CCi Voice Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year
CCi Voice, a Connecticut and Long Island based provider of voice, video surveillance, access control, and networking solutions, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, marking the company's second consecutive year on the list of America's fastest-growing private companies. CCi Voice ranked No. 3,953 nationally after posting 62% three-year revenue growth.
Bethel, CT, August 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CCi Voice, a provider of voice, video surveillance, access control and networking solutions to businesses throughout the Northeast, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the list.
CCi Voice ranked No. 3,953 nationally, climbing from No. 4,342 in 2025. The company also placed No. 27 among Connecticut honorees and No. 47 among telecommunications companies nationwide.
Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth between 2022 and 2025. CCi Voice reported three-year revenue growth of 62 percent over that period.
“Making the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row means even more than the first time. It tells us our growth isn’t a one-off, it’s a trend,” said Michael LeBlanc, Founder & CEO of CCi Voice. “Every client relationship we build and every person we add to the team is part of that trend, and we’re proud to keep earning this recognition because of them.”
Inc. reports that this year's full field of honorees grew revenue by a median of 130 percent over the three-year period and, combined, added roughly 627,208 jobs and more than $200 billion in economic impact. To be eligible, a company had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of Dec. 31, 2025, and must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022.
Founded in 1982, the Inc. 5000 has tracked the country's top-performing private companies for more than four decades, with past honorees including Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. CCi Voice and this year's other honorees will be recognized at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in Dallas, October 14–16.
View the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list at inc.com/inc5000/2026 and CCi Voice's company profile at inc.com/profile/cci-voice.
About CCi Voice
Headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut, and operating since 1968, CCi Voice delivers voice and communication solutions to businesses throughout the Northeast, including VoIP, video surveillance, access control and networking services for municipalities, schools, nonprofits and businesses. Learn more at CCiVoice.com.
CCi Voice ranked No. 3,953 nationally, climbing from No. 4,342 in 2025. The company also placed No. 27 among Connecticut honorees and No. 47 among telecommunications companies nationwide.
Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth between 2022 and 2025. CCi Voice reported three-year revenue growth of 62 percent over that period.
“Making the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row means even more than the first time. It tells us our growth isn’t a one-off, it’s a trend,” said Michael LeBlanc, Founder & CEO of CCi Voice. “Every client relationship we build and every person we add to the team is part of that trend, and we’re proud to keep earning this recognition because of them.”
Inc. reports that this year's full field of honorees grew revenue by a median of 130 percent over the three-year period and, combined, added roughly 627,208 jobs and more than $200 billion in economic impact. To be eligible, a company had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of Dec. 31, 2025, and must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022.
Founded in 1982, the Inc. 5000 has tracked the country's top-performing private companies for more than four decades, with past honorees including Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. CCi Voice and this year's other honorees will be recognized at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in Dallas, October 14–16.
View the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list at inc.com/inc5000/2026 and CCi Voice's company profile at inc.com/profile/cci-voice.
About CCi Voice
Headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut, and operating since 1968, CCi Voice delivers voice and communication solutions to businesses throughout the Northeast, including VoIP, video surveillance, access control and networking services for municipalities, schools, nonprofits and businesses. Learn more at CCiVoice.com.
Contact
CCi VoiceContact
Lydia Walter
203-938-8400
https://ccivoice.com
sales@ccivoice.com
Lydia Walter
203-938-8400
https://ccivoice.com
sales@ccivoice.com
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