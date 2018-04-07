ShoppingBagsDirect.com are certainly proving to be a strong rival in the business of custom shopping bags, gift bags, stock bags, paper bags and more. Growing from a one man business 6 years ago, to an online business retailing on average over 50000 to 70000 bags per month to small and large businesses like Coca Cola, the company now looks forward to growing success. - May 03, 2007 - Shopping Bags Direct Limited