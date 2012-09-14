PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CIS Credit Solutions Announces Acquisition of Mortgage Solutions Business of Alliance 2020 CIS Credit Solutions Announces Acquisition of Mortgage Solutions Business of Alliance 2020 - November 06, 2019 - CIS

The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs

Brown & Joseph Announces New Ownership Brown & Joseph is pleased to announce that it was recently acquired by LaSalle Capital, a leading private equity firm with extensive experience and a proven track record of providing strategic operating focus and driving growth organically and through acquisitions. “We are extremely pleased... - April 10, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC

MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a logical... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit

Brown & Joseph Unveils New Business Location Brown & Joseph, a debt collection agency located near Chicago, is pleased to announce it has expanded operations to Indianapolis. - March 29, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC

CIS to Exhibit at Ellie Mae Experience 2019 CIS announced they will exhibit in booth #505 at Ellie Mae Experience 2019, March 10-13, 2019 at Moscone West in San Francisco, California. - February 12, 2019 - CIS

CIS Completes CloudVirga Integration CIS announced their credit reports are integrated on CloudVirga’s digital mortgage platform. - October 19, 2018 - CIS

CIS to Exhibit at Experience18 CIS announced they will exhibit at Ellie Mae Experience 2018. The conference will be held March 19-21, 2018 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit CIS booth #117. - February 23, 2018 - CIS

Global Fintech Blockchain Company MicroMoney Highlights Transparency and Expertise in Crypto Biz Through Top-Notch Advisory Board Micromoney Intl., the lending services provider using blockchain technology to bank the world’s unbanked, has gathered the who is who of the blockchain industry for the Advisory Board supporting its token distribution event. The board exceeds 50 advisors, some of whom are not seeking publicity... - October 04, 2017 - Micromoney Intl.

AQMetrics Attains ISO 27001 Certification RegTech company, AQMetrics announce its successful achievement of the International Organization for Standardization’s prestigious ISO 27001 certification. - September 13, 2017 - AQMetrics

Armadillo Business Information Celebrates 20 Years on the Web Armadillo, the world’s first web based company information database, celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 3rd. - June 13, 2017 - Armadillo Business Information

Global Commercial Collection Agency Celebrates 85th Anniversary ABC-Amega is celebrating 85 years of providing domestic and international commercial collections and receivables management services. The company’s mission is to provide commercial credit and financial professionals with outstanding and flexible solutions for improving credit, cash flow, and customer... - September 18, 2014 - ABC-Amega

Most Live Pay Check to Pay Check, Credit Card Camp Survey Reveals A new survey by Credit Card Camp shows the over-whelming majority are living pay check to pay check. - August 23, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

Credit Card Camp Study Shows Majority Unwilling to Work to Get Wealthy A news study shows that the majority of Americans are unwilling to work hard enough or long enough hours to get wealthy. - August 20, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

Credit Card Camp Survey Shows Huge Economic Optimism A new survey just released by CreditCardCamp.com has found Americans are hugely optimistic about the U.S. economy. - August 14, 2014 - Credit Card Camp

ABC-Amega Announces Staff Promotions Jeff Tharnish, Brian Fabian and Sarah Jaskowski have all been promoted as part of ABC-Amega's Global Operations business plan for 2014. - January 16, 2014 - ABC-Amega

ABC-Amega Announces Operations Leadership Changes Melanie Terragnoli has been named to the position of Executive Vice President. Bob Tharnish will be supporting Melanie in her new role, and has been named Senior Vice President of Quality Assurance and Attorney Network Services. - January 16, 2014 - ABC-Amega

Sure Payment Solutions Defends Fantasy Football Title to Benefit ALS Association Sure Payment Solutions, the NYC business services and financing company, will defend its Merchants Cash Advance Fantasy Football title in 2013 with all proceeds being donated to the ALS Association to join the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease. - October 02, 2013 - Sure Payment Solutions

ABC-Amega Attains IACC Certification ABC-Amega Inc. successfully completed the process to become an IACC Certified Commercial Collection Agency. The IACC is the world’s largest trade association for commercial debt collection companies. - August 24, 2013 - ABC-Amega

SuiteBlue, Inc. Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Within 123Landlord Providing their customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution. - April 21, 2013 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Central Bank of Afghanistan Installs Credit Bureau System Creditinfo and the Central Bank of Afghanistan (DAB) recently signed a contract which involves the setting up of a credit bureau software for DAB in Kabul. This project has major significance for the development of the financial system in Afghanistan. - March 16, 2013 - Creditinfo

ABC-Amega Names Jason Szwed Divisional Vice President, Outsourcing ABC-Amega Inc., a global receivable management and commercial collections firm headquartered in Buffalo, NY since 1929, announces the promotion of Jason Szwed to Divisional Vice President, Outsourcing. - February 07, 2013 - ABC-Amega

Krista Glenn Named ABC-Amega Director of Marketing ABC-Amega Inc., a global receivable management and commercial collections firm headquartered in Buffalo, NY since 1929, has named Krista Glenn Director of Marketing. - February 07, 2013 - ABC-Amega

Consolidebtllc Warns USA Citizens to be Careful with Their Credits The question about refundable fees in debt relief organizations is still open; however in case of unavoidable matters the debtor shall have the opportunity to get all moneyback. - January 23, 2013 - Consolidebt LLC

ATS Enhances ONLINE Utility Exchange Integration Providing mutual customers with automated data sharing capability to eliminate bad debt. - December 15, 2012 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.

CNI Solutions Completes Integration of the ONLINE Utility Exchange Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - October 18, 2012 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.

New Opportunities for Credit Card Debt Relief Consolidebtllc offers the new option for the people on the edge of bankruptcy - the credit card debt settlement. - August 21, 2012 - Consolidebt LLC

Robert Gagliardi Promoted to ABC-Amega Regional Vice President-South Global commercial receivable management firm ABC-Amega Inc. has named Robert Gagliardi Regional Vice President of its Southern sales territory, which includes Arkansas, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida. As Regional Vice President, Gagliardi will... - August 03, 2012 - ABC-Amega

Nations Lease Rental Guaranty Co-Sign Merges with EZ Lease Rentals Funds $1.5m in Venture Capital in Exchange for 38% of Company Nations Lease Rental Guaranty Co-Sign Merges with EZ Lease Rentals, a Houston TX Based company, Funding $1.5M in Venture Capital in exchange for 38% of Company Shares. EZ Lease Rentals has been providing Rental Guaranty and Co-Signing Services for over 3 Years and has been a growing success. - June 22, 2012 - Nations Lease Rental Guaranty

Receivable Management Firm Offers Educational Resources for Credit Professionals ABC-Amega Inc., a global receivable management and commercial collections firm headquartered in Buffalo, NY, is now providing Educational Resources for credit professionals as a formal service offering. - June 05, 2012 - ABC-Amega

Arlington Water Utilities Successfully Integrates the ONLINE Utility Exchange via Systems & Software's enQuesta CIS Solution New Partnership Offers Arlington Water Utilities a Comprehensive Solution to Eliminating Bad Debt. - March 05, 2012 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.

Industry Leaders Join to Educate Homeowners About Foreclosure Alternatives On January 11th, local industry leaders will come together and give a free seminar to homeowners with unaffordable mortgages. Speakers at the event include: Nationally-renowned credit expert and speaker, Nabil Captan, OC Metro’s 2011 40 Under 40 Honoree and owner of OC Short Sale 411, Robyn Webb, Director of Operations at CDA Law Center, Bill Baskin and Sergio Siderman, Managing Partner at L.A Bankruptcy Associates and recognized speaker for CNBC and Forbes. - January 05, 2012 - Under Water Home 411

National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) Enhances ONLINE Utility Exchange Integration Providing their mutual customers with automated data sharing capability to eliminate bad debt. - December 04, 2011 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.

Collection Agency Pledges to Collect Health Care Debts with Dignity and Respect "By committing to the ACA Statement of Principles, we hold ourselves out as an example of professionalism and assure our health care clients that their accounts will be collected in a socially sensitive manner. Our company has always been respectful of health care providers' needs, and with the Statement of Principles we have a new tool for communicating that respect to our clients," said Rash. - November 24, 2011 - Financial Control Services

HAB Inc. Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing their customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution. - October 19, 2011 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Local Government Corporation (LGC) Completes Integration of the ONLINE Utility Exchange Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - May 16, 2011 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.

SurePath Financial Solutions Marks Financial Literacy Month with Series of Events SurePath is celebrating Financial Literacy Month with free education, counseling, support and a raffle. - April 07, 2011 - SurePath Financial Solutions

MultiSite Systems Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - January 13, 2011 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Greater Cincinnati Credit Card Processor Adds New Sales Representative to Local Team OMEGA Processing announces addition of J.R. Hall. - January 09, 2011 - OMEGA Processing

Greater Cincinnati Based Credit Card Processing Company Adds Data Entry Specialist OMEGA Processing announces addition of Bennett to internal team - December 02, 2010 - OMEGA Processing

Tenmast Software Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing Their Customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution - November 10, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

CHR Solutions Completes Integration of the ONLINE Utility Exchange Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - July 29, 2010 - ONLINE Information Services, Inc.

Simply Computer Software, Inc. Announces Integration with the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing Their Customers with a Cutting-Edge Tenant Screening Tool for Protecting Their Properties and Their Residents - July 24, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Innovative Credit Consultants Donates to the National Wildlife Federation Innovative Credit Consultants contributes to the costly challenge of reviving the Gulf due to the BP Oil Spill Catastrophe. - July 18, 2010 - Innovative Credit Consultants

Northern Kentucky Based OMEGA Processing Celebrates $100K Sponsorship Milestone Credit and debit card processing company hits goal in youth sports sponsorships. - July 03, 2010 - OMEGA Processing

Property Genie Announces Integration with the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing their users with seamless access to ONLINE's premier tenant-screening tool. - April 14, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

FIFLEX Partnership with American Trust & Saving Bank FIFLEX Financial Marketplace, LLC, of Beverly Hills, California has Partnered with American Trust and Savings Bank to Provide Outstanding 401(K) Retirement Plans for Corporate Clients throughout the nation. Samuel J. Tata, J.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of FIFLEX Marketplace, LLC,... - April 10, 2010 - FIFLEX Financial Marketplace

CRE Credit Services introduces the "Circle of Restoration" CRE Credit Services introduces it's "Circle of Restoration" to the financial world - February 24, 2010 - CRE Credit Services

Innovative Credit Consultants Raises Funds for Haiti Relief Innovative Credit Consultants Donates Thousands to Support American Red Cross Relief Programs in Haiti. - February 06, 2010 - Innovative Credit Consultants