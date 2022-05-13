Florida’s Best Public Adjusters Opens Jacksonville, FL Office to Help Settle Local Property Damage Claims
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters opens Jacksonville office. Florida’s Best Public Adjusters has a reputation for assisting Jacksonville property owners with their insurance claims.
Jacksonville, FL, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Florida’s Best Public Adjusters is pleased to announce the opening of its Jacksonville, Florida office. Located at 841 Prudential Drive, this office is staffed by adjusters with backgrounds in both insurance and construction. They are ready to work with local property owners to address their insurance claims, as well as their underpaid and denied property insurance claims. This will be Florida's Best Public Adjusters 6th location in 12 years of business.
Property owners in Jacksonville often find themselves involved in disputes with their insurance companies. Homeowners have carefully researched their policies ensuring that the coverage was appropriate for their needs. And, most importantly, they purchased the policies in good faith, believing their insurance companies would quickly respond and reimburse them for the damage they sustained. According to Stephen Lippy, Owner of Florida’s Best Public Adjusters, “Unfortunately, insurance companies’ loyalties are not to their policyholders, but instead to their shareholders. Every claim is an expense that negatively impacts their bottom lines. Their actions, while inexcusable, are not surprising and incredibly common.”
The company recognized the need for a local presence after assisting countless Jacksonville residents with their claims from their other locations. Having a presence in the city allows them to react to their clients’ needs more efficiently - minimizing travel and reducing response time.
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters can help those who have experienced property damage and received an unsatisfactory response to their claims. Their Jacksonville team is composed of experienced professionals who are well-versed both in the construction and insurance industries. They can help identify the full extent of the property damage, appropriately submit all required documentation, appeal previous awards, and negotiate reasonable settlements.
When you engage Florida’s Best Public Adjusters in Jacksonville, you can rest assured that they will fight tirelessly on your behalf. Cases are accepted on a contingency basis, meaning if they don’t win, they don’t get paid. Their goal is to get you the settlement you need to return your property to the condition it was prior to the event that damaged it.
The company invites Jacksonville property owners to visit their website and learn more about the depth of service they provide. The range of damage your property can experience is considerable and the insurance process is complicated and confusing. If you are in the midst of an insurance claim, you understand just how true this statement is.
The team of professionals from Florida’s Best Public Adjusters in Jacksonville are ready to go to work on your claim immediately. Contact them at (904) 512-1326 to schedule a free consultation and learn how they can help you move forward.
About Florida’s Best Public Adjusters: The firm has over 12 years of professional experience and is dedicated to providing expert public adjusting services in Jacksonville and throughout the state. As a result of their Florida focus, they are well-versed in the types of damage properties in the state experience (storm, roof, water, smoke and fire, and business interruption). The team members are all licensed in Florida and have a proven record of success accurately identifying damaging and advocating for appropriate settlements for both residential and commercial property owners in and around Jacksonville. If you need assistance submitting a new claim or appealing one which has been denied or underpaid, they are ready to go to work for you today.
