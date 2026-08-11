Thrive Financial Services Named No. 3,697 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Fort Washington, PA, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thrive Financial Services today announced it has been ranked No. 3,697 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.
“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for a fourth time is an incredible milestone for Thrive, but more importantly, it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our entire team,” said David Bezar, Senior Managing Partner of Thrive Financial Services. “Our growth has never been about simply becoming a bigger firm. It has been about expanding our ability to serve more families, continuing to raise the standard of the experience we provide, and building a team that shares our commitment to helping people approach retirement with greater clarity and confidence. We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about where we’re headed.”
This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”
Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.
Inc. 5000 List Methodology
Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Thrive Financial Services
Thrive Financial Services is an independent financial services firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of retirement with greater clarity and confidence. Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Thrive takes a comprehensive approach to retirement planning through its proprietary process, addressing five critical areas: Risk Management, Optimizing Income, Unplanned Healthcare, Taxes, and Estate Planning.
Founded with a commitment to education and personalized guidance, Thrive has grown from a local financial firm into a rapidly expanding organization serving families across multiple markets. Through its team of financial professionals, educational programs, and comprehensive planning process, Thrive helps clients turn financial challenges into opportunities and build a more intentional path toward retirement.
To learn more about Thrive Financial Services, visit ThriveFinancialServices.com.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for a fourth time is an incredible milestone for Thrive, but more importantly, it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our entire team,” said David Bezar, Senior Managing Partner of Thrive Financial Services. “Our growth has never been about simply becoming a bigger firm. It has been about expanding our ability to serve more families, continuing to raise the standard of the experience we provide, and building a team that shares our commitment to helping people approach retirement with greater clarity and confidence. We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about where we’re headed.”
This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”
Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.
Inc. 5000 List Methodology
Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Thrive Financial Services
Thrive Financial Services is an independent financial services firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of retirement with greater clarity and confidence. Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Thrive takes a comprehensive approach to retirement planning through its proprietary process, addressing five critical areas: Risk Management, Optimizing Income, Unplanned Healthcare, Taxes, and Estate Planning.
Founded with a commitment to education and personalized guidance, Thrive has grown from a local financial firm into a rapidly expanding organization serving families across multiple markets. Through its team of financial professionals, educational programs, and comprehensive planning process, Thrive helps clients turn financial challenges into opportunities and build a more intentional path toward retirement.
To learn more about Thrive Financial Services, visit ThriveFinancialServices.com.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact
Thrive Financial ServicesContact
Samantha Bezar
800-516-5861
thrivefinancialservices.com
Samantha Bezar
800-516-5861
thrivefinancialservices.com
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