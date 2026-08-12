Andrea W. Lee Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sherman Oaks, CA, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Andrea W. Lee, of Sherman Oaks, California, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. She is included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Andrea W. Lee
Andrea W. Lee is the chief branding officer of Creative Love Network. She is a coach, author, poet, keynote speaker, and publisher who also provides branding services, self-help workshops, and coaching.
Her book, “The Power to Change the Way You Love Yourself: 10 Life-Changing Steps to Self-Love,” invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment centered on the practice of self-love. It explores the ways past trauma and cultural influences can affect perceptions of love while encouraging readers to confront inner conflicts and self-limiting beliefs.
Through practical exercises and reflections, the book presents ten transformative steps: self-introduction, self-forgiving, self-healing, self-understanding, self-value, self-trust, self-recognition, self-praise, self-knowing, and self-acceptance. These steps guide readers toward self-forgiveness, healing, and a deeper understanding of themselves.
The book also acknowledges the difficulties of confronting painful experiences and encourages readers to release the past while embracing a future filled with love, joy, and self-fulfillment. It provides guidance for those seeking to overcome self-doubt and develop greater self-love and acceptance.
Lee earned a B.S. in criminal justice from Penn Foster.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Andrea W. Lee
Andrea W. Lee is the chief branding officer of Creative Love Network. She is a coach, author, poet, keynote speaker, and publisher who also provides branding services, self-help workshops, and coaching.
Her book, “The Power to Change the Way You Love Yourself: 10 Life-Changing Steps to Self-Love,” invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment centered on the practice of self-love. It explores the ways past trauma and cultural influences can affect perceptions of love while encouraging readers to confront inner conflicts and self-limiting beliefs.
Through practical exercises and reflections, the book presents ten transformative steps: self-introduction, self-forgiving, self-healing, self-understanding, self-value, self-trust, self-recognition, self-praise, self-knowing, and self-acceptance. These steps guide readers toward self-forgiveness, healing, and a deeper understanding of themselves.
The book also acknowledges the difficulties of confronting painful experiences and encourages readers to release the past while embracing a future filled with love, joy, and self-fulfillment. It provides guidance for those seeking to overcome self-doubt and develop greater self-love and acceptance.
Lee earned a B.S. in criminal justice from Penn Foster.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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