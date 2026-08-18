KX21 Launches a Platform for Lead, Call and E-Signature Software
KX21, Inc. has launched a platform that reduces what firms spend on lead, call and e-signature software. Customers pay one flat monthly fee for the software and connect their own carrier, storage and model accounts, which bill them directly at cost with no markup added. Four products ship in every plan: KontrolX, Kurrent, Kapture and Komms. KX21 will exhibit at Contact.IO 2026 in Denver, Table TT10, August 23-25.
Las Vegas, NV, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KX21, Inc. launched its platform today. It can cut what firms spend on lead, call and document software by up to half. Buying leads, taking calls, collecting forms and signing documents are now covered by a single flat monthly fee. Carrier, storage and data bills go directly to the customer, at cost. KX21 adds nothing on top.
The platform is built for firms that win customers by phone or by form. That means agents, lenders, clinics and law firms. It also means home services, schools, car dealers and staffing firms. And it fits the agencies and call centers that work for them.
Most firms buy four or five tools to do this. One sends leads. One tracks calls. One stores consent. One signs documents. One runs voice AI. Each tool charges by the lead, the minute, the record or the signature. Those rates hide two things in one price. First the software. Then the phone, storage and model bills under it. The customer pays a markup on a phone bill they already own, and it is never listed.
KX21 splits the two apart. Customers pay one flat fee for the software, then connect their own accounts: the phone line, the storage, the model keys. Those firms bill the customer direct, at the rate the customer negotiated. KX21 takes none of it.
"Every vendor in this space sells you software, then quietly sells you back your own phone bill. We didn't want that business. You license our software. You own what sits under it: the accounts, the data, and the rates you negotiated." - Jordan Soblick, Chief Executive Officer, KX21
What the Savings Look Like
KX21 publishes the math instead of quoting it in private. Every firm named below publishes its own rates as well, so each number can be checked on a public page.
Kurrent, at 400,000 call minutes per month. Incumbent: Ringba Professional, $297 per month plus $0.05 per minute, or $20,297. Saving: $9,148 per month.
Kapture, at 10 users and 500 signatures per month. Incumbent: DocuSign Standard, $30 per user per month, or $300. Saving: $151 per month.
Komms, at 100,000 talk minutes per month. Incumbent: Retell, about $0.13 per minute. Saving: about $5,000 per month.
Rates as published in August 2026: Ringba (ringba.com/pricing), DocuSign (docusign.com/products-and-pricing) and Retell. Each row is a like-for-like monthly total at the volume shown. Kurrent requires $1,795 a month of call-tracking spend to qualify. Below that threshold, KX21 says so rather than quote. The Kurrent figure halves the software portion of the bill. Carrier minutes run on the customer's own Telnyx account, at cost, starting at $0.0032 a minute to a local number and $0.015 to a toll-free one. The DocuSign figure is seat price only and leaves out extra envelope fees. Actual figures shift with volume and with the rates each firm has negotiated.
Four Products, One Platform Fee
Every plan ships the whole platform. Nothing is held back for a costlier plan. KontrolX and Kurrent have no tiers. Both are priced against the bill the customer pays today. Firms qualify at $5,000 a month of lead-software spend, or $1,795 a month of call-tracking spend. Kapture and Komms publish their prices in full. Kapture plans differ by volume, never by feature.
KontrolX handles lead orchestration: intake validation, screening, enrichment, buyer routing and placement. Price: half the current bill, $5,000 per month to qualify.
Kurrent handles call tracking and SIP routing, running on the customer's own Telnyx account. Price: half the current bill, $1,795 per month to qualify.
Kapture handles e-signature, hosted forms, session recording and proof of submission, with no per-seat charge. Price: $10 per month, plans from $17 per month.
Komms provides AI voice agents built as a node graph, deployable as web chat from the same script. Price: $0.08 per minute.
KX21 meters two things, and both are its own. Komms voice costs $0.08 a talk minute, a price that includes the model and a standard voice. Kaptures beyond a customer's plan cost $0.0025 each. Everything else is a flat fee. KX21 does not resell what a customer buys from someone else.
"Half your software bill isn't a discount. It's the markup this industry takes on costs it only passes through. Ask a vendor what's actually in their per-minute rate and watch how fast the subject changes. Ours is a published price for software, plus whatever your carrier charges you, on your own account, on your own invoice." - Rey Reyna, Chief Technology Officer, KX21
Built to Be Run by Agents, Not Just People
Agents can run the platform, not just people. About 95 tools work over the Model Context Protocol. An operator can set up flows, sources and routing by saying what is needed, with no clicking through forms. A customer's own agents get the same access.
"Using your own accounts isn't an extra we added. It's how we built the platform. Your carrier and model bills go straight to you. We never take a cut, so we have no reason to hide what anything costs." - Rey Reyna, Chief Technology Officer, KX21
For Lead Management, an Open Invitation
KontrolX is not in the comparison above. Lead tools count in units that no two firms define the same way. One counts a form load as a billable action. The next counts only a posted lead. Comparing those becomes an argument about units, not money.
KX21 makes a standing offer instead. Any firm that spends $5,000 a month or more on lead software can send its current bill. KX21 prices the same work on KontrolX and shows the math. If it cannot beat the incumbent, it says so rather than quote anyway.
"Nobody counts leads the same way, and I'm not going to argue about it. Send me the bill you actually pay. We'll put our number next to yours, and if we can't cut it in half, I'll tell you right there in the meeting." - Thomas Coolidge, Chief Revenue Officer, KX21
E-Signature Without Seats
The document half of the platform helps far more than lead buyers. Most e-signature is sold by the seat, so letting one more person send a contract costs another license each month. That is why many firms quietly ration who may sign.
Kapture charges for the platform, not the people. The plan covers the signatures, and the number of users is not a billing question. Signed documents and their audit trail go to the customer's own storage. The record stays with the customer if they leave.
Who It Is For
The platform is not limited to one trade. The same routing, consent and voice tools serve insurance and finance, health care and pharmacy, law firms and mass-tort intake. They serve home services, solar and energy, car dealers, schools, staffing, real estate and travel. They fit the agencies, lead sellers, publishers and call centers that do this work on behalf of others.
Nothing is locked behind a tier. A two-person shop and a national call center run the same platform. Kapture starts at $10 a month for a single module, or $17 a month for a plan with all three. It scales to hundreds of millions of records.
Availability
KX21 is on sale now at kx21.com. Kapture and Komms publish their prices in full. Kurrent and KontrolX are priced against the bill the customer pays today. Qualifying firms spend $1,795 a month on call tracking, or $5,000 a month on lead software. Firms at or above that can send a bill for a priced comparison.
KX21 will be at Contact.IO 2026 in Denver on August 24. Jordan Soblick, Chief Executive Officer, gives a talk there titled How to Build a Compliant Process for Inbound Calls. It runs 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. Mountain Time on the Troutman Amin LLP Stage and is open to all attendees. KX21 also hosts an invite-only open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency, where the team prices attendee stacks live. KX21 can also be found at Table TT10 on the show floor, 23-25 August.
About KX21
KX21, Inc. builds software for firms that win customers by phone or by form. It serves insurance, finance, health care, law, home services, schools, car dealers and staffing, along with the agencies and call centers that work for them. Its four products are KontrolX, Kurrent, Kapture and Komms. They cover lead routing, call tracking and SIP routing, proof of submission and e-signature, and AI voice agents. KX21 charges a flat monthly fee for the software and takes no margin on what a customer buys from other firms. Those bills go straight to the customer's own accounts, at cost. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Media Contact
Thomas Coolidge
Chief Revenue Officer, KX21, Inc.
+1 (702) 528-9041
thomas@kx21.com
The platform is built for firms that win customers by phone or by form. That means agents, lenders, clinics and law firms. It also means home services, schools, car dealers and staffing firms. And it fits the agencies and call centers that work for them.
Most firms buy four or five tools to do this. One sends leads. One tracks calls. One stores consent. One signs documents. One runs voice AI. Each tool charges by the lead, the minute, the record or the signature. Those rates hide two things in one price. First the software. Then the phone, storage and model bills under it. The customer pays a markup on a phone bill they already own, and it is never listed.
KX21 splits the two apart. Customers pay one flat fee for the software, then connect their own accounts: the phone line, the storage, the model keys. Those firms bill the customer direct, at the rate the customer negotiated. KX21 takes none of it.
"Every vendor in this space sells you software, then quietly sells you back your own phone bill. We didn't want that business. You license our software. You own what sits under it: the accounts, the data, and the rates you negotiated." - Jordan Soblick, Chief Executive Officer, KX21
What the Savings Look Like
KX21 publishes the math instead of quoting it in private. Every firm named below publishes its own rates as well, so each number can be checked on a public page.
Kurrent, at 400,000 call minutes per month. Incumbent: Ringba Professional, $297 per month plus $0.05 per minute, or $20,297. Saving: $9,148 per month.
Kapture, at 10 users and 500 signatures per month. Incumbent: DocuSign Standard, $30 per user per month, or $300. Saving: $151 per month.
Komms, at 100,000 talk minutes per month. Incumbent: Retell, about $0.13 per minute. Saving: about $5,000 per month.
Rates as published in August 2026: Ringba (ringba.com/pricing), DocuSign (docusign.com/products-and-pricing) and Retell. Each row is a like-for-like monthly total at the volume shown. Kurrent requires $1,795 a month of call-tracking spend to qualify. Below that threshold, KX21 says so rather than quote. The Kurrent figure halves the software portion of the bill. Carrier minutes run on the customer's own Telnyx account, at cost, starting at $0.0032 a minute to a local number and $0.015 to a toll-free one. The DocuSign figure is seat price only and leaves out extra envelope fees. Actual figures shift with volume and with the rates each firm has negotiated.
Four Products, One Platform Fee
Every plan ships the whole platform. Nothing is held back for a costlier plan. KontrolX and Kurrent have no tiers. Both are priced against the bill the customer pays today. Firms qualify at $5,000 a month of lead-software spend, or $1,795 a month of call-tracking spend. Kapture and Komms publish their prices in full. Kapture plans differ by volume, never by feature.
KontrolX handles lead orchestration: intake validation, screening, enrichment, buyer routing and placement. Price: half the current bill, $5,000 per month to qualify.
Kurrent handles call tracking and SIP routing, running on the customer's own Telnyx account. Price: half the current bill, $1,795 per month to qualify.
Kapture handles e-signature, hosted forms, session recording and proof of submission, with no per-seat charge. Price: $10 per month, plans from $17 per month.
Komms provides AI voice agents built as a node graph, deployable as web chat from the same script. Price: $0.08 per minute.
KX21 meters two things, and both are its own. Komms voice costs $0.08 a talk minute, a price that includes the model and a standard voice. Kaptures beyond a customer's plan cost $0.0025 each. Everything else is a flat fee. KX21 does not resell what a customer buys from someone else.
"Half your software bill isn't a discount. It's the markup this industry takes on costs it only passes through. Ask a vendor what's actually in their per-minute rate and watch how fast the subject changes. Ours is a published price for software, plus whatever your carrier charges you, on your own account, on your own invoice." - Rey Reyna, Chief Technology Officer, KX21
Built to Be Run by Agents, Not Just People
Agents can run the platform, not just people. About 95 tools work over the Model Context Protocol. An operator can set up flows, sources and routing by saying what is needed, with no clicking through forms. A customer's own agents get the same access.
"Using your own accounts isn't an extra we added. It's how we built the platform. Your carrier and model bills go straight to you. We never take a cut, so we have no reason to hide what anything costs." - Rey Reyna, Chief Technology Officer, KX21
For Lead Management, an Open Invitation
KontrolX is not in the comparison above. Lead tools count in units that no two firms define the same way. One counts a form load as a billable action. The next counts only a posted lead. Comparing those becomes an argument about units, not money.
KX21 makes a standing offer instead. Any firm that spends $5,000 a month or more on lead software can send its current bill. KX21 prices the same work on KontrolX and shows the math. If it cannot beat the incumbent, it says so rather than quote anyway.
"Nobody counts leads the same way, and I'm not going to argue about it. Send me the bill you actually pay. We'll put our number next to yours, and if we can't cut it in half, I'll tell you right there in the meeting." - Thomas Coolidge, Chief Revenue Officer, KX21
E-Signature Without Seats
The document half of the platform helps far more than lead buyers. Most e-signature is sold by the seat, so letting one more person send a contract costs another license each month. That is why many firms quietly ration who may sign.
Kapture charges for the platform, not the people. The plan covers the signatures, and the number of users is not a billing question. Signed documents and their audit trail go to the customer's own storage. The record stays with the customer if they leave.
Who It Is For
The platform is not limited to one trade. The same routing, consent and voice tools serve insurance and finance, health care and pharmacy, law firms and mass-tort intake. They serve home services, solar and energy, car dealers, schools, staffing, real estate and travel. They fit the agencies, lead sellers, publishers and call centers that do this work on behalf of others.
Nothing is locked behind a tier. A two-person shop and a national call center run the same platform. Kapture starts at $10 a month for a single module, or $17 a month for a plan with all three. It scales to hundreds of millions of records.
Availability
KX21 is on sale now at kx21.com. Kapture and Komms publish their prices in full. Kurrent and KontrolX are priced against the bill the customer pays today. Qualifying firms spend $1,795 a month on call tracking, or $5,000 a month on lead software. Firms at or above that can send a bill for a priced comparison.
KX21 will be at Contact.IO 2026 in Denver on August 24. Jordan Soblick, Chief Executive Officer, gives a talk there titled How to Build a Compliant Process for Inbound Calls. It runs 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. Mountain Time on the Troutman Amin LLP Stage and is open to all attendees. KX21 also hosts an invite-only open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency, where the team prices attendee stacks live. KX21 can also be found at Table TT10 on the show floor, 23-25 August.
About KX21
KX21, Inc. builds software for firms that win customers by phone or by form. It serves insurance, finance, health care, law, home services, schools, car dealers and staffing, along with the agencies and call centers that work for them. Its four products are KontrolX, Kurrent, Kapture and Komms. They cover lead routing, call tracking and SIP routing, proof of submission and e-signature, and AI voice agents. KX21 charges a flat monthly fee for the software and takes no margin on what a customer buys from other firms. Those bills go straight to the customer's own accounts, at cost. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Media Contact
Thomas Coolidge
Chief Revenue Officer, KX21, Inc.
+1 (702) 528-9041
thomas@kx21.com
Contact
KX21, Inv.Contact
Thomas Coolidge
702-528-9041
https://www.kx21.com
Thomas Coolidge
702-528-9041
https://www.kx21.com
Categories