KX21 Launches a Platform for Lead, Call and E-Signature Software

KX21, Inc. has launched a platform that reduces what firms spend on lead, call and e-signature software. Customers pay one flat monthly fee for the software and connect their own carrier, storage and model accounts, which bill them directly at cost with no markup added. Four products ship in every plan: KontrolX, Kurrent, Kapture and Komms. KX21 will exhibit at Contact.IO 2026 in Denver, Table TT10, August 23-25.