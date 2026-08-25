Celeste Battles Patrick to be Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Fall 2026 Issue
Mobile, AL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Celeste Battles Patrick of Mobile, Alabama will be featured in a half page article in the fall 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Patrick was selected for this recognition based on her work in life coaching, consulting, public speaking, teaching, ministry, and motivational and inspirational speaking.
About Celeste Battles Patrick
Celeste Battles Patrick is a certified life coach, author, teacher, preacher, licensed minister, ordained elder, and motivational and inspirational speaker. Through her speaking, coaching, ministry, and community involvement, she has focused on encouraging others to overcome adversity and move forward with faith and purpose. Patrick has spoken throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, D.C., and Maryland, addressing church groups, school systems, community centers, college conferences, and professional organizations. As a licensed minister and ordained elder, she fulfilled her vision of encouraging more than 1,000 women at a women’s conference in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Patrick’s commitment to inspiring others is deeply connected to challenges she has faced in her own life. She survived an abusive marriage, experienced the tragic death of her brother, and lost her mother in 1982 after she was struck by two speeding police cars while crossing the street. Drawing from these experiences, Patrick has used her personal story to encourage others facing hardship and adversity. She was responsible for utilizing her life coach skills as a minister to prevent a young girl, a teenage youth and an adult female student from contemplating suicide.
For 26 years, Patrick worked at Bishop State Community College before retiring in 2019. During her tenure, she served as administrative/clerical council president and as chair of staff professional development, coordinating professional development programs and workshops. She also served as advisor for the Bishop State Wesley Foundation Campus Ministry from 2002 through 2005 and as an advisor for the college’s campus ministry and gospel choir. In that role, she helped obtain radio and television exposure for the group, organized its first ministry retreat in Laguna Beach, Florida, and arranged a Hallmark Conference Exchange and Concert appearance at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Her work at Bishop State Community College also helped inspire her book, “Good Monday: Inspirational Thoughts.” The book grew out of encouraging messages Patrick emailed each Monday to members of the Clerical Council staff. Her inspirational thoughts have also been shared with women in prison.
Patrick has extended her inspirational outreach through radio, social media, conferences, and other speaking opportunities. She previously co-hosted “Pass It On” on WGOK Gospel 900 AM in Mobile, Alabama and has shared inspirational messages through the Sisters-in-Harmony radio station in New Jersey. A portion of her experience as a survivor of an abusive marriage was included in Ruby Y. Burke’s Sisters in Harmony publication, “Survivor Emancipation Day.” Her motivational and inspirational messages have also reached audiences through Facebook Live.
A born-again, spirit-filled Christian for more than 35 years who has been preaching for 23 years, Patrick serves as a minister at Trinity Faith Missionary Baptist Church, where Rev. Anthony Boykin is her pastor. Since October 2022, she has been the host and visionary of the annual “Women Faith Building Prayer” conference outreach ministry. She is also seen live on Facebook every Wednesday of the month at 12 noon and was recently profiled as a guest on the “Save and Single” broadcast program on Facebook. Patrick has additionally served as a past advisor for “Women on the Move for Christ.”
Her speaking and community involvement have included serving as a guest speaker for the “Displaced Homemaker Program” in 1990 and as a breakout workshop speaker for the ACCA Alabama Community College Association in 2017. Her workshop was titled “Taking Charge of Your Life When Tragedy Strikes.” Patrick has also coordinated Family Fun Day activities and a theatrical Christmas production for church youth.
Throughout her career, Patrick has received several recognitions for her service. She received Awards of Recognition for her work as clerical council president and for distinguished service to Bishop State Community College from the president in 1999 and 2005. She also received an Award of Appreciation from the Salvation Army and Mobile Terrace Children’s School, as well as the 2013 Chancellor’s Award from the Alabama Community System Award of Excellence.
Patrick earned a master’s degree in theology, attended Faith Fire Bible School, and is a certified life coach.
In her personal time, Celeste enjoys tailoring and seamstress work, hosting women’s fellowship dinners, and playing Phase 10 and spades with family and friends. She is a divorced mother of two children, raised her nephew, and has four grandchildren.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Celeste Battles Patrick
Celeste Battles Patrick is a certified life coach, author, teacher, preacher, licensed minister, ordained elder, and motivational and inspirational speaker. Through her speaking, coaching, ministry, and community involvement, she has focused on encouraging others to overcome adversity and move forward with faith and purpose. Patrick has spoken throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, D.C., and Maryland, addressing church groups, school systems, community centers, college conferences, and professional organizations. As a licensed minister and ordained elder, she fulfilled her vision of encouraging more than 1,000 women at a women’s conference in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Patrick’s commitment to inspiring others is deeply connected to challenges she has faced in her own life. She survived an abusive marriage, experienced the tragic death of her brother, and lost her mother in 1982 after she was struck by two speeding police cars while crossing the street. Drawing from these experiences, Patrick has used her personal story to encourage others facing hardship and adversity. She was responsible for utilizing her life coach skills as a minister to prevent a young girl, a teenage youth and an adult female student from contemplating suicide.
For 26 years, Patrick worked at Bishop State Community College before retiring in 2019. During her tenure, she served as administrative/clerical council president and as chair of staff professional development, coordinating professional development programs and workshops. She also served as advisor for the Bishop State Wesley Foundation Campus Ministry from 2002 through 2005 and as an advisor for the college’s campus ministry and gospel choir. In that role, she helped obtain radio and television exposure for the group, organized its first ministry retreat in Laguna Beach, Florida, and arranged a Hallmark Conference Exchange and Concert appearance at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Her work at Bishop State Community College also helped inspire her book, “Good Monday: Inspirational Thoughts.” The book grew out of encouraging messages Patrick emailed each Monday to members of the Clerical Council staff. Her inspirational thoughts have also been shared with women in prison.
Patrick has extended her inspirational outreach through radio, social media, conferences, and other speaking opportunities. She previously co-hosted “Pass It On” on WGOK Gospel 900 AM in Mobile, Alabama and has shared inspirational messages through the Sisters-in-Harmony radio station in New Jersey. A portion of her experience as a survivor of an abusive marriage was included in Ruby Y. Burke’s Sisters in Harmony publication, “Survivor Emancipation Day.” Her motivational and inspirational messages have also reached audiences through Facebook Live.
A born-again, spirit-filled Christian for more than 35 years who has been preaching for 23 years, Patrick serves as a minister at Trinity Faith Missionary Baptist Church, where Rev. Anthony Boykin is her pastor. Since October 2022, she has been the host and visionary of the annual “Women Faith Building Prayer” conference outreach ministry. She is also seen live on Facebook every Wednesday of the month at 12 noon and was recently profiled as a guest on the “Save and Single” broadcast program on Facebook. Patrick has additionally served as a past advisor for “Women on the Move for Christ.”
Her speaking and community involvement have included serving as a guest speaker for the “Displaced Homemaker Program” in 1990 and as a breakout workshop speaker for the ACCA Alabama Community College Association in 2017. Her workshop was titled “Taking Charge of Your Life When Tragedy Strikes.” Patrick has also coordinated Family Fun Day activities and a theatrical Christmas production for church youth.
Throughout her career, Patrick has received several recognitions for her service. She received Awards of Recognition for her work as clerical council president and for distinguished service to Bishop State Community College from the president in 1999 and 2005. She also received an Award of Appreciation from the Salvation Army and Mobile Terrace Children’s School, as well as the 2013 Chancellor’s Award from the Alabama Community System Award of Excellence.
Patrick earned a master’s degree in theology, attended Faith Fire Bible School, and is a certified life coach.
In her personal time, Celeste enjoys tailoring and seamstress work, hosting women’s fellowship dinners, and playing Phase 10 and spades with family and friends. She is a divorced mother of two children, raised her nephew, and has four grandchildren.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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