Build Back Better Using the Envision® Sustainability Manual — Now in Spanish

ISI's Envision® framework is used worldwide to help communities build more resilient, sustainable, and equitable civil infrastructure. The Envision guidance manual (prepared for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry) is now in Spanish— and the timing couldn't be better, as communities everywhere look for solutions to design and deliver civil infrastructure projects that combat climate change, enhance human health and wellbeing, and promote economic prosperity.