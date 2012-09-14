PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Papa Gino’s Pizza Now Available in the Frozen Food Aisle; First Ever Launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Pizza Starting with Big Y Stores Papa Gino's, an iconic New England brand and the Official Pizza of The New England Patriots and The New England Revolution announced the launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Frozen Pizza in grocery stores throughout New England starting with Big Y. This new, exciting distribution channel... - January 17, 2018 - Half Baked, LLC

TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of salted... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA

Wang Globalnet Issues Allergy Alert Undeclared Eggs, Wheat in "Fish Cake, Fish Ball, and Fish Tofu" Wang Globalnet of Moonachie, NJ is recalling 5 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#:13125), 2 cases of Fish Ball (Item#: 20072), 186 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 12842), 4 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 15731), and 3 Cases of Fish Tofu (Item#: 17185) because it may contain undeclared egg and wheat. People who have an... - May 18, 2017 - Wang Globalnet

FALCON Evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting Machines. Designed Specifically for the U.S. Marketplace. The next generation of TREIF precision portion cutting machines was unveiled at interpack on May 4, 2017 and will be available in the U.S. on June 1st. The FALCON evolution is the latest addition to the TREIF FALCON line and offers high-speed cutting with an exceptionally high capacity and continuously... - May 05, 2017 - TREIF USA

Entrepreneur and His Wabowls Welcomed Onto the Shelves of the Pennington Quality Market Local Business Owner Offered Exceptional Opportunity. - May 27, 2016 - Wabowl

Vegan Meal Offered at Pennington Quality Market Wabowls Provide Quick and Healthy Meal Options. - May 25, 2016 - Wabowl

Khilana to Banta Hai – A Food Sharing Initiative The Foodz Genie is all set to begin their second public-spirited initiative to feed less fortunate children. The food delivery startup from Ahmedabad is working with YUVA Unstoppable, a registered non-government organization working for the less privileged children of India, on a campaign that focuses on sharing rather than simply donating money. - December 29, 2014 - Foodz Genie

Pasta Prima Announces the First Super Food in Pasta Pasta Prima Superfood Ravioli is a 100% Natural blend of kale, spinach, and five gourmet cheeses. This handcrafted ravioli is an excellent source of calcium, Vitamin K, and antioxidants Vitamins A&C. Great for busy people, it takes just 3 - 4 minutes to cook. Taste it at the Natural Products Expo (Booth 5354, March 9 - 11, 2012). Pasta Prima Ravioli is made with green energy. - March 08, 2012 - Valley Fine Foods

Mid America Foods Ministry Comes to Chicago Mid America Foods Ministry is pleased to announce that efforts have begun to provide affordable and nutritious food to families in northern Illinois. The company is contacting local churches and organizations to become outreach centers for its monthly discount grocery program. Mid America has already... - December 13, 2011 - Mid America Foods

PigofTheMonth.com Offers Lady Gaga Half a Million Dollars to Wear First-Ever Couture Gourmet Rib Bone Dress to the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards Unique Dress to benefit Starving Artist Campaign via Delectable Food Website. - July 27, 2011 - PigoftheMonth.com

Indian Food Leader Celebrates All-American Burger with Side of Exotic Tandoor Chef Launches 30 Days of Vegetable Masala Burgers for National Hamburger Month - May 18, 2011 - Tandoor Chef

Deliciously Innovative Company PigofTheMonth.com Ships Dinner Across the USA New Website Ships Door-to-Door Pre-Prepped and Packed Gourmet Ribs and BBQ Sauces - March 30, 2011 - PigoftheMonth.com

Neco Foods Expands Its Chef Team. Seeks Foodservice Sales Growth. Neco Foods is proud to welcome their new chefs - Chef Steve Petusevsky, Chef Mike Bunn, and Chef John Cantwell to the company. Between the three new members, the company now has the expertise to develop recipes, products, and innovative ideas for all the different sector of the prepared foods industry. -... - December 14, 2010 - Neco Foods, LLC

LAUNCH Healthy Frozen Dessert Bars Now Available in Whole Foods Markets (Northern California) Whole Foods Market Inc. has added LAUNCH bars to the shelves of their Northern California stores. LAUNCH bars are a new healthier frozen dessert made from whey protein concentrate and all natural ingredients to deliver a great tasting treat that has positive nutrition and only 100 calories. - June 30, 2010 - LAUNCH Frozen Innovations Inc.

Caribbean Savouries Ltd’s Founder Paul Scott Wins BBI Enterprise Life Achievement Award 2009 Caribbean Savouries Ltd is proud to announce that its founder Paul Scott has won the Enterprise Life Achievement Award at the 6th annual Black Business awards on October 31st October 2009. - November 05, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd

Caribbean Savouries Ltd’s Founder Paul Scott Shortlisted for BBI Entrepreneur of the Year Award Caribbean Savouries Ltd is proud to announce that its founder Paul Scott has been nominated for Entrepreneur of The Year at the BB Annual awards 2009. Caribbean Savouries Ltd was founded by Jamaican-born Paul Scott, a vivacious and hard-working entrepreneur with a vision for success and a passion for... - October 24, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd

Jamaican High Commissioner Launches Caribbean Food Delights New Flavours in Asda, London Within the past few days the Jamaican High Commissioner, Hon. Burchell Whiteman OJ, has launched Caribbean Savouries the distributors of the brand Caribbean Food Delights delicious new range of Jamaican patties in an Asda store in Colindale, London. Two new flavors of authentic Jamaican Patties build... - October 22, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd

UK Based Caribbean Savouries Makes an Ethical Difference in Jamaica As many companies spend most of their time focusing on keeping profits to themselves during the economic downtown; one company is making a difference and reaping the rewards. In May 2009; Caribbean Savouries launched its new range of flavours with the help of the Jamaican High Commissioner, Hon. Burchell... - October 22, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd

Caribbean Savouries Ltd’s Caribbean Food Delights Patties Shortlisted for Best New Food Product at World Food Awards Caribbean Savouries Ltd is proud to announce that their Caribbean Food Delights range of patties has been shortlisted for best new product at the annual World Food Awards. With its delectable range of authentic Jamaican patties, flavoured with mouth-watering seasoning and wrapped in perfectly formed... - October 22, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd

Sealpac USA, LLC Announces a New Web Site at Sealpacadvantage.com The new US web site will support informational inquiries for Modified Atmosphere Packaging tray sealer machines for fresh foods. - October 21, 2009 - Sealpac USA

Longevity Drinks LLC Launches New Site Offering Acai, Noni and Goji at Bulk Wholesale Prices Longevity Drinks LLC announces the launch of its new website http://www.LongevityDrinks.com designed to provide importers with highest quality Amazon freeze dried Acai powder and Acai juice, Hawaiian Noni powder and Noni juice, Goji juice and other health promoting products at bulk wholesale prices. - August 20, 2009 - Longevity Drinks LLC

Upscale Grocers, Club Stores, and Food Producers Now Have New Convenience Packaging Possibilities from Sealpac USA, LLC Sealpac USA now providing new packaging technology possibilities for US and Canadian markets. Areas of significant impact exist with multipack, club store packaging, consumer convenience, and other application areas. Fresh food, cooked foods, convenience foods, and snack foods have direct applications; with separable trays consumer can use some, store some while maintaining stored package hermetic seal allow for expanded consumer convenience. - May 01, 2009 - Sealpac USA

Aliki Foods of Old Lyme, CT Donates Over 600 Cases of Overstocked Product to DC Central Kitchen Aliki Foods donated over 600 cases of overstocked frozen pizza sauce to DC Central Kitchen. DC Central Kitchen's Culinary Job Training program is the proud primary recipient of this donation. - March 22, 2009 - Aliki Foods

Aliki Foods Donates Overstocked Product to CT Food Bank Aliki Foods of Old Lyme, CT has donated over 2600 cases of overstocked frozen pizza sauce and frozen pizza to CT Food Bank in New Haven. President of Aliki Foods, Michael Pappas, was happy to help Connecticut residents especially during unusually cold winter and tough economic times. - February 12, 2009 - Aliki Foods

Onion Paste Introduced by PS Golden Foods No more tears. PS Golden Foods launches an innovative Onion Paste offering to cut down on cooking times and labour used in institutional kitchens, food processing industries, catering services, restaurants and flight kitchens. - August 29, 2008 - PS Golden Foods

RW Delights' Heavenly Souffles Celebrate The Tony Awards RW Delights, Inc., maker of the best-selling “Heavenly Soufflés,” announced their participation in Sunday’s Tony Awards celebration. Each gift bag given out at the awards included a coupon good for one free Heavenly Souffle, redeemable at Grace’s Marketplace. The Antoinette... - June 17, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.

Sealpac USA Locates in Virginia Sealpac USA announces its company headquarters will be located in Richmond, Virginia. Sealpac USA is the exclusive US distributor for SEALPAC MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) equipment for the fresh meat and food businesses. - May 03, 2007 - Sealpac USA

Sealpac USA Begins US Operations Mark Auernheimer has been appointed General Manager, President, and CEO of Sealpac USA LLC. Mr. Auernheimer has held Production, Engineering, Sales, and Management roles with several Virginia companies including Tyson, Cargill, Rocco Foods, and CPOR Solutions (a Bizerba Company). Mr. Auernheimer completed... - April 04, 2007 - Sealpac USA