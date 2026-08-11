New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Brendon Fusco
Brooklyn, NY, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Brendon Fusco, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for patients with cancer and blood disorders. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Fusco will be practicing at NYCBS’s office located at 2236 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Fusco to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “His exceptional clinical training, dedication to compassionate patient care, and commitment to advancing oncology through research make him an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Fusco’s expertise further strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality cancer care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Fusco is committed to delivering individualized treatment while supporting patients and their families throughout every stage of care. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine before completing a Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. During his training, he was recognized for excellence in compassionate patient care, professionalism, and teaching through multiple institutional and national awards.
Dr. Fusco earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine after completing a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience, magna cum laude, from the Ohio State University Honors College. He also completed a Graduate Certificate in Translational Medicine at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
“I am honored to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and practice as part of a team committed to providing exceptional cancer care,” said Dr. Fusco. “I look forward to partnering with my patients and their families to deliver personalized, evidence-based treatment while supporting them throughout every stage of their care.”
Throughout his training, Dr. Fusco contributed extensively to clinical and translational research in hematologic malignancies, thoracic oncology, stem cell transplantation, and health disparities. His work has resulted in several peer-reviewed publications, national presentations, and recognition including the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium Merit Award. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, the American Medical Association, and the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Honor Society.
To make an appointment with Dr. Fusco, please call (718) 406-9454. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Fusco to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “His exceptional clinical training, dedication to compassionate patient care, and commitment to advancing oncology through research make him an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Fusco’s expertise further strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality cancer care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Fusco is committed to delivering individualized treatment while supporting patients and their families throughout every stage of care. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine before completing a Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. During his training, he was recognized for excellence in compassionate patient care, professionalism, and teaching through multiple institutional and national awards.
Dr. Fusco earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine after completing a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience, magna cum laude, from the Ohio State University Honors College. He also completed a Graduate Certificate in Translational Medicine at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
“I am honored to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and practice as part of a team committed to providing exceptional cancer care,” said Dr. Fusco. “I look forward to partnering with my patients and their families to deliver personalized, evidence-based treatment while supporting them throughout every stage of their care.”
Throughout his training, Dr. Fusco contributed extensively to clinical and translational research in hematologic malignancies, thoracic oncology, stem cell transplantation, and health disparities. His work has resulted in several peer-reviewed publications, national presentations, and recognition including the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium Merit Award. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, the American Medical Association, and the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Honor Society.
To make an appointment with Dr. Fusco, please call (718) 406-9454. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Categories