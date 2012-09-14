PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Early-Bird Registration Ends July 31 for the 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium U.S. Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly to Deliver Keynote Address - July 25, 2018 - WateReuse Association

History-Making U.S. Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly to Deliver Keynote at 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium U.S. Astronaut, Captain Scott Kelly will deliver the keynote address for the 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium, September 9-12, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Captain Scott Kelly’s keynote address about his awe-inspiring stories from space and personal reflections on leadership, teamwork and testing limits will set the stage for a comprehensive program on what's working, what's new, and what's next in water recycling. - June 20, 2018 - WateReuse Association

United World Infrastructure Presents Urban Innovation to Impact Workplace Happiness Aligned with UAE Vision 2021 at International Conference on Happiness Senior Manager, Aubrilyn Reeder, from Dubai-based United World Infrastructure, described the role that urban development has on workplace happiness at the city level, neighborhood level, and building level. Like the UAE, Bhutan is a global leader in advancing happiness objectives through national initiatives. - January 03, 2018 - United World Infrastructure

UWI Celebrates World Cities Day with a 4th International Award in Its Leading City Dubai-Based, Global Firm UWI, Embraces World Cities Day Objectives in Its Flagship City - November 02, 2017 - United World Infrastructure

UWI’s ‘Happiness & Wellbeing’ Expert Shares Insights at the Urban Thinkers Campus 2017 in Dubai United World Infrastructure (UWI), the Dubai and Washington-DC based firm that funds, develops and manages next generation cities, contributed to an expert panel discussion on Happiness & Wellness, at the 2017 Urban Thinkers Campus (UTC) held in Dubai. UTC is an initiative established by the UN-Habitat,... - October 17, 2017 - United World Infrastructure

UWI’s Medini Wins Global Sustainable and Smart City Awards Dubai-based United World Infrastructure’s flagship project, Medini, an integrated urban township development built to accommodate over 400,000 residents in the Iskandar region of Malaysia, has won two acclaimed awards for its commitment to sustainability and smart infrastructure. Medini was awarded... - August 31, 2017 - United World Infrastructure

Georgia Lending Co-op Returns Profits; Announces Distribution of Over $11 Million to Members A Georgia agricultural lending cooperative has announced that dividends totaling $11,184,179 have been declared by its Board of Directors, with checks scheduled to mail to its membership the first week of April. AgGeorgia Farm Credit is making this distribution as part of its Patronage Refund Program. - March 30, 2017 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit

United World Infrastructure Welcomes University of Virginia Students to Dubai Students from top U.S. business school McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia visit Dubai, study innovation within the region. - February 08, 2017 - United World Infrastructure

Largest Raw Dataset on Social Conflict Trubshaw Cumberlege, Ltd., a leading social risk consulting firm, today announced that is has compiled the world’s most comprehensive empirical dataset on social conflicts between companies and communities. The dataset includes 1,010 social conflicts from 112 countries involving 1,028 companies,... - August 19, 2016 - Trubshaw Cumberlege, Ltd

Jon Handen Joins Atradius as Senior Manager for SPU Atradius Credit Insurance Names Industry Leader Jonathan Handen as Senior Manager - Special Products Unit. Atradius Credit Insurance is pleased to welcome Jonathan Handen as Senior Manager - Special Products Unit. Jon will be based in the Hunt Valley, Maryland office, outside Baltimore, and will initially... - July 16, 2016 - Atradius Trade Credit Insurance, Inc

A Georgia Agricultural Lending Cooperative Announces Distribution of Over $11 Million to Members A Georgia agricultural lending cooperative has announced that patronage refunds totaling $11,733,287 were declared earlier this month, with checks being mailed out to borrowers. - May 02, 2016 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit

Canadian Grants Business Center Launches New Social Media Campaign Canadian Grants Business Center is now available in the social media age. Striving to expand Canadian reach, the Canadian Grants Business Center has now launched a new Facebook and Twitter account. These accounts are available to increase access to all small-medium sized Canadian businesses available... - December 08, 2015 - Canadian Grants Business Center

Energy Blackouts Will Soon be a Thing of the Past for Gaza's Hospitals Canadian doctors launch campaign to install solar power on hospitals in Gaza. - May 08, 2015 - EmpowerGAZA

With a History of Nearly a Century of Ag Lending, Farm Credit Continues Tradition at 2014 Sunbelt Ag Expo Farm Credit, the nation’s leading provider of reliable credit to rural America, will offer entertainment, prizes, and ag lending expertise at the 37th Annual Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition set for October 14-16. Farm Credit will be located at B-9. - October 09, 2014 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit

AgGeorgia Farm Credit Distributes Over $10 Million in Cash to Members in 2014 Over $287 million in cash returned to borrowers since 1988. - July 07, 2014 - AgGeorgia Farm Credit

Canadian Grants Business Center Releases New Guide to Government Grants and Loads The Canadian Grants Business Center has recently updated their popular guide to government funding for Canadian businesses entitled: “Canadian Business Finance Directory Fall 2013 -Executive Edition." - November 26, 2013 - Canadian Grants Business Center

New Leasing Partnership with Leading iPad POS Creator Lease POS NOW is now the exclusive Leasing Company for Revel Systems and will approve All customers on the spot for iPad POS systems. The Lease even has a Hardware replace policy which states free upgrades every year. - June 22, 2012 - Lease POS NOW

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available in North Carolina SBA Loan And Disaster Relief is a Private Company Representing All Types and Sizes of Businesses as their Agent in the Disaster Loan Process of the U.S. Small Business Adminstration. The Company is currently taking applications for many counties in North Carolina. - February 28, 2012 - SBA LOAN AND DISASTER RELIEF

A Newly Formed Company SBA LOAN AND DISASTER RELIEF is Actively Assisting Companies Affected by Declared Disasters by Processing Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Them Due to the record number of disasters that occurred last year and continuing into this year there are SBA Disaster Loans available in most states of the country. While the property damage and home loan programs available after a disaster are well known the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan for companies is little known. - January 23, 2012 - SBA LOAN AND DISASTER RELIEF

Kingsbridge Holdings, LLC of Lake Forest, IL Acquires Trilogy Leasing Co. LLC (“TLC”), of Cranbury, N.J. Nearly Doubling in Size Kingsbridge Holdings, LLC has acquired Trilogy Leasing Co. LLC, a leasing services provider of new and previously owned technology equipment, increasing Kingsbridge’s Total Assets in excess of $420 MM and bringing the total original equipment cost financed in their portfolio to approximately $600... - July 14, 2011 - Kingsbridge Holdings LLC

The NCSD in Cooperation with the China CDM Fund and China Central Television Launch the Production of a Documentary on Global Climate Change "Warm and Cold We Share Together... A Civilization Journey of Climate" - April 27, 2011 - National Center for Sustainable Development (NCSD)

BNP Overseas Investment Company to Refinance Three Office Buildings and Hotel in Moscow, Russia BNP Overseas Investment Company, (BNP-OIC) has been engaged to syndicate a loan to refinance three Class 'A' Office Buildings and one Hotel for $220,500,000. The properties are located in the Central Administrative District in the city of Moscow, Russia. The syndication has a blended interest rate of... - February 27, 2011 - BNP Overseas Investment Company

Bajaj Auto Finance Announces Its New Brand Identity as Bajaj Finserv Lending Bajaj Auto Finance has renamed its brand identity as Bajaj Finserv Lending. Bajaj Finserv is the financial services company of the Bajaj Group. Its current business lines include Protection through Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Lending through Bajaj Auto Finance. All... - August 12, 2010 - Bajaj Finserv Lending

Eazeeloans Achieves Another Milestone Eazeeloans.com has surpassed all expectations and is proud to announce the 50,000th customer to apply online on its portal for various financial services on offer. - July 17, 2010 - Eazeeloans

Eazeeloans.com Starts Registration for Genuine Loan Leads Register at Eazeeloans.com for genuine leads of customers applying for personal loan, business loan from preferred locations. - August 11, 2009 - Eazeeloans

Eazeeloans.com Achieves Milestone of 1000th Customer Eazeeloans .com the loan advisory portal recently launched by Apex Finance & marketing has reached a milestone of 1000th customer application. - August 05, 2009 - Eazeeloans

Apex Finance & Marketing Launches Eazeeloans.com Apex Finance & Marketing founded by Subhrajeet Talukdar in Mumbai in April 2006 has launched Eazeeloans.com a premier loan advisory portal for Personal Loans, Business loans, Home Loans, Loans against Property, Auto Loans, Secured loans, Unsecured loans. The vision of Eazeeloans is to provide the... - July 21, 2009 - Eazeeloans

Genesis Funding Source, LLC Provides $2,550,00 in Financing for Retail Strip Center in Houston, TX Bryan K. Watts, President of Genesis Funding Source, LLC, announced today that they have provided $2,550,000 in financing to Beltway-Crenshaw Retail, LP (“Beltway-Crenshaw”) for a 16,530 square foot retail strip center located at the intersection of Crenshaw and Beltway 8 in Houston, Texas. The... - December 26, 2008 - Genesis Funding Source, LLC

Genesis Funding Source, LLC Provides $4,000,000 in Term Financing for Houston Retail Strip Center Bryan K. Watts, President of Genesis Funding Source, LLC, announced today that the company has provided $4,000,000 in term financing to Beltway-Gessner Retail, LP (“Beltway-Gessner”) for a 28,483 square foot retail strip center located off Beltway 8 in Houston, Texas. The Beltway-Gessner... - December 02, 2008 - Genesis Funding Source, LLC

Houston Firm Offers Loan Alternative for Small Business Bankers Charter Capital, a Houston based specialty financial services company, announced today that in light of the capital constraints faced by many lenders today it is doubling its capacity to provide accounts receivable funding to small businesses. - November 05, 2008 - Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple

Former GE and First American Realty Exec Launches Hotel Investment Bank Cameron Larkin today announced the launch of hotel investment bank Larkin Hospitality Finance. The new firm will focus exclusively on meeting the debt financing needs of hotel owners and developers. - October 17, 2007 - Larkin Hospitality Finance

New Website Provides Comprehensive Online Guide to Factoring Charter Capital Expands its Internet Presence with the Introduction of its Redesigned Web Site - May 23, 2007 - Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple

Charter Capital Forms "Rapid Response" Business Unit to Provide Factoring Services to Financially Underserved U.S. Small Businesses Financial Services Company Increases Available Funds and Service Capacity Aimed At Accommodating Urgent Needs Of Increasingly Diverse Small Business Enterprises. - May 23, 2007 - Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple

Charter Capital Introduces FactorLine - Factoring Made Simple Charter Capital introduces FactorLine. A factoring solution is a cash flow key to growing your business. With a Charter Capital FactorLine, you are free from many of the restrictions placed upon your business by traditional financing. Most importantly, with a Charter Capital FactorLine, you are free to grow without having to give up equity or control of your business. - March 19, 2007 - Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple