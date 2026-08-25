Londontown and Magnolia Bakery Whip Together a Sweet, Limited-Edition Collection
The nail wellness brand and beloved bakery join forces to celebrate indulgence, nostalgia, and the season's sweetest inspirations
New York, NY, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Londontown, the nail wellness brand known for bringing skincare-level innovation to nail care, is serving up its sweetest collaboration yet with the launch of the Magnolia Bakery x Londontown Collection. The limited-edition partnership transforms Magnolia Bakery's iconic confections into a delectable nail color experience. Bringing together two cult-favorite brands known for quality, craftsmanship, and everyday indulgence, the collection celebrates the little luxuries that make ordinary moments feel special.
Londontown, the nail wellness brand known for bringing skincare-level innovation to nail care, is serving up its sweetest collaboration yet with the launch of the Magnolia Bakery x Londontown Collection. The limited-edition partnership transforms Magnolia Bakery's iconic confections into a delectable nail color experience. Bringing together two cult-favorite brands known for quality, craftsmanship, and everyday indulgence, the collection celebrates the little luxuries that make ordinary moments feel special.
Blending Magnolia Bakery's nostalgic charm with Londontown's signature care-meets-color philosophy, the collection features four exclusive lakur shades inspired by the bakery's most iconic desserts, along with a gift-ready Sweet Essentials Set. Powered by Londontown's proprietary Care + Pigment Technology, each shade delivers vibrant, high-resolution color while helping support healthier-looking nails. Just as Magnolia Bakery has become known for desserts that are as thoughtfully crafted as they are delicious, Londontown has redefined what nail color can be by pairing beautiful color with skincare-inspired innovation.
“At Londontown, we're always looking for ways to make beauty feel joyful, approachable, and a little unexpected,” said Marina Dimentman, Founder of LONDONTOWN. “Magnolia Bakery has created some of the most beloved desserts in the world, and like us, they're known for elevating everyday moments into something special. This collection brings together two brands that share a commitment to creating experiences that make people smile. We loved the idea of translating Magnolia's iconic treats into shades that feel nostalgic, playful, and completely irresistible.”
A collection so sweet, you'll want seconds:
· Double Fudge ($16) - a rich chocolate brown
· Confetti Cake ($16) - a sweet pastel pink with subtle confetti sparkle
· Banana Pudding ($16) - a sheer, creamy yellow
· Red Velvet ($16) - a decadent, deep burgundy
And for those looking for the ultimate treat, the Magnolia Bakery x Londontown Sweet Essentials Set ($34) arrives beautifully packaged and ready to gift. The limited-edition set includes:
· lakur in Confetti Cake
· A birthday cupcake-scented cuticle oil
· An exclusive Magnolia Bakery x Londontown claw clip
· A chocolate-inspired puff cosmetic bag
· A whimsical cupcake bag charm
Inspired by life's sweetest moments, the collaboration brings together two iconic brands that believe everyday rituals deserve to feel a little more special—whether that's the comfort of a favorite dessert or the confidence of a great manicure.
"Magnolia Bakery has always been rooted in bringing joy to everyday moments through desserts, celebrations, and memorable experiences. Partnering with Londontown felt like a natural extension of that mission. We crafted a fun and unexpected way for fans to enjoy their favorite Magnolia Bakery treats right at their fingertips." said Sara Gramling, Head of Brand and Community at Magnolia Bakery.
The Magnolia Bakery x Londontown Collection is available for a limited time while supplies last at LondontownUSA.com.
Stay Social:
Londontown | IG @londontownusa / TT @londontownusa
Magnolia Bakery | IG @magnoliabakery / TT @magnoliabakery
For more information, please contact: Tractenberg & Co. | Londontown@tractenberg.com
About Londontown:
Londontown is a women-owned nail care brand redefining nail wellness through skincare-inspired innovation, creating high-performance formulas that deliver healthier-looking nails without compromising on color or wear. Founded by intellectual property attorney Marina Dimentman, the brand was born from her belief that consumers shouldn't have to choose between healthy nails, high impact color, and an effortless routine. The collection includes kur targeted nail wellness treatments, best-selling One-Step Manicures that combine care and color in a single step, and lakur, a high-performance polish powered by optimized pigment technology for smooth, even coverage. Every formula is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and infused with the brand's proprietary Florium Complex®. Londontown is available at Amazon, Ulta, Nordstrom, and Londontown.com.
About Magnolia Bakery:
Magnolia Bakery is the iconic bakery born and baked in New York City that’s known for its classic American desserts including its World-Famous Banana Puddings, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. Magnolia Bakery baked goods are made with an obsession with detail to ensure every bite is a whimsical delight. Since opening its first bakery in NYC in 1996, Magnolia Bakery continues to expand; with many of their best-selling products available in all lower 48 states and in over 40 bakeries internationally, customers and fans can enjoy Magnolia Bakery's whimsical treats right at their fingertips. For more information please visit www.magnoliabakery.com.
Londontown, the nail wellness brand known for bringing skincare-level innovation to nail care, is serving up its sweetest collaboration yet with the launch of the Magnolia Bakery x Londontown Collection. The limited-edition partnership transforms Magnolia Bakery's iconic confections into a delectable nail color experience. Bringing together two cult-favorite brands known for quality, craftsmanship, and everyday indulgence, the collection celebrates the little luxuries that make ordinary moments feel special.
Blending Magnolia Bakery's nostalgic charm with Londontown's signature care-meets-color philosophy, the collection features four exclusive lakur shades inspired by the bakery's most iconic desserts, along with a gift-ready Sweet Essentials Set. Powered by Londontown's proprietary Care + Pigment Technology, each shade delivers vibrant, high-resolution color while helping support healthier-looking nails. Just as Magnolia Bakery has become known for desserts that are as thoughtfully crafted as they are delicious, Londontown has redefined what nail color can be by pairing beautiful color with skincare-inspired innovation.
“At Londontown, we're always looking for ways to make beauty feel joyful, approachable, and a little unexpected,” said Marina Dimentman, Founder of LONDONTOWN. “Magnolia Bakery has created some of the most beloved desserts in the world, and like us, they're known for elevating everyday moments into something special. This collection brings together two brands that share a commitment to creating experiences that make people smile. We loved the idea of translating Magnolia's iconic treats into shades that feel nostalgic, playful, and completely irresistible.”
A collection so sweet, you'll want seconds:
· Double Fudge ($16) - a rich chocolate brown
· Confetti Cake ($16) - a sweet pastel pink with subtle confetti sparkle
· Banana Pudding ($16) - a sheer, creamy yellow
· Red Velvet ($16) - a decadent, deep burgundy
And for those looking for the ultimate treat, the Magnolia Bakery x Londontown Sweet Essentials Set ($34) arrives beautifully packaged and ready to gift. The limited-edition set includes:
· lakur in Confetti Cake
· A birthday cupcake-scented cuticle oil
· An exclusive Magnolia Bakery x Londontown claw clip
· A chocolate-inspired puff cosmetic bag
· A whimsical cupcake bag charm
Inspired by life's sweetest moments, the collaboration brings together two iconic brands that believe everyday rituals deserve to feel a little more special—whether that's the comfort of a favorite dessert or the confidence of a great manicure.
"Magnolia Bakery has always been rooted in bringing joy to everyday moments through desserts, celebrations, and memorable experiences. Partnering with Londontown felt like a natural extension of that mission. We crafted a fun and unexpected way for fans to enjoy their favorite Magnolia Bakery treats right at their fingertips." said Sara Gramling, Head of Brand and Community at Magnolia Bakery.
The Magnolia Bakery x Londontown Collection is available for a limited time while supplies last at LondontownUSA.com.
Stay Social:
Londontown | IG @londontownusa / TT @londontownusa
Magnolia Bakery | IG @magnoliabakery / TT @magnoliabakery
For more information, please contact: Tractenberg & Co. | Londontown@tractenberg.com
About Londontown:
Londontown is a women-owned nail care brand redefining nail wellness through skincare-inspired innovation, creating high-performance formulas that deliver healthier-looking nails without compromising on color or wear. Founded by intellectual property attorney Marina Dimentman, the brand was born from her belief that consumers shouldn't have to choose between healthy nails, high impact color, and an effortless routine. The collection includes kur targeted nail wellness treatments, best-selling One-Step Manicures that combine care and color in a single step, and lakur, a high-performance polish powered by optimized pigment technology for smooth, even coverage. Every formula is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and infused with the brand's proprietary Florium Complex®. Londontown is available at Amazon, Ulta, Nordstrom, and Londontown.com.
About Magnolia Bakery:
Magnolia Bakery is the iconic bakery born and baked in New York City that’s known for its classic American desserts including its World-Famous Banana Puddings, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. Magnolia Bakery baked goods are made with an obsession with detail to ensure every bite is a whimsical delight. Since opening its first bakery in NYC in 1996, Magnolia Bakery continues to expand; with many of their best-selling products available in all lower 48 states and in over 40 bakeries internationally, customers and fans can enjoy Magnolia Bakery's whimsical treats right at their fingertips. For more information please visit www.magnoliabakery.com.
Contact
LondontownContact
Lindsay Schoeffler
856-874-6166
https://www.londontownusa.com
Lindsay Schoeffler
856-874-6166
https://www.londontownusa.com
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