BMS Direct, Inc. Debuts Tesla and EV “Electric Vehicle” Charging Stations It’s easier to stay charged-up these days in Lynchburg, VA. - September 16, 2018 - BMS Direct Inc.

BMS Direct, Inc. - Reducing Carbon Footprint with Tesla and EV Sales Vehicle “310 Miles - Longest Range on the market.” - Tesla Model 3 - September 16, 2018 - BMS Direct Inc.

Global Fintech Blockchain Company MicroMoney Highlights Transparency and Expertise in Crypto Biz Through Top-Notch Advisory Board Micromoney Intl., the lending services provider using blockchain technology to bank the world’s unbanked, has gathered the who is who of the blockchain industry for the Advisory Board supporting its token distribution event. The board exceeds 50 advisors, some of whom are not seeking publicity... - October 04, 2017 - Micromoney Intl.

Heritage Memorial Funding Introduces New Account Representative: Shannon Ivy Joins Heritage Team as Account Representative Heritage Memorial Funding is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Ivy as account representative in customer service. Ivy is responsible for identifying market opportunities and building relationships with existing and prospective clients while educating them about Heritage’s low-cost, no-risk funding. Heritage Memorial Funding is proud to welcome Ivy to the team. - July 01, 2017 - Heritage Memorial Funding

Security Card Services Signs Eight New Bank Partners During Q1 2017 Security Card Services, the largest provider of technology enabled payment processing solutions that sells to community and regional banks only, added eight new bank partners in the first quarter of 2017. The new bank partners are as follows: -First National Bank of Scotia -South Central Bank -Bear... - May 19, 2017 - Security Card Services

MedUSA Adds Medical Rehabilitation Associates, Inc (MRA) to Its Growing List of Clients MedUSA Healthcare Services announced the addition of Medical Rehabilitation Associates, Inc (MRA) to its growing list of Clients. MedUSA provides end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services for MRA. Billing services commenced late in 2016. “We started seeing the impact of MedUSA’s... - April 24, 2017 - MedUSA Healthcare Services

Credit Slab Cares About Veterans, Waives Setup Fees for Credit Rebuilding Services Credit Slab Cares launched its latest program for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces. All CAF and Canadian veterans will have setup fees waived and be automatically approved for any Credit Slab & Canada Credit Fix programs. - February 20, 2016 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

MedUSA Healthcare Services Opens New Office in Texas MedUSA, provider of Medical Billing, Coding and Transcription service announced the opening of its new office in Victoria, TX. The new presence comes in response to demand for MedUSA’s services in Texas. - January 22, 2016 - MedUSA Healthcare Services

Credit Slab Unveils New Charitable Initiative with Their Credit Slab Cares Website Credit Slab, Canada’s leader in credit repair and credit rebuilding, has launched a brand new charitable initiative. Called "Credit Slab Cares," its goals are to increase awareness, participation and donations to various charitable causes. - December 05, 2015 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Credit Repair Agency Canada Credit Fix Offers Support, Donations to Alberta Flood Victims Due to recent flooding in southern Alberta, Canada Credit Fix has donated a thousand of dollars to the Red Cross for flood relief. Company President Sheldon Wolf issues a corporate challenge to corporations to meet or beat their donation. - June 30, 2013 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Debtout.ca a True Hero for Debt Strapped Canadians Debt Out . Ca, Canada’s newest debt settlement agency started by Canada Credit Fix CEO Sheldon Wolf, debuts this week. Possessing industry leading credentials and using its expert staff of financial experts and debt arbitration agents, Debt Out arrives in time to help Canadians who have their credit ruined by unsettled and unpaid debt. - November 16, 2012 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP Names Susan Power Johnston as Counsel Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP (www.clm.com) is pleased to announce that Susan Power Johnston has joined the firm as counsel effective July 16, 2012. She will practice in the Firm’s Corporate Trust and Insolvency and Creditors’ Rights Group. She has experience representing indenture trustees,... - July 27, 2012 - Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP

Bankruptcy Network Provides Canadians with Online Resources Personal Bankruptcy Canada organizes a website full of information on bankruptcy for Canadians. - June 22, 2012 - Personal Bankruptcy Canada

Sheldon Wolf Accepts Position on Board of Directors for the Credit Institute of Canada Sheldon Wolf, President of Canada’s top credit repair agency, Canada Credit Fix and the innovative referral real estate and mortgage networking system Zang Commerce has just accepted nomination onto the Board of Directors of the Credit Institute of Canada. Sheldon Wolf is honoured to bring his 24 years of credit, debt and financial industry expertise to the prestigious organization. - May 20, 2012 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

ACA/ULR Director Mohammed Bakht Defends CMCs Interview with ACA/ULR director Mohammed Bakht regarding Jack Straw's comments to the Travel Select Committee. - October 20, 2011 - ACA ULR

Canada Credit Fix Starts Summer with Zang, a New Online Client/Affiliate Matching Service Canada Credit Fix’s new customer/affiliate match site Zang has arrived. This new service is being introduced after Canada Credit Fix shrugged off a $223 million dollar purchase offer. - July 06, 2011 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Canada Credit Fix Enters New Year with New Phase of Growth in the Credit Repair Industry The time has come to enter the next phase of conquest in the credit industry, through their new software tools, their growing talent pool of financial experts, and expanding their services throughout Canada and beyond. - February 18, 2011 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP Names Emily Milligan, Christopher Rizzo and Ethan Silver Counsel Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP (www.clm.com) is pleased to announce that Emily Milligan, Christopher Rizzo and Ethan L. Silver have been promoted to counsel, effective January 1, 2011. All were formerly associates of the Firm. "We are pleased to recognize that Emily, Chris and Ethan have made... - January 27, 2011 - Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP

Canada Credit Fix Offers Its Services to Mortgage Firms to Boost the Ailing Mortgage Industry Currently in negotiations with 2 of the largest national mortgage companies in Canada, Canada Credit Fix prepares to set up its services like never before. Establishing a presence in every major city in Canada is yet another step towards its dominance of the credit repair industry. - January 21, 2011 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Canada Credit Fix Eyes USA Expansion in Possible Affiliation with American Company Canada Credit Fix announces that it is taking their no hold barred approach to credit repair south of the border, as it enters into affiliation talks with an American credit repair lab and software designer. Together with this potent new partnership, Canada Credit Fix expands its credit repair capabilities and taps one of the largest markets for credit repair in the world. - January 20, 2011 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Mary Joan Hoene Returns to Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP as Counsel Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP is pleased to announce that former partner Mary Joan Hoene has rejoined the firm as Counsel in the Corporate Department, effective today. She was previously Counsel to SNR Denton US LLP. “We are delighted to welcome Mary Joan back,” said Steve Glusband, member... - December 03, 2010 - Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP

Ethical Code in Debt Collection Encouraged by DAT-Consultancy - ACA International Partnership to Introduce Benefits for DAT Consultancy Customers DAT Consultancy, the debt collection firm in Turkey, has become associate partner of ACA International, the International Association for Credit and Collection Professionals. By joining the association, DAT Consultancy is adhering to a stringent ethical code in debt collection. - November 25, 2010 - DAT-Consultancy

Frank Ciaccio Joins Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP as Partner Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP has announced that Mr. Franklin (Frank) Ciaccio joined the firm as partner effective August 16, 2010. Mr. Ciaccio will work from Carter Ledyard's Wall Street office and continue his practice in the litigation department. "We are pleased to welcome Frank to our litigation... - October 22, 2010 - Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP

Canada Credit Fix Merges with Cease Collect, Set to Revolutionize the Credit Industry Canada Credit Fix (CCF), rapidly expands again. In a powerhouse move CCF has negotiated a merger with Canada’s Cease Collect agency and has agreed to incorporate their infrastructure and clients into their current system. CCF has also added Cease Collects president Tyler Lorenz to their roster of talent and brings his senior position in their credit repair and debt settlement facility. - October 08, 2010 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

DAT-Consultancy Introduces Pre-Legal Debt Collection to Foreign Creditors in Turkey Debt collection as financial service is a totally new business sector in Turkey. With the launch of its pre-legal collection services, DAT-Consultancy has been able to serve the need for a professional and effective approach. A combination of personal involvement, mediation and judicial solutions has proven to be very successful and has received much praise from debtors and collectors. - September 09, 2010 - DAT-Consultancy

LA Firm Chosen to Process $100M Fund Applications Gulf Coast Restoration and Protection Foundation has contracted with First Premium Insurance Group to process applications for money from a $100 million fund set up by BP PLC to help oil rig workers idled by a federal moratorium on new deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. - September 04, 2010 - First Premium® Insurance Group, Inc.

India Builds on Its Strength for Cloud Computing Infrastructure, Ernst & Young Survey Currently, the Indian market does not have a mature ecosystem that supports cloud IaaS. The SMB segment considers cloud IaaS for its “true” benefits while large enterprises perceive benefits on the operational side that are generally derived from an outsourcing model. - September 03, 2010 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

Small Towns Lead the League for Marketers India's non-urban consumption is now more than 70% . Marketers increase share of ad spends and volume in non-metros by 40%-50% - May 28, 2010 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

David J. Fernandez Joins Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP Expands Firm’s New York Corporate Practice - May 13, 2010 - Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP

FIFLEX Partnership with American Trust & Saving Bank FIFLEX Financial Marketplace, LLC, of Beverly Hills, California has Partnered with American Trust and Savings Bank to Provide Outstanding 401(K) Retirement Plans for Corporate Clients throughout the nation. Samuel J. Tata, J.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of FIFLEX Marketplace, LLC,... - April 10, 2010 - FIFLEX Financial Marketplace

Growing Transfer Pricing Scrutiny by World's Tax Authorities Creates New Risks for Multinationals Multinationals are facing new tax risks due to a growing number of authorities adopting divergent transfer pricing (TP) requirements, according to a new Ernst & Young survey examining the approaches and attitudes of tax authorities in 49 countries. The 2009 Global Transfer Pricing Survey comprises... - April 08, 2010 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

India: the Emerging Profitable Business Destination for French Companies Ernst & Young launched a report titled Capitalizing the India opportunity: Helping French companies achieve business in India. The report provides an overview of the Indian economy with a comprehensive analysis on the relevant investment sectors for French companies. With France being one of the... - April 07, 2010 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

India and Other BRIC Nations to Lead Recovery of Global IPO Markets The Ernst & Young Institutional Investor IPO survey 2009, highlights the likely markets and sectors that will lead listing activity in 2010. The survey is based on responses from more than 300 institutional investors across the world. - April 04, 2010 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

Creative Alliances with Nontraditional Players Increasingly Essential for Survival in Pharmaceutical Industry, Says Ernst & Young Information technology (IT) companies, large retailers, and telecommunication firms are strategically poised to capitalize on rapid changes taking place in health care, and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking for innovative ways to collaborate with these new players to reach and improve... - April 01, 2010 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

Financial Relief Experts Unleashes Its New TDRI James Charlet the COO of Financial Relief Experts has recently unveiled its new TDRI, or Tactical Debt Reduction Initiative, which is their new client debt reduction system. Backed by expert analysis and legal expertise, the new TDRI is a light year ahead of the competition in terms of increased customer... - February 22, 2010 - Financial Relief Experts

SYD Financial Can Help You Say No to Bankruptcy With the holiday season upon us, many are at risk of being unable to meet up with bills. The current financial crisis and global recession has many facing the stress of enormous debts, while being unable to stay gainfully employed. For many, two options remain: 1) Filing for bankruptcy or 2) reducing debts by lowering interest rates through debt settlement. SYD Financial at http://sydfinancial.com is a great place for all your debt settlement questions. - December 24, 2009 - SYD Financial

Consumers Can Save on Debt Into 2010 with Holiday Give Away New Year resolutions are usually common to most people: we make them; we break them barely a few weeks later, and continue on the previous haphazard way. With the current national unemployment rate being at over 10 percent plus, many are in danger of entering 2010, in more debt than ever before, with... - December 24, 2009 - SYD Financial

Pricing Pressure Identified as Top Risk Facing Global Life Sciences Sector; Ernst & Young Survey The 2009 global report, based on interviews with some of the sectors’ leading CEOs, analysts, commentators and academics, identified capital allocation and capital access as the second big risk globally for this year as well, followed by boosting R&D productivity initiatives as a new entrant in third place. - July 26, 2009 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Passenger Vehicle Market Expected to be 3.75 Million by 2014, Ernst & Young The Indian passenger vehicle market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12% over the next five years, reaching 3.75 million units in 2014 from current sales of 1.89 million units in FY09, reveals a latest analysis by professional services firm Ernst & Young. While exports are... - July 02, 2009 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

California Loan Modification Company Brings Financial Relief to Filipino Families Mortgage Resolution Services Launches Website, Services for Bay Area Homeowners. Mortgage Resolution Services, an attorney-based loan modification company, is set to reach hundreds of Northern California homeowners this week with the launch of their new website, http://MortgageResolutionServices.com. The... - May 14, 2009 - Mortgage Resolution Services

Solve Debts Sees Increased Flexibility by Debt Collectors Solve Debts, a debt resolution company located in San Francisco, California is noticing an interesting trend taking place in the debt settlement industry. As the economic recession continues, Solve Debts is seeing increased flexibility from debt collectors who were usually reluctant to forgive significant... - May 02, 2009 - Solve Debts

Indian Wellness Services Market to Grow at 30-35% CAGR, Says FICCI-Ernst & Young Report "Given the favorable demand and supply dynamics, wellness presents strong business potential” – Farokh Balsara, Advisory Services – Ernst & Young - April 19, 2009 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

Solve Debts Provided Advice for Eliminating and Reducing Credit Card Debt Solve Debts, a debt settlement company headquartered in San Francisco, California, is offering advice for credit card consumers weathering the current credit crisis and offering tips on how to protect themselves during these tough economic times. They include: - Request an interest rate reduction. Solve... - April 16, 2009 - Solve Debts

Solve Debts Lists Top 5 Factors That Affect a Credit Score Helpful tips for Solve Debts in San Francisco, California give a better understanding of how credit ratings are calculated - April 11, 2009 - Solve Debts

Forthright Launches New Informational Website to Help Consumers Navigate the Arbitration Process Consumer Resource to Answer Questions on the Basics of Arbitration, Arbitration in Contracts, and How to File and Respond to a Claim. - April 02, 2009 - Forthright

Emerging Economies Set to Become One of the Key Buyers of Corporate Assets Worldwide New approaches to divestments required to secure value, reveals Ernst & Young survey. - March 20, 2009 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

Ernst & Young Announces 19 Finalists for the Tenth Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2008 Awards receive an overwhelming response with over 291 Nominations - November 12, 2008 - Ernst & Young India Pvt. Ltd.

Peak5 Hires SVP of Operations Peak5 recently announced the addition of Todd Klem as their new SVP of Operations. - July 26, 2008 - Peak5

Peak5 Introduces a Proprietary Benchmark Program for Auto Lenders Peak5 is excited to announce the release of a new benchmark program designed for motor vehicle finance companies to test their internal servicing strategies. The program entitled, Test Drive Peak5, aligns with the goal of finance companies to stay on top of regulatory and compliance issues while maintaining... - May 31, 2008 - Peak5