Anna Gibbs Honored as a VIP for Fall 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Walllkill, NY, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anna Gibbs of Wallkill, New York, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Gibbs will be included in the Fall 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Anna Gibbs
Anna Gibbs is an executive leadership coach, business consultant, speaker, trainer, podcast host, author, and founder with more than three decades of experience leading people, building businesses, and helping others grow.
Her work focuses on helping accomplished women and leaders reconnect with their values, strengthen their self-trust, and lead with greater clarity and intention. Gibbs also provides executive coaching designed to help high-performing individuals achieve sustainable success. She creates leadership development programs that help individuals and organizations build stronger leaders, healthier cultures, and lasting impact and is also the host of the Monday Morning Mojo podcast.
Gibbs is the author of, “Getting Back to You: A Woman's Guide to Reclaiming Clarity, Alignment, and Self-Trust,” which is scheduled to be available September 18, 2026. The book grew from her own lived experience and the practical framework she developed through her personal journey and years of leadership and coaching experience. Through personal stories, reflection, and practical guidance, the book focuses on helping women reconnect with their values, beliefs, boundaries, and inner knowing while moving forward with greater clarity, alignment, and self-trust.
The book also introduces Gibbs’ R.E.T.U.R.N.™ Method, a framework designed to help individuals recognize when they have become disconnected from themselves and find their way back to their values and priorities. A companion workbook, designed to be used alongside the book, includes guided journal prompts, exercises, and opportunities to apply the book’s concepts.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Anna Gibbs
Anna Gibbs is an executive leadership coach, business consultant, speaker, trainer, podcast host, author, and founder with more than three decades of experience leading people, building businesses, and helping others grow.
Her work focuses on helping accomplished women and leaders reconnect with their values, strengthen their self-trust, and lead with greater clarity and intention. Gibbs also provides executive coaching designed to help high-performing individuals achieve sustainable success. She creates leadership development programs that help individuals and organizations build stronger leaders, healthier cultures, and lasting impact and is also the host of the Monday Morning Mojo podcast.
Gibbs is the author of, “Getting Back to You: A Woman's Guide to Reclaiming Clarity, Alignment, and Self-Trust,” which is scheduled to be available September 18, 2026. The book grew from her own lived experience and the practical framework she developed through her personal journey and years of leadership and coaching experience. Through personal stories, reflection, and practical guidance, the book focuses on helping women reconnect with their values, beliefs, boundaries, and inner knowing while moving forward with greater clarity, alignment, and self-trust.
The book also introduces Gibbs’ R.E.T.U.R.N.™ Method, a framework designed to help individuals recognize when they have become disconnected from themselves and find their way back to their values and priorities. A companion workbook, designed to be used alongside the book, includes guided journal prompts, exercises, and opportunities to apply the book’s concepts.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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