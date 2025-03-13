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Within Credit Reporting
Investrio Founders Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List
Inc. Magazine has recognized Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor, co-founders of Investrio, on its prestigious 2025 Female Founders 500 List. This annual list honors the nation’s most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. - March 13, 2025 - Investrio
Investrio Joins Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator
Investrio, a fintech company focused on empowering young professionals to achieve financial freedom, is joining the Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator. This program provides valuable resources, mentorship, and industry connections to help Investrio refine its platform, expand its reach, and empower its users to escape debt and build wealth. Investrio's platform offers personalized financial planning tools, a supportive community, and affordable advisory services. - September 11, 2024 - Investrio
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers Launches a Directory Site for Notaries & Related Industries
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers, a leader in providing comprehensive services in the notary, legal and financial services space, has launched a new directory site NobleLegalPros.com. - April 25, 2023 - Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers
Page Consumer Services Awarded Top 5 Credit Repair Company in Las Vegas for 2023
Page Consumer Services, a leading credit repair company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been recognized for their outstanding credit repair services and commitment to excellence by Expertise.com. Page Consumer Services has been named as one of the Top 5 Credit Repair Companies in Las Vegas for 2023, further solidifying their position as a leader in the credit repair industry. - March 31, 2023 - Page Consumer Services
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers Launches New Book About Its Unique Business Model
Due to popular demand, Florida-based company shares its secrets following success of innovative mobile notary business. - September 23, 2022 - Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers
Information Discovery Services Receives 2021 Best of Fort Worth Award
Information Discovery Services has been selected for the 2021 Best of Fort Worth Award in the Corporate Office category by the Fort Worth Award Program. - April 04, 2021 - Information Discovery Services (IDS)
CIS Announces Advisory Board, Appoints John H. Dalton
CIS Credit Solutions (CIS), a market leading services and solutions provider to the mortgage industry, is pleased to announce John H. Dalton as the first member of its newly formed Advisory Board. - January 25, 2020 - CIS
CIS Credit Solutions Announces Acquisition of Mortgage Solutions Business of Alliance 2020
CIS Credit Solutions Announces Acquisition of Mortgage Solutions Business of Alliance 2020 - November 06, 2019 - CIS
The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days
The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs
Brown & Joseph Announces New Ownership
Brown & Joseph is pleased to announce that it was recently acquired by LaSalle Capital, a leading private equity firm with extensive experience and a proven track record of providing strategic operating focus and driving growth organically and through acquisitions. “We are extremely... - April 10, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC
MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau
In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit
Brown & Joseph Unveils New Business Location
Brown & Joseph, a debt collection agency located near Chicago, is pleased to announce it has expanded operations to Indianapolis. - March 29, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC
CIS to Exhibit at Ellie Mae Experience 2019
CIS announced they will exhibit in booth #505 at Ellie Mae Experience 2019, March 10-13, 2019 at Moscone West in San Francisco, California. - February 12, 2019 - CIS
CIS Completes CloudVirga Integration
CIS announced their credit reports are integrated on CloudVirga’s digital mortgage platform. - October 19, 2018 - CIS
CIS to Exhibit at Experience18
CIS announced they will exhibit at Ellie Mae Experience 2018. The conference will be held March 19-21, 2018 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit CIS booth #117. - February 23, 2018 - CIS
Global Fintech Blockchain Company MicroMoney Highlights Transparency and Expertise in Crypto Biz Through Top-Notch Advisory Board
Micromoney Intl., the lending services provider using blockchain technology to bank the world’s unbanked, has gathered the who is who of the blockchain industry for the Advisory Board supporting its token distribution event. The board exceeds 50 advisors, some of whom are not seeking... - October 04, 2017 - Micromoney Intl.
AQMetrics Attains ISO 27001 Certification
RegTech company, AQMetrics announce its successful achievement of the International Organization for Standardization’s prestigious ISO 27001 certification. - September 13, 2017 - AQMetrics
Armadillo Business Information Celebrates 20 Years on the Web
Armadillo, the world’s first web based company information database, celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 3rd. - June 13, 2017 - Armadillo Business Information
Global Commercial Collection Agency Celebrates 85th Anniversary
ABC-Amega is celebrating 85 years of providing domestic and international commercial collections and receivables management services. The company’s mission is to provide commercial credit and financial professionals with outstanding and flexible solutions for improving credit, cash flow, and... - September 18, 2014 - ABC-Amega
Most Live Pay Check to Pay Check, Credit Card Camp Survey Reveals
A new survey by Credit Card Camp shows the over-whelming majority are living pay check to pay check. - August 23, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
Credit Card Camp Study Shows Majority Unwilling to Work to Get Wealthy
A news study shows that the majority of Americans are unwilling to work hard enough or long enough hours to get wealthy. - August 20, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
Credit Card Camp Survey Shows Huge Economic Optimism
A new survey just released by CreditCardCamp.com has found Americans are hugely optimistic about the U.S. economy. - August 14, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
ABC-Amega Announces Staff Promotions
Jeff Tharnish, Brian Fabian and Sarah Jaskowski have all been promoted as part of ABC-Amega's Global Operations business plan for 2014. - January 16, 2014 - ABC-Amega
ABC-Amega Announces Operations Leadership Changes
Melanie Terragnoli has been named to the position of Executive Vice President. Bob Tharnish will be supporting Melanie in her new role, and has been named Senior Vice President of Quality Assurance and Attorney Network Services. - January 16, 2014 - ABC-Amega
Sure Payment Solutions Defends Fantasy Football Title to Benefit ALS Association
Sure Payment Solutions, the NYC business services and financing company, will defend its Merchants Cash Advance Fantasy Football title in 2013 with all proceeds being donated to the ALS Association to join the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease. - October 02, 2013 - Sure Payment Solutions
ABC-Amega Attains IACC Certification
ABC-Amega Inc. successfully completed the process to become an IACC Certified Commercial Collection Agency. The IACC is the world’s largest trade association for commercial debt collection companies. - August 24, 2013 - ABC-Amega
SuiteBlue, Inc. Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Within 123Landlord
Providing their customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution. - April 21, 2013 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange
Central Bank of Afghanistan Installs Credit Bureau System
Creditinfo and the Central Bank of Afghanistan (DAB) recently signed a contract which involves the setting up of a credit bureau software for DAB in Kabul. This project has major significance for the development of the financial system in Afghanistan. - March 16, 2013 - Creditinfo
Krista Glenn Named ABC-Amega Director of Marketing
ABC-Amega Inc., a global receivable management and commercial collections firm headquartered in Buffalo, NY since 1929, has named Krista Glenn Director of Marketing. - February 07, 2013 - ABC-Amega
ABC-Amega Names Jason Szwed Divisional Vice President, Outsourcing
ABC-Amega Inc., a global receivable management and commercial collections firm headquartered in Buffalo, NY since 1929, announces the promotion of Jason Szwed to Divisional Vice President, Outsourcing. - February 07, 2013 - ABC-Amega
Consolidebtllc Warns USA Citizens to be Careful with Their Credits
The question about refundable fees in debt relief organizations is still open; however in case of unavoidable matters the debtor shall have the opportunity to get all moneyback. - January 23, 2013 - Consolidebt LLC
ATS Enhances ONLINE Utility Exchange Integration
Providing mutual customers with automated data sharing capability to eliminate bad debt. - December 15, 2012 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.
CNI Solutions Completes Integration of the ONLINE Utility Exchange
Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - October 18, 2012 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.
New Opportunities for Credit Card Debt Relief
Consolidebtllc offers the new option for the people on the edge of bankruptcy - the credit card debt settlement. - August 21, 2012 - Consolidebt LLC
Robert Gagliardi Promoted to ABC-Amega Regional Vice President-South
Global commercial receivable management firm ABC-Amega Inc. has named Robert Gagliardi Regional Vice President of its Southern sales territory, which includes Arkansas, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida. As Regional Vice President, Gagliardi... - August 03, 2012 - ABC-Amega
Nations Lease Rental Guaranty Co-Sign Merges with EZ Lease Rentals Funds $1.5m in Venture Capital in Exchange for 38% of Company
Nations Lease Rental Guaranty Co-Sign Merges with EZ Lease Rentals, a Houston TX Based company, Funding $1.5M in Venture Capital in exchange for 38% of Company Shares. EZ Lease Rentals has been providing Rental Guaranty and Co-Signing Services for over 3 Years and has been a growing success. - June 22, 2012 - Nations Lease Rental Guaranty
Receivable Management Firm Offers Educational Resources for Credit Professionals
ABC-Amega Inc., a global receivable management and commercial collections firm headquartered in Buffalo, NY, is now providing Educational Resources for credit professionals as a formal service offering. - June 05, 2012 - ABC-Amega
Arlington Water Utilities Successfully Integrates the ONLINE Utility Exchange via Systems & Software's enQuesta CIS Solution
New Partnership Offers Arlington Water Utilities a Comprehensive Solution to Eliminating Bad Debt. - March 05, 2012 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.
Industry Leaders Join to Educate Homeowners About Foreclosure Alternatives
On January 11th, local industry leaders will come together and give a free seminar to homeowners with unaffordable mortgages. Speakers at the event include: Nationally-renowned credit expert and speaker, Nabil Captan, OC Metro’s 2011 40 Under 40 Honoree and owner of OC Short Sale 411, Robyn Webb, Director of Operations at CDA Law Center, Bill Baskin and Sergio Siderman, Managing Partner at L.A Bankruptcy Associates and recognized speaker for CNBC and Forbes. - January 05, 2012 - Under Water Home 411
National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) Enhances ONLINE Utility Exchange Integration
Providing their mutual customers with automated data sharing capability to eliminate bad debt. - December 04, 2011 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.
Collection Agency Pledges to Collect Health Care Debts with Dignity and Respect
"By committing to the ACA Statement of Principles, we hold ourselves out as an example of professionalism and assure our health care clients that their accounts will be collected in a socially sensitive manner. Our company has always been respectful of health care providers' needs, and with the Statement of Principles we have a new tool for communicating that respect to our clients," said Rash. - November 24, 2011 - Financial Control Services
HAB Inc. Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange
Providing their customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution. - October 19, 2011 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange
Local Government Corporation (LGC) Completes Integration of the ONLINE Utility Exchange
Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - May 16, 2011 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.
SurePath Financial Solutions Marks Financial Literacy Month with Series of Events
SurePath is celebrating Financial Literacy Month with free education, counseling, support and a raffle. - April 07, 2011 - SurePath Financial Solutions
MultiSite Systems Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange
Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - January 13, 2011 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange
Greater Cincinnati Credit Card Processor Adds New Sales Representative to Local Team
OMEGA Processing announces addition of J.R. Hall. - January 09, 2011 - OMEGA Processing
Greater Cincinnati Based Credit Card Processing Company Adds Data Entry Specialist
OMEGA Processing announces addition of Bennett to internal team - December 02, 2010 - OMEGA Processing
Tenmast Software Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange
Providing Their Customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution - November 10, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange
CHR Solutions Completes Integration of the ONLINE Utility Exchange
Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - July 29, 2010 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.
Simply Computer Software, Inc. Announces Integration with the ONLINE Rental Exchange
Providing Their Customers with a Cutting-Edge Tenant Screening Tool for Protecting Their Properties and Their Residents - July 24, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange