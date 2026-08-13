Bchex Acquires LS Screening, Adding Automotive, PEO and Hospitality Expertise

Bchex, a PBSA-accredited workforce solutions provider, has acquired LS Screening, a national pre-employment screening company founded in 2002. The acquisition adds specialized expertise in automotive dealerships, PEOs, and hospitality - sectors defined by high-volume hiring and complex compliance. LS Screening clients gain access to the full Bchex platform while continuing to work with the same dedicated team.