Bchex Acquires LS Screening, Adding Automotive, PEO and Hospitality Expertise
Bchex, a PBSA-accredited workforce solutions provider, has acquired LS Screening, a national pre-employment screening company founded in 2002. The acquisition adds specialized expertise in automotive dealerships, PEOs, and hospitality - sectors defined by high-volume hiring and complex compliance. LS Screening clients gain access to the full Bchex platform while continuing to work with the same dedicated team.
Huntersville, NC, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bchex, a PBSA-accredited workforce solutions provider serving thousands of organizations nationwide, has acquired LS Screening, a national pre-employment screening company founded in 2002 by industry veteran John Pate.
LS Screening brings specialized expertise across automotive dealerships, PEOs, and hospitality and restaurant operators — sectors defined by high-volume hourly hiring, multi-state operations, and compliance requirements that reward providers who know the business. The acquisition adds a team of screening professionals with long-tenured client relationships and deep operating knowledge of those markets.
LS Screening clients will gain access to the full Bchex platform, including Chex365 continuous post-hire monitoring, AI-powered adjudication with Insight+, and integrations with more than 100 applicant tracking systems, while continuing to work with the same team they have relied on for years.
"LS Screening built real depth in markets that reward it, and that expertise is difficult to hire and impossible to shortcut. Adding this team to the Bchex platform means automotive groups, PEOs, and restaurant operators get industry knowledge and technology built for the volume they run." — Randall Wilson, COO, Bchex
"My goal was to find a company that would respect LS Screening's 24-year history and value our team of 'Industry Lifers.' Seeing what they're building at Bchex, I'm convinced they will take LS Screening and its clients to the next level." — John Pate, Founder, LS Screening
The acquisition continues Bchex's expansion of its workforce solutions platform, which includes background screening, Chex365 monitoring, SecureVolunteer, ChexPass visitor management, and Screening Hero SHRM-certified training.
About Bchex:
Founded in 1995, Bchex is a PBSA-accredited background screening and workforce safety company headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, serving thousands of organizations in industries where hiring decisions carry the highest consequences. Learn more at bib.com.
LS Screening brings specialized expertise across automotive dealerships, PEOs, and hospitality and restaurant operators — sectors defined by high-volume hourly hiring, multi-state operations, and compliance requirements that reward providers who know the business. The acquisition adds a team of screening professionals with long-tenured client relationships and deep operating knowledge of those markets.
LS Screening clients will gain access to the full Bchex platform, including Chex365 continuous post-hire monitoring, AI-powered adjudication with Insight+, and integrations with more than 100 applicant tracking systems, while continuing to work with the same team they have relied on for years.
"LS Screening built real depth in markets that reward it, and that expertise is difficult to hire and impossible to shortcut. Adding this team to the Bchex platform means automotive groups, PEOs, and restaurant operators get industry knowledge and technology built for the volume they run." — Randall Wilson, COO, Bchex
"My goal was to find a company that would respect LS Screening's 24-year history and value our team of 'Industry Lifers.' Seeing what they're building at Bchex, I'm convinced they will take LS Screening and its clients to the next level." — John Pate, Founder, LS Screening
The acquisition continues Bchex's expansion of its workforce solutions platform, which includes background screening, Chex365 monitoring, SecureVolunteer, ChexPass visitor management, and Screening Hero SHRM-certified training.
About Bchex:
Founded in 1995, Bchex is a PBSA-accredited background screening and workforce safety company headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, serving thousands of organizations in industries where hiring decisions carry the highest consequences. Learn more at bib.com.
Contact
BchexContact
Nathan Wright
757-355-1337
Bchex.io
Nathan Wright
757-355-1337
Bchex.io
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