UniLink Inc. Announces New Photo ID Scanning Software Webinar for March 16th Rochester, NY- based financial hardware equipment provider, UniLink, is hosting a free webinar on Thursday, March 16th at 2pm EST. The webinar: “Discover the Latest Photo ID Scanning Solutions for Your Check Scanner!” will provide insight into Acuant’s latest photo ID scanning software! Acuant’s... - February 03, 2017 - Uni Link

UniLink Offers Big End-of-Year Savings on Financial Hardware Rochester, NY-based financial hardware supplier, UniLink, is offering special holiday promotions on financial hardware until the end of the year. Additional discounts are now available on financial hardware equipment including front counter capture check scanners and thermal printers, remote deposit... - December 04, 2016 - Uni Link

UniLink Update: Digital Check Acquires Check Scanner and Receipt Printer Products from Burroughs Rochester, NY-based financial hardware solution provider, UniLink, is excited to announce the acquisition of check scanner and receipt printer product lines between two manufacturers, Digital Check and Burroughs. Digital Check has acquired the check scanner and receipt printer products from Burroughs,... - September 30, 2016 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. Sponsoring Two Golf Tournaments in the Coming Months Financial hardware experts, UniLink Inc. will sponsor two charitable golf tournaments next month: The Simpson Cup, September 18th - 21st at Oak Hill Country Club and the 14th Annual Volunteers of America golf tournament, September 19th at Irondequoit Country Club. UniLink is a frequent contributor to... - August 24, 2016 - Uni Link

UniLink Announces Fall 2016 Industry Conference Schedule Rochester, NY-based financial hardware solutions provider, UniLink, announced the company’s annual tradeshow/industry conference schedule for this upcoming fall. UniLink’s schedule includes events for all major financial software platforms: Jack Henry, FIS, and Fiserv. The fall UniLink tradeshow... - July 21, 2016 - Uni Link

UniLink to Host Front Counter Teller Capture Webinar on June 23rd Rochester, NY-based financial equipment provider, UniLink, is hosting a free webinar on Thursday, June 23rd at 2pm EST. The webinar: Discover the Benefits of Front Counter (Teller) Capture Solutions will cover the latest benefits and product offerings for front counter (teller) capture and will feature... - June 09, 2016 - Uni Link

Financial Institutions Upgrade to Latest Technology with UniLink Rochester, NY-based financial hardware specialists, UniLink Inc. recently installed significant hardware upgrades with bank and credit union partners nationwide. A regional bank in Minnesota installed over 60 Topaz signature pads after consultations with UniLink. The bank chose to install Topaz units... - April 23, 2016 - Uni Link

UniLink Now Offers Toner for Financial Statement Printers, MICR Printers and Office Printers Rochester, NY-based financial equipment supplier UniLink Inc. now sells toner for financial statement printers, MICR printers, and office printers. The company is a leading fulfillment partner of hardware, repairs, consumables and supplies for financial institutions nationwide. UniLink’s toner... - February 05, 2016 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc: A Rochester’s Top 100 Company for Its 9th Year This year UniLink Inc. was named 70th on the Rochester Top 100 list by the Rochester Business Alliance and KPMG. The Rochester Top 100, in 29th year, highlights the rising reputation and profitability of businesses within the nine-county Rochester region. In its 27th year of business, UniLink provides... - December 05, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. to Conclude the 2015 Trade Show Season at the RDC Summit Rochester, NY-based financial hardware supplier UniLink Inc. will host a vendor table at this year’s Remote Deposit Capture (RDC) Summit to conclude the company’s annual tradeshow season. The RDC Summit is November 4 -6 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Orlando, FL. Remote deposit capture is... - October 24, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink to Attend the October FIS ImageCentre User Group Meeting Rochester, New York Financial hardware supplier, UniLink Inc. will be attending the FIS ImageCentre User Group Meeting from October 5 to October 7 at the Birmingham Marriot in Birmingham, Alabama. The annual meeting educates users on the latest software and hardware enhancements available in payment... - September 12, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink Announces Fall Industry National Conference and Tradeshow Schedule Rochester, NY-based financial hardware supplier, UniLink Inc. has announced this fall’s national conference and tradeshow schedule. UniLink will be showcasing at some new industry events for 2015, including the Jack Henry Symitar Educational Conference on September 1st and the FIS ImageCentre User... - August 07, 2015 - Uni Link

First Half of 2015: UniLink Inc. Partners with Over 80 New Customers Financial hardware supplier, UniLink Inc. is excited to announce, in 2015 the company has partnered with over 80 new financial institution customers to date. Credit unions, community banks and regional banks of all sizes, are quickly discovering what the company calls the “UniLink difference”... - July 04, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink Offers a Full Range of Document Scanners with Value Added Incentives Rochester, NY-based financial hardware provider, UniLink Inc. invites you to review their latest selection of document scanners. The company’s selection includes manufacturers Fujitsu, Canon, Kodak, Panasonic and Epson. UniLink offers a full range of low and high volume, network and production... - June 10, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink to Exhibit at This Years’ Tri-State ITI User Group Meeting Rochester, NY-based financial hardware provider, UniLink Inc. will attend this years’ Tri-State ITI (Information Technology Inc.) User Group Meeting on May 11th and May 12th in Canton, OH. The event, hosted at the Holiday Inn Canton, will host a review of the latest advancements in financial services... - May 01, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink to Exhibit at This Year’s Jack Henry Silverlake Mid-South User Group Meeting Rochester, NY-based financial hardware supplier UniLink Inc. will exhibit at the upcoming Jack Henry Silverlake Mid-South User Group Meeting. The meeting will be at the Asheville Renaissance in Asheville, NC from April 28-to 29, 2015, with the vendor specific fair taking place on Tuesday evening, April... - April 01, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink to Exhibit at This Year’s Jack Henry ProfitStars Annual Conference Rochester, NY-based financial hardware provider UniLink Inc. will host an exhibit table at the 2015 Jack Henry ProfitStars Annual Conference. The Jack Henry ProfitStars Annual Conference will be held March 16-to-19 at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, Louisiana. The PEC (ProfitStars Educational Conference)... - February 08, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink Offers Largest Product Portfolio in Financial Hardware Industry Financial hardware supplier UniLink Inc. now offers the largest product and vendor portfolio in the financial hardware marketplace! The company’s broad selection includes manufacturers Canon, Burroughs, Panini, Semacon, Topaz, Craden, Epson, Scanshell, Fujitsu, and many more. Financial institutions... - January 10, 2015 - Uni Link

UniLink Offers All Hardware Solutions for Front Counter Teller Capture Conversion Rochester, NY-based financial services equipment supplier, UniLink Inc. now offers the latest front counter teller capture hardware solutions. The company’s comprehensive offerings include solutions from Burroughs, Panini, Canon, Epson and Digital Check, and features the Burroughs SmartSource Elite... - December 04, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. Offers End of Year Hardware Promotions Financial hardware provider, UniLink Inc. is offering two promotional discounts running until the end of the year. The promos include buy-two-get-one-free pricing on the newly released Burroughs SmartSource® Elite scanner/printer series, as well as buy 5 get one free on select Panini scanners. Both... - October 31, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. to Host Exhibit at 2014 Jack Henry Banking® Educational Conference and Technology Conference Rochester, NY-based financial equipment supplier, UniLink Inc. will exhibit at the 2014 Jack Henry Banking® Educational Conference (BEC) and Technology Showcase in Grapevine, Texas. The event, scheduled for October 20th to 23rd at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, is the largest annual... - September 26, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. to Host Exhibit at the 2014 Remote Deposit Capture Summit Rochester, NY-based financial equipment provider, UniLink Inc. will host a tabletop exhibit at this year’s Remote Deposit Capture (RDC) Summit. The RDC Summit, scheduled for September 30 to October 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada, is widely considered the industry’s leading conference on payment and... - August 23, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink Introduces New Repair Service Features Leading Rochester, NY-based financial hardware provider, UniLink Inc. is offering new features to its free online repair website. The repair portal, designed to custom benefit the needs of financial hardware customers, now enables users to easily retrieve and save customer repair data while keeping customers... - July 24, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. Now Offers New Burroughs SmartSource Elite Scanner Series Rochester, NY-based financial hardware supplier, UniLink Inc. now offers the latest check scanning products from Burroughs Payment Systems. Recently released, the Burroughs SmartSource Elite series includes the Micro Elite, Professional Elite and Merchant Elite check scanners and Elite ReceiptNOW thermal... - June 19, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink Now Featuring the Latest Currency Authentication Solutions Leading financial hardware provider, UniLink Inc. now offers a comprehensive selection of counterfeit currency detection solutions. The latest additions include the latest offerings from industry leaders which include Semacon, Billcon and AccuBANKER. Financial institutions bear high risk when counterfeit... - May 23, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink to Exhibit at Jack Henry Gulf States User Group’s Spring Meeting Leading financial equipment provider, UniLink Inc., will exhibit at the upcoming Jack Henry Gulf States User Group (GSUG) Spring Meeting in Orange Beach, AL on May 14-May 16. UniLink currently provides over 2,000 financial institutions with all table top hardware solutions necessary for branch and remote... - April 24, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink to Exhibit at Southern Financial Exchange Conference This April Financial equipment supplier, UniLink Inc. will exhibit at the upcoming Southern Financial Exchange Annual Conference. Product Specialist Chris Muchard will attend the two day conference on behalf of the company. The conference will take place in Biloxi, MS, from April 15 to April 17. UniLink currently... - March 26, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink to Host Cash Automation Solutions Webinar Leading financial hardware supplier, Unlink, is excited to host an upcoming webinar on cash capture solutions! “Discover the Benefits of Cash Automation Solutions” will be held on March 6th at 2pm EST. Cash automation technology enhances customer service levels and cash security within any... - February 24, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink Enhances Product Catalogue with Cash Automation Solutions Leading Rochester, NY-based financial equipment supplier, UniLink now offers the latest cash automation solutions. The company’s suite of cash automation products, such as vaults, recyclers and dispensers bring a broad range of operational advantages to the modern financial institution including... - January 23, 2014 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. Helping Community Financial Institutions Consolidate Expenditure Leading financial services hardware supplier, UniLink Inc. has achieved recent success offering hardware fulfillment and repair services to national customers. The company has provided branch automation solutions to over two thousands financial institutions to date. UniLink is proud to announce several... - December 29, 2013 - Uni Link

UniLink Named One of Rochester’s Top 100 Companies UniLink Inc. was named on the Rochester Top 100 list by the Rochester Business Alliance and KPMG. The Rochester Top 100, in its 26th year, highlights the rising reputation and profitability of businesses within the nine- county Rochester region. After 25 years in business, UniLink now serves more than... - November 23, 2013 - Uni Link

This Month UniLink Inc. to Sponsor Major Financial Industry Events Across the United States Rochester, NY-based table top financial hardware supplier, UniLink Inc. announced its company representatives will attend three industry tradeshows and user group meetings this month. UniLink plans to showcase at the Jack Henry Banking Educational Conference, the FISERV Great Lakes User Group Meeting... - October 12, 2013 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. Announce New Webinar Highlighting the Latest Fraud Detection Technology for Financial Services Companies The webinar will be a free educational seminar on Wednesday, September 18th at 2:00 pm (EST). - September 06, 2013 - Uni Link

UniLink Establishes Growing Business Relationships with Financial Institutions Rochester, NY-based financial services equipment supplier is delighted to announce the success of several new working relationships with financial institutions across the nation. The company’s success is the result of their commitment to sourcing the highest quality solutions on the market and... - August 14, 2013 - Uni Link

UniLink Now Offers New Remote Cash Capture Products Leading Rochester, NY-based financial services equipment supplier UniLink now offers remote cash capture products. These remote cash capture solutions have been designed to improve teller working efficiency and improve cash handling accuracy within teller transactions. Within the financial services... - August 03, 2013 - Uni Link

UniLink: Now a Leading Vendor for Front Counter Capture Hardware Rochester, NY based financial services equipment supplier, UniLink Inc., is now one of the foremost suppliers of front counter capture hardware across the country. Financial institutions turn to UniLink in an effort to consolidate such high maintenance costs involved in using older model systems. In... - June 27, 2013 - Uni Link

UniLink: Premier Authorized Repair Center for Check Scanner and Financial Printer Equipment Rochester, NY-based leading financial services equipment supplier, UniLink Inc., is a premier Authorized Repair Center for a full range of check scanner and financial printer solutions. The company’s new repair services will enable customers to consolidate equipment downtime and ensure products... - May 24, 2013 - Uni Link

UniLink Hosting Equipment Showcase Presentation at Tri-State ITI User Group Conference Leading financial services equipment supplier, UniLink Inc. have just announced that sales representative, Chris Muchard will be hosting a presentation at the Tri-State ITI User Group Conference in Canton Ohio, taking place May 12-14, 2013. Chris’ presentation will feature a showcase of several... - April 24, 2013 - Uni Link

UniLink Inc. Hosting All-In-One Teller Capture Webinar Featuring Top Vendors: Burroughs Payment Systems, Digital Check, Panini Advanced Payment Solutions, Canon and Epson The free presentation will take place Thursday, March 28th at 2:00pm EST. - March 23, 2013 - Uni Link

Cardiff Holdings Corporation Names Jason Cummings Vice President, Procurement Cardiff Holdings Corporation is pleased to have announced Jason Cummings as its new Vice President of Procurement, effective August 27, 2012. Credentialed as a Certified Professional in Supply Management (CPSM), Cummings brings experience as a business owner as well as twelve years experience in the purchasing and procurement field. Jason comes to us with stellar performance in the procurement field. - August 31, 2012 - Cardiff Holdings Company

Business Financial Solution Specialists UniLink Inc. Moving Business Headquarters Expert providers of the latest business solutions in the financial services industry, UniLink Inc. have just announced that the organization will be moving to a new corporate location in Henrietta. This new relocation is designed to provide the organization with an increased capacity to meet the business... - July 27, 2012 - Uni Link

UniLink Expands Supplies Portfolio to Include Custom Cleaning Kits UniLink Inc., a provider of financial equipment, service and support to over 1000 institutions across America has promoted preventative maintenance since its founding in 1988. The value-added-reseller not only provides the equipment a bank needs, they promote the protection of the customer’s investment... - December 01, 2011 - Uni Link

North American Bancard of San Diego Finds New Home in La Jolla, CA It's official, Mr. Jesse Segura, National Director of Sales, has confirmed that North American Bancard of San Diego (www.SanDiegoNAB.com) has relocated its offices to La Jolla, CA. - November 15, 2011 - North American Bancard of San Diego

UniLink Inc. Launches 2011 Remote Deposit Capture Educational Initiative After finding an increasing demand from financial institutions for Remote Deposit Capture information, UniLink has launched an educational Remote Deposit Capture Initiative for the year 2011. UniLink’s recent partner RemoteDepositStore.com, who provides a one-stop shop for RDC resources, will be... - January 13, 2011 - Uni Link

Greater Cincinnati Credit Card Processor Adds New Sales Representative to Local Team OMEGA Processing announces addition of J.R. Hall. - January 09, 2011 - OMEGA Processing

Greater Cincinnati Based Credit Card Processing Company Adds Data Entry Specialist OMEGA Processing announces addition of Bennett to internal team - December 02, 2010 - OMEGA Processing

UniLink and RemoteDepositStore.com to Co-Market, Provide Full-Featured Remote Deposit Capture Solution UniLink and RemoteDepositStore.com have announced a recent agreement to provide customers with a single stop for Remote Deposit Capture products and services, including hardware and supply fulfillment. The agreement will enable both companies to provide complete Remote Deposit Capture solutions from... - July 16, 2010 - Uni Link

Northern Kentucky Based OMEGA Processing Celebrates $100K Sponsorship Milestone Credit and debit card processing company hits goal in youth sports sponsorships. - July 03, 2010 - OMEGA Processing

UniLink Announces Full Feature Remote Deposit Capture Solutions UniLink, a Rochester, NY Top 100 Company specializing in Financial Banking Equipment Services and Solutions has developed a modular Remote Deposit Capture program that can be purchased independently or customized to meet the needs of Financial Institutions across the country. Having recognized that Financial... - June 09, 2010 - Uni Link