Vital Parts Increases Its Plastic & Rubber Components Manufacturing & Distribution Facilities Vital Parts has increased its stocking and manufacturing capabilities tend fold, now able to produce more Plastic, Rubber & Metal components than ever. - May 19, 2017 - Vital Parts ltd

Better Tools, LLC Expands Their EZ Spanner™ Line of Fire Hydrant Tools The EZ Spanner™ line of fire hydrant tools now includes different sized wrenches to fit many different needs and budgets. - November 03, 2016 - Better Tools, LLC

Global Metal Company Launches Online Pricing Tool to Help Bulk Buyers of Builder Hardware India-based Global Metal Company, a reputed manufacturer and exporter of builder hardware products, has announced that as a part of strengthening its focus on providing better support to customers, the company is launching several new initiatives using IT and digital media. The company has recently... - April 29, 2016 - Global Metal Company

Nail Gun Depot Levels Up Online Sales with Stabila Products Tool and fastener e-tailer announces full-line distribution partnership with construction level manufacturer. - October 03, 2015 - Nail Gun Depot

Better Tools, LLC Announces That Oxnard College Fire Academy & Technology Has taken Delivery of the EZ Spanner™ Ratcheting Fire Hydrant Wrench The EZ Spanner™ reduces firefighter injuries, saves fire departments money and helps firefighters get water on the fire faster. - September 26, 2015 - Better Tools, LLC

Revolutionary Coffee Maker Water Filling System Seeking Seed Funding Mark Bennett, Inventor of Magic Filler, has a vision. Even though his vision is technically mono-vision (more on that later), his business plan is better than 20/20. Mr. Bennett is setting his new-found sight to change the way we all make our coffee every day. “Magic Filler” is designed to fit on any coffee maker to allow automatic water filling, eliminating the often messy transfer from sink to coffee maker we are all used to. - April 04, 2015 - Magic Filler

Inventor of Twice-Patented and Two-Time INPEX® Gold Medal Winning Product, the Ultimate Bucket Caddy™, Launches Crowd Funding Campaign Inventor James Bonner has launched a crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com for The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™. Twice patented and winner of two Gold Medals at the Invention and New Product Exposition (INPEX ®), The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™ reduces the hassle of constantly bending, lifting and carrying heavy five gallon buckets. You simply roll The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™ into place, remove the seat, elevate the adjustable platform to a comfortable working height and get to work. - March 25, 2015 - Ultimate Quest LLC

Safety First for Summer Holidays Says Ironmongery Online As the British public prepare for their summer staycation, a leading online retailer has reminded people that a few simple checks can ensure that they will arrive at their destination safely. Ironmongery Online have added a range of car accessories to their hardware range. - June 25, 2014 - Ironmongery Online

Nail Gun Depot Breaks Ground Announcing the Ultimate Construction Kit Contest Tool and fastener distributor to host summer giveaway for construction and renovation trades. - June 06, 2014 - Nail Gun Depot

Pro Tool Warehouse Showcases Products at Two Industry Trade Shows Specialty industrial tool distributor visits Westec and PowerGen exhibitions, presents products to customers. - November 19, 2013 - Pro Tool Warehouse

Pro Torque Tools Meets Customer Demand with Introduction of New Inventory Industrial tool distributor launching wide range of new torque multipliers - November 18, 2013 - Pro Torque Tools

Richelieu Belt Sander Races & the Hardcore Renos Richelieu will be exhibiting at the WMS 2013 (booth #4101-4113) in Toronto and will hold belt sander races and an open house on Friday, October 25th, at the Mississauga center. Over 15 racers will be present, as well Manny & Anderson “The Hardcore Renos” will take on the challenge. - October 24, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Paslode Introduces Improves RounDrive Framing Nails Paslode introduces improved RounDrive 30° degree Paper Tape Brite Framing Nails. Improved drive performance, and holding power along with the traditional benefits make these some of the best framing nails on the market. - August 29, 2013 - Nail Gun Depot

CSH Launches New InvisiDoor Bi-Fold Bookcase to Sell Through Distributors Bi-fold hidden doors are great for adding more storage to your home as well as conceal a room or closet. Custom Service Hardware recently launched their own line of bi-fold hidden bookcase doors. - July 13, 2013 - Custom Service Hardware

Richelieu Appoints New VP Marketing, USA Richelieu announces the appointment of Mr. John Hossli to the position of VP Marketing USA, who will apply his knowledge towards building the Richelieu presence in the USA. - July 11, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Takes Best International Design Award at SIDIM 2013 Richelieu received the best international product design award at SIDIM 2013 for the creative, energy-saving Goccia LED closet rod. - June 22, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Webcasting from SIDIM 2013 in Montreal Richelieu Hardware will offer free live webcasts for everyone unable to visit the Richelieu booth at the 2013 Montreal International Design Show (SIDIM) design show. - May 25, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Showcasing at SIDIM 2013 in Montreal Richelieu Hardware will showcase innovative new products at the 2013 Montreal International Design Show (SIDIM) design show, booth 228, from May 23 to 26. - May 24, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Exhibits at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show 2013 Richelieu, a leading supplier of kitchen and bath products and hardware, will exhibit at the KBIS 2013 in New Orleans. Several new, exclusive and innovative products will be unveiled. - March 07, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Exhibits at the Cabinets & Closets Expo, New Jersey, February 28 to March 1, 2013 Richelieu Hardware will be exhibiting at the Cabinets & Closets Expo in New Jersey from February 28 to March 1. The exhibit will feature a new decorative hardware collection, sliding door systems and hardware, and more. - February 27, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Boiseries Lussier Unveils New Dedicated Website for Wood Parts and Accessories Boiseries Lussier is pleased to unveil its new website www.boiserieslussier.com, specializing in ornamental moldings and architectural woodwork accessories. - January 25, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Launches Website for Ergonomic Computer Products and Office Accessories Richelieu, one of the leading distributors, importers and manufacturers of specialized hardware in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of www.richelieuergo.com, a dedicated website for Richelieu's ergonomic computer products and office accessories. The Richelieu Ergo website will focus... - January 18, 2013 - Richelieu Hardware

Aerosmith VersaPins Featured at Nail Gun Depot Learn how VersaPins save you money when attaching Hardie and plywood to cold formed steel. - September 12, 2012 - Nail Gun Depot

Nail Gun Depot Now Offers a Full Line of Scrails Scrails equal labor savings. Learn more about how exciting new line of fasteners can save you time and money. - September 09, 2012 - Nail Gun Depot

Max Rebar Tiers, Tire Wire and Accessories Now at Nail Gun Depot Max Rebar Tiers provide a very simple, convenient, safe and fast solution for tying rebar. - June 29, 2012 - Nail Gun Depot

CLE Assets, LLC Has Announced Today That the Company Has Now Been Certified as Women Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) On Wednesday, November 16, 2011, WBENC certified CLE Assets, LLC as a Women Business Enterprise. This prestigious certification aids in gaining accounts from Fortune 500 Corporations who operate with Diversity Procurement programs. - November 24, 2011 - CLE Assets, LLC

CLE Assets, LLC. Announced Two New Product Lines with Their Cupboard Hugger EZ Slide-on Cabinet Handles CLE Assets, LLC has launched the EZ Slide Cabinet Hardware Cupboard Hugger Slide-On Handles as their leading product line. The handles allow a simple solution to installation of cabinet hardware, an alternative to conventionally drilled hardware, and deliver simplicity, stylized cabinet pulls to homeowners, renters, kitchen cabinet installers, and home builders. - March 13, 2011 - CLE Assets, LLC

Nail Gun Depot Now Offers the Full Line of Flooring Tools from Stanley Bostitch Bostitch flooring tools will tackle any flooring project with ease. From ¼” to ¾” flooring, Bostitch offers the tool to complete the job. - September 11, 2010 - Nail Gun Depot

EMI Supply Inc. Announces August / September 2010 Tactical Glove Promotion EMI Supply Inc. announces August / September 2010 promotion on High Performance Tactical Gloves by Mechanix Wear and Ironclad Performance Wear. This promotion will focus on covert and tactical gloves with special pricing through the end of September 2010. EMI Supply Inc. will feature special pricing... - August 24, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Business Partnership with The M.K. Morse Company EMI Supply Inc. announces a new business partnership with M.K. Morse. This partnership recognizes EMI Supply Inc. as an authorized distributor of M.K. Morse and its complete line of band saw blades and cutting tool accessories. - August 24, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Addition of Wej-It Fastening Systems EMI Supply Inc. announces the addition of Wej-It Fastening Systems to its extensive product line. Wej-It Fastening Systems is the oldest manufacturer of one-piece mechanical anchors, and maker of the Original wej-it® wedge anchor. Widely used in the installation of pallet racking, stair cases, carports,... - July 23, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

CEO of CLE Assets, LLC Has Announced Today That the Company Has Now Been Recognized as a WOB (Woman Owned Business) by the Central Contractor Registration Organization On July 19, 2010, the Central Contract Registration CCR has approved the application of Casandra Miska, CEO of CLE Assets, LLC as a Woman Owned Business. This allows CLE Assets, LLC to bid for government contracts in the field of cabinet hardware and fasteners. - July 23, 2010 - CLE Assets, LLC

New Senco Fusion Nailers Now Available at Nail Gun Depot Offering up to 3 shots per second and 500 per battery charge, the Senco Fusion tools are the new generation of cordless nailers. - July 10, 2010 - Nail Gun Depot

Power Tool Land is Now Online Cordless and Electric Power Tools Now Available at Power Tool Land. - July 08, 2010 - Nail Gun Depot

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Partnership with Intertape Polymer Group EMI Supply Inc. announces partnership with Intertape Polymer Group. This partnership recognizes EMI Supply Inc. as an authorized distributor of Intertape Polymer Group and its complete line of adhesive tapes. - July 06, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

CLE Assets, LLC. Has Introduced a New Value Pack of Their Cupboard Hugger Slide on Handles CLE Assets, LLC. Has produced a Value Pack for their Cupboard Hugger EZ Slide Cabinet Hardware which has created an added value to their customers. - June 01, 2010 - CLE Assets, LLC

CLE Assets, LLC Announced Release of EZ Slide Cabinet Hardware Cupboard Hugger Slide-on Handles CLE Assets, LLC announced release of their EZ Slide Cabinet Hardware Cupboard Hugger Slide-On Handles. CLE Assets, LLC has launched the EZ Slide Cabinet Hardware Cupboard Hugger Slide-On Handles as their leading product line. The handles allow a simple solution to installation of cabinet hardware, an alternative to conventionally drilled hardware, and deliver simplicity, stylized cabinet pulls to homeowners, renters, cabinet installers, and home builders. - May 24, 2010 - CLE Assets, LLC

Nail Gun Depot Now Offers Three New Tools from Porta-Nails to Tackle Your Flooring Projects with Ease Porta-Nails expanded their line of flooring tools to now offer the 418A, Porta-Nail Pro and 461A. The diversity of each model offers the ability to install a wide range of flooring. - April 01, 2010 - Nail Gun Depot

Duo-Fast DF225C Coil Nailer in Stock at Nail Gun Depot The new DF225C is a durable yet lightweight coil nailer that was designed to run the Duo-Fast CI and CS nails. This new tool meets the demands of both professional contractors and active do-it-yourselfers. - March 05, 2010 - Nail Gun Depot

Press-Rite Inc. Announces the Launch of Their Business Website Press-Rite Inc. provides prompt and efficient service from an extensive inventory of track & hardware component items & supplies as well as the materials to manufacture custom made orders. - January 10, 2010 - Press Rite Inc.

Powernail, the Leader in Hardwood Flooring Tools is Now Available at Nail Gun Depot Powernail hardwood flooring tools and fasteners provide the speed, durability, and precision for the most demanding installers. - November 04, 2009 - Nail Gun Depot

The Strength and Resilience of Swan Secure Fasteners Now at Nail Gun Depot Nail Gun Depot welcomes the new addition of Swan Secure stainless steel fasteners to their extensive line. - October 16, 2009 - Nail Gun Depot

Max® USA Corporation Full Line is Now Offered at Nail Gun Depot Max produced Japan's first small-sized stapler, hand tacker , and drafting machine and since offers an extensive line of construction tools. - October 01, 2009 - Nail Gun Depot

Upgrading the Senco Pallet Tool Line with the Pallet Pro 100 or 130 Introducing the new Senco Pallet Pro 100 and the Senco Pallet Pro 130 at Nail Gun Depot. - August 19, 2009 - Nail Gun Depot

Swine Flu Update: US Declares Public Health Emergency -- Gallaway Safety Offering CDC Recommended N95 Respirator Face Masks for Swine Flu Protection Gallaway Safety & Supply offers a full range of N95 respirator surgical masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect individuals against the current outbreak of swine influenza. - April 28, 2009 - Gallaway Safety & Supply

The New Duo-Fast DF350S Can Help Increase Profits by Increasing Productivity The new Duo-Fast 20° paper tape framing nails and the new DF350S are making revolutionary changes to the framing market. These changes are making the previous "way of framing" ancient history. - December 20, 2008 - Nail Gun Depot

TyRex Collated Screws Mean Increased Productivity Just like having an extra hand, TyRex fastening systems will dramatically increase your productivity saving you time and money on every job. - December 11, 2008 - Nail Gun Depot

New and Improved Senco Magnesium Tool Design Nail Gun Depot now features the new lightweight magnesium finish tools from Senco. For a limited time get a free 25 foot polyurethane air hose. - November 30, 2008 - Nail Gun Depot

EMI Supply Inc. Launches New State-of-the-Art Web Site EMI Supply Inc. launches new state-of-the-art web site. The site is an excellent resource for technical information and offers existing and new customers alike a user friendly environment to place online orders. - November 23, 2008 - EMI Supply Inc.