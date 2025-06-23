With the holiday season upon us, many are at risk of being unable to meet up with bills. The current financial crisis and global recession has many facing the stress of enormous debts, while being unable to stay gainfully employed. For many, two options remain: 1) Filing for bankruptcy or 2) reducing debts by lowering interest rates through debt settlement. SYD Financial at http://sydfinancial.com is a great place for all your debt settlement questions. - December 24, 2009 - SYD Financial