematologic disorders. His work includes helping launch a phase II clinical trial investigating a novel agent to prevent taxane-induced peripheral neuropathy in patients with breast cancer, as well as authoring and co-authoring multiple research publications and presentations. He remains committed to advancing breast cancer research while providing high-quality, patient-centered care to patients with cancer and blood disorders.
To make an appointment with Dr. Brodsky, please call (212) 689-6791. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Categories