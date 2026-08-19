Evan Huynh Joins GD Commercial Real Estate
GD Commercial Real Estate proudly welcomes Evan Huynh, an experienced broker, investor, business owner, and founding president of VNARP. Evan joins his longtime mentor, John Luk, to expand commercial real estate opportunities throughout Silicon Valley and the greater Bay Area, helping landlords, tenants, investors, and business owners achieve long-term growth and financial success.
San Jose, CA, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Veteran broker, investor, and business leader partners with renowned commercial real estate professional John Luk to expand services for the Asian business community.
GD Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce that Evan Huynh, an accomplished commercial real estate broker, investor, and business owner, has joined the firm. Huynh will work alongside his longtime mentor, John Luk, one of the Bay Area’s most respected commercial real estate professionals.
Licensed as a California Real Estate Broker since 2005, Huynh has dedicated his career to helping clients build businesses and long-term wealth through strategic real estate investments. His leadership experience includes founding TE Real Estate Group, serving as the Founding President of the Vietnamese National Association of Real Estate Professionals (VNARP), serving as 2014 President of AREAA Silicon Valley, and serving as Global Council Chair for the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®.
In addition to his brokerage career, Huynh is an experienced investor and business owner. His ownership of shopping centers, commercial properties, and operating businesses has given him firsthand insight into the challenges and opportunities facing landlords, tenants, investors, and entrepreneurs.
“Joining GD Commercial Real Estate allows me to combine my entrepreneurial and investment experience with John Luk’s decades of commercial real estate expertise,” said Huynh. “Together, we look forward to helping our clients identify opportunities, grow successful businesses, and build long-term wealth through commercial real estate.”
“It is both an honor and a privilege to work with my talented colleague Evan Huynh as we pursue new commercial real estate opportunities throughout Silicon Valley and the greater San Francisco Bay Area,” said Luk. “I am committed to the continued growth of GD Commercial through our cooperation and collaboration. Together, we look forward to advancing commercial real estate opportunities that strengthen the financial well-being of our clients and help create a lasting foundation for the next generation.”
Luk has extensive experience leasing, repositioning, developing, and managing many of Northern California’s most successful Asian shopping centers, including Pacific East Mall, Lion Plaza, Milpitas Square, Pacific Pearl Shopping Center, and The Shops at Hilltop.
Together, Huynh and Luk will provide specialized commercial real estate services to the Chinese, Vietnamese, and broader Asian business communities, including:
Shopping center leasing and management
Tenant and landlord representation
Shopping center tenant procurement and merchandising strategies
Retail, restaurant, and franchise expansion
Commercial property acquisitions and dispositions
Investment sales and 1031 exchange opportunities
Mixed-use and commercial development consulting
This partnership brings together decades of commercial real estate experience, investment ownership, entrepreneurial leadership, and deep relationships throughout the Asian business community.
Whether clients are seeking to acquire commercial assets, sell an investment property, secure the right location for a growing business, or fill vacancies within a shopping center, GD Commercial Real Estate is prepared to provide strategic solutions tailored to their goals.
“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey,” Huynh added. “I am excited about this next chapter and look forward to serving our clients and communities through GD Commercial Real Estate.”
If you are looking to lease, buy, sell, invest, expand your business, or fill vacancies in your shopping center, they would be honored to assist you.
Contact
Evan Huynh
Commercial Real Estate Broker
GD Commercial Real Estate
650-750-7777
TQ@GDCommercial.com
GD Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce that Evan Huynh, an accomplished commercial real estate broker, investor, and business owner, has joined the firm. Huynh will work alongside his longtime mentor, John Luk, one of the Bay Area’s most respected commercial real estate professionals.
Licensed as a California Real Estate Broker since 2005, Huynh has dedicated his career to helping clients build businesses and long-term wealth through strategic real estate investments. His leadership experience includes founding TE Real Estate Group, serving as the Founding President of the Vietnamese National Association of Real Estate Professionals (VNARP), serving as 2014 President of AREAA Silicon Valley, and serving as Global Council Chair for the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®.
In addition to his brokerage career, Huynh is an experienced investor and business owner. His ownership of shopping centers, commercial properties, and operating businesses has given him firsthand insight into the challenges and opportunities facing landlords, tenants, investors, and entrepreneurs.
“Joining GD Commercial Real Estate allows me to combine my entrepreneurial and investment experience with John Luk’s decades of commercial real estate expertise,” said Huynh. “Together, we look forward to helping our clients identify opportunities, grow successful businesses, and build long-term wealth through commercial real estate.”
“It is both an honor and a privilege to work with my talented colleague Evan Huynh as we pursue new commercial real estate opportunities throughout Silicon Valley and the greater San Francisco Bay Area,” said Luk. “I am committed to the continued growth of GD Commercial through our cooperation and collaboration. Together, we look forward to advancing commercial real estate opportunities that strengthen the financial well-being of our clients and help create a lasting foundation for the next generation.”
Luk has extensive experience leasing, repositioning, developing, and managing many of Northern California’s most successful Asian shopping centers, including Pacific East Mall, Lion Plaza, Milpitas Square, Pacific Pearl Shopping Center, and The Shops at Hilltop.
Together, Huynh and Luk will provide specialized commercial real estate services to the Chinese, Vietnamese, and broader Asian business communities, including:
Shopping center leasing and management
Tenant and landlord representation
Shopping center tenant procurement and merchandising strategies
Retail, restaurant, and franchise expansion
Commercial property acquisitions and dispositions
Investment sales and 1031 exchange opportunities
Mixed-use and commercial development consulting
This partnership brings together decades of commercial real estate experience, investment ownership, entrepreneurial leadership, and deep relationships throughout the Asian business community.
Whether clients are seeking to acquire commercial assets, sell an investment property, secure the right location for a growing business, or fill vacancies within a shopping center, GD Commercial Real Estate is prepared to provide strategic solutions tailored to their goals.
“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey,” Huynh added. “I am excited about this next chapter and look forward to serving our clients and communities through GD Commercial Real Estate.”
If you are looking to lease, buy, sell, invest, expand your business, or fill vacancies in your shopping center, they would be honored to assist you.
Contact
Evan Huynh
Commercial Real Estate Broker
GD Commercial Real Estate
650-750-7777
TQ@GDCommercial.com
Contact
GD Commercial Real Estate, Inc.Contact
Tam Quach
408-888-8138
https://www.gdcommercial.com
Tam Quach
408-888-8138
https://www.gdcommercial.com
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