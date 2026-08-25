Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. to be Featured in Fall Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Ben Lomond, CA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. of Ben Lomond, California, will be featured as an Honored Member in a full-page article in the fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) magazine. She was chosen for her achievements and contributions in the field of holistic healing and was previously featured in both the Spring and Summer 2026 issues of the magazine.
About Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D.
Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. is the founder and director of The Center for the Soul, where she practices energy medicine within the field of alternative medicine. She is dedicated to awakening souls and helping individuals release blockages so they can live more authentically. As a counselor, mentor, intuitive, medium, and gentle healer, Lysne guides clients in connecting with their inner light and unconditionally loving selves. By helping them clear blocks within their energy systems, she supports their journey toward optimal health and the achievement of their goals and dreams.
In addition to her healing work, Lysne is an artist, author, and inspirational speaker. She offers online and in-person classes and provides the Heart Path Handbook as a personal growth resource. She is the author of 12 books, including The Mother of Us All; Divine Mother Speaks: A Way Forward and Two Worlds, One Light: A Memoir of a Medium, which received International Impact Book Awards in 2024 and 2025.
Lysne is also the founder of Blue Bone Books, a publishing company that helps poets and writers bring their books to life. Her published works include novels in the Legendary Women Ancestor Series, such as The Legend of Randine: Entering the Sisterhood and The Legend of Randine: The Laerdal Letters. She has also written Kisti’s Royal Garden, a collection of true stories, and a book titled Ceremonies of the Heart, for Children, Adults and the Earth. Her poetry collections include Poems of the Lost Deer and Mosaic: New and Collected Poems.
Her creative talents extend beyond writing to painting, drawing, sculpture, book art, and poetry. She also has some screenplays about to get produced from a few of her books. Her books and artwork are available for purchase.
Lysne holds a B.F.A. in painting and art, an M.A. in spirituality and psychology, an M.F.A. in poetry and writing, and a Ph.D. in energy medicine and energy medicine practice, which she received in 2013. She began using her natural intuition while working as a massage therapist. With the guidance and training of several psychic friends, she later expanded her work into spirit support, medium-ship, psychic work, and energy medicine for over the last 25 years.
More information about Lysne and her work can be found at www.thecenterforthesoul.com, www.robinlysne.com, and www.bluebonebooks.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D.
Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. is the founder and director of The Center for the Soul, where she practices energy medicine within the field of alternative medicine. She is dedicated to awakening souls and helping individuals release blockages so they can live more authentically. As a counselor, mentor, intuitive, medium, and gentle healer, Lysne guides clients in connecting with their inner light and unconditionally loving selves. By helping them clear blocks within their energy systems, she supports their journey toward optimal health and the achievement of their goals and dreams.
In addition to her healing work, Lysne is an artist, author, and inspirational speaker. She offers online and in-person classes and provides the Heart Path Handbook as a personal growth resource. She is the author of 12 books, including The Mother of Us All; Divine Mother Speaks: A Way Forward and Two Worlds, One Light: A Memoir of a Medium, which received International Impact Book Awards in 2024 and 2025.
Lysne is also the founder of Blue Bone Books, a publishing company that helps poets and writers bring their books to life. Her published works include novels in the Legendary Women Ancestor Series, such as The Legend of Randine: Entering the Sisterhood and The Legend of Randine: The Laerdal Letters. She has also written Kisti’s Royal Garden, a collection of true stories, and a book titled Ceremonies of the Heart, for Children, Adults and the Earth. Her poetry collections include Poems of the Lost Deer and Mosaic: New and Collected Poems.
Her creative talents extend beyond writing to painting, drawing, sculpture, book art, and poetry. She also has some screenplays about to get produced from a few of her books. Her books and artwork are available for purchase.
Lysne holds a B.F.A. in painting and art, an M.A. in spirituality and psychology, an M.F.A. in poetry and writing, and a Ph.D. in energy medicine and energy medicine practice, which she received in 2013. She began using her natural intuition while working as a massage therapist. With the guidance and training of several psychic friends, she later expanded her work into spirit support, medium-ship, psychic work, and energy medicine for over the last 25 years.
More information about Lysne and her work can be found at www.thecenterforthesoul.com, www.robinlysne.com, and www.bluebonebooks.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories