Recent Headlines
Papa Gino’s Pizza Now Available in the Frozen Food Aisle; First Ever Launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Pizza Starting with Big Y Stores
Papa Gino's, an iconic New England brand and the Official Pizza of The New England Patriots and The New England Revolution announced the launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Frozen Pizza in grocery stores throughout New England starting with Big Y. This new, exciting distribution... - January 17, 2018 - Half Baked, LLC
TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology
TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA
Wang Globalnet Issues Allergy Alert Undeclared Eggs, Wheat in "Fish Cake, Fish Ball, and Fish Tofu"
Wang Globalnet of Moonachie, NJ is recalling 5 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#:13125), 2 cases of Fish Ball (Item#: 20072), 186 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 12842), 4 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 15731), and 3 Cases of Fish Tofu (Item#: 17185) because it may contain undeclared egg and wheat. People who have... - May 18, 2017 - Wang Globalnet
FALCON Evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting Machines. Designed Specifically for the U.S. Marketplace.
The next generation of TREIF precision portion cutting machines was unveiled at interpack on May 4, 2017 and will be available in the U.S. on June 1st. The FALCON evolution is the latest addition to the TREIF FALCON line and offers high-speed cutting with an exceptionally high capacity and... - May 05, 2017 - TREIF USA
Entrepreneur and His Wabowls Welcomed Onto the Shelves of the Pennington Quality Market
Local Business Owner Offered Exceptional Opportunity. - May 27, 2016 - Wabowl
Vegan Meal Offered at Pennington Quality Market
Wabowls Provide Quick and Healthy Meal Options. - May 25, 2016 - Wabowl
Khilana to Banta Hai – A Food Sharing Initiative
The Foodz Genie is all set to begin their second public-spirited initiative to feed less fortunate children. The food delivery startup from Ahmedabad is working with YUVA Unstoppable, a registered non-government organization working for the less privileged children of India, on a campaign that focuses on sharing rather than simply donating money. - December 29, 2014 - Foodz Genie
Pasta Prima Announces the First Super Food in Pasta
Pasta Prima Superfood Ravioli is a 100% Natural blend of kale, spinach, and five gourmet cheeses. This handcrafted ravioli is an excellent source of calcium, Vitamin K, and antioxidants Vitamins A&C. Great for busy people, it takes just 3 - 4 minutes to cook. Taste it at the Natural Products Expo (Booth 5354, March 9 - 11, 2012). Pasta Prima Ravioli is made with green energy. - March 08, 2012 - Valley Fine Foods
Mid America Foods Ministry Comes to Chicago
Mid America Foods Ministry is pleased to announce that efforts have begun to provide affordable and nutritious food to families in northern Illinois. The company is contacting local churches and organizations to become outreach centers for its monthly discount grocery program. Mid America has... - December 13, 2011 - Mid America Foods
PigofTheMonth.com Offers Lady Gaga Half a Million Dollars to Wear First-Ever Couture Gourmet Rib Bone Dress to the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards
Unique Dress to benefit Starving Artist Campaign via Delectable Food Website. - July 27, 2011 - PigoftheMonth.com
Indian Food Leader Celebrates All-American Burger with Side of Exotic
Tandoor Chef Launches 30 Days of Vegetable Masala Burgers for National Hamburger Month - May 18, 2011 - Tandoor Chef
Deliciously Innovative Company PigofTheMonth.com Ships Dinner Across the USA
New Website Ships Door-to-Door Pre-Prepped and Packed Gourmet Ribs and BBQ Sauces - March 30, 2011 - PigoftheMonth.com
Neco Foods Expands Its Chef Team. Seeks Foodservice Sales Growth.
Neco Foods is proud to welcome their new chefs - Chef Steve Petusevsky, Chef Mike Bunn, and Chef John Cantwell to the company. Between the three new members, the company now has the expertise to develop recipes, products, and innovative ideas for all the different sector of the prepared foods... - December 14, 2010 - Neco Foods, LLC
LAUNCH Healthy Frozen Dessert Bars Now Available in Whole Foods Markets (Northern California)
Whole Foods Market Inc. has added LAUNCH bars to the shelves of their Northern California stores. LAUNCH bars are a new healthier frozen dessert made from whey protein concentrate and all natural ingredients to deliver a great tasting treat that has positive nutrition and only 100 calories. - June 30, 2010 - LAUNCH Frozen Innovations Inc.
Caribbean Savouries Ltd’s Founder Paul Scott Wins BBI Enterprise Life Achievement Award 2009
Caribbean Savouries Ltd is proud to announce that its founder Paul Scott has won the Enterprise Life Achievement Award at the 6th annual Black Business awards on October 31st October 2009. - November 05, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd
Caribbean Savouries Ltd’s Founder Paul Scott Shortlisted for BBI Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Caribbean Savouries Ltd is proud to announce that its founder Paul Scott has been nominated for Entrepreneur of The Year at the BB Annual awards 2009. Caribbean Savouries Ltd was founded by Jamaican-born Paul Scott, a vivacious and hard-working entrepreneur with a vision for success and a passion... - October 24, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd
Caribbean Savouries Ltd’s Caribbean Food Delights Patties Shortlisted for Best New Food Product at World Food Awards
Caribbean Savouries Ltd is proud to announce that their Caribbean Food Delights range of patties has been shortlisted for best new product at the annual World Food Awards. With its delectable range of authentic Jamaican patties, flavoured with mouth-watering seasoning and wrapped in perfectly... - October 22, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd
UK Based Caribbean Savouries Makes an Ethical Difference in Jamaica
As many companies spend most of their time focusing on keeping profits to themselves during the economic downtown; one company is making a difference and reaping the rewards. In May 2009; Caribbean Savouries launched its new range of flavours with the help of the Jamaican High Commissioner, Hon. - October 22, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd
Jamaican High Commissioner Launches Caribbean Food Delights New Flavours in Asda, London
Within the past few days the Jamaican High Commissioner, Hon. Burchell Whiteman OJ, has launched Caribbean Savouries the distributors of the brand Caribbean Food Delights delicious new range of Jamaican patties in an Asda store in Colindale, London. Two new flavors of authentic Jamaican Patties... - October 22, 2009 - Caribbean Savouries Ltd
Sealpac USA, LLC Announces a New Web Site at Sealpacadvantage.com
The new US web site will support informational inquiries for Modified Atmosphere Packaging tray sealer machines for fresh foods. - October 21, 2009 - Sealpac USA
Longevity Drinks LLC Launches New Site Offering Acai, Noni and Goji at Bulk Wholesale Prices
Longevity Drinks LLC announces the launch of its new website http://www.LongevityDrinks.com designed to provide importers with highest quality Amazon freeze dried Acai powder and Acai juice, Hawaiian Noni powder and Noni juice, Goji juice and other health promoting products at bulk wholesale prices. - August 20, 2009 - Longevity Drinks LLC
Upscale Grocers, Club Stores, and Food Producers Now Have New Convenience Packaging Possibilities from Sealpac USA, LLC
Sealpac USA now providing new packaging technology possibilities for US and Canadian markets. Areas of significant impact exist with multipack, club store packaging, consumer convenience, and other application areas. Fresh food, cooked foods, convenience foods, and snack foods have direct applications; with separable trays consumer can use some, store some while maintaining stored package hermetic seal allow for expanded consumer convenience. - May 01, 2009 - Sealpac USA
Aliki Foods of Old Lyme, CT Donates Over 600 Cases of Overstocked Product to DC Central Kitchen
Aliki Foods donated over 600 cases of overstocked frozen pizza sauce to DC Central Kitchen. DC Central Kitchen's Culinary Job Training program is the proud primary recipient of this donation. - March 22, 2009 - Aliki Foods
Aliki Foods Donates Overstocked Product to CT Food Bank
Aliki Foods of Old Lyme, CT has donated over 2600 cases of overstocked frozen pizza sauce and frozen pizza to CT Food Bank in New Haven. President of Aliki Foods, Michael Pappas, was happy to help Connecticut residents especially during unusually cold winter and tough economic times. - February 12, 2009 - Aliki Foods
Onion Paste Introduced by PS Golden Foods
No more tears. PS Golden Foods launches an innovative Onion Paste offering to cut down on cooking times and labour used in institutional kitchens, food processing industries, catering services, restaurants and flight kitchens. - August 29, 2008 - PS Golden Foods
RW Delights' Heavenly Souffles Celebrate The Tony Awards
RW Delights, Inc., maker of the best-selling “Heavenly Soufflés,” announced their participation in Sunday’s Tony Awards celebration. Each gift bag given out at the awards included a coupon good for one free Heavenly Souffle, redeemable at Grace’s Marketplace. The... - June 17, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.
Sealpac USA Locates in Virginia
Sealpac USA announces its company headquarters will be located in Richmond, Virginia. Sealpac USA is the exclusive US distributor for SEALPAC MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) equipment for the fresh meat and food businesses. - May 03, 2007 - Sealpac USA
Sealpac USA Begins US Operations
Mark Auernheimer has been appointed General Manager, President, and CEO of Sealpac USA LLC. Mr. Auernheimer has held Production, Engineering, Sales, and Management roles with several Virginia companies including Tyson, Cargill, Rocco Foods, and CPOR Solutions (a Bizerba Company). Mr. Auernheimer... - April 04, 2007 - Sealpac USA
RW Delights, Inc. Offers Up Heavenly Soufflés to City Harvest
In continuing support of City Harvest, the world’s first food rescue organization, dedicated to feeding NYC's hungry, RW Delights will donate 25% of internet sales for April to this worthy cause. RW Delights' first product, the “Heavenly Soufflé” is an individual chocolate soufflé. Made with all-natural ingredients and Belgian chocolate, soufflés are sold frozen in reusable white ceramic ramekins. Pop the ramekin into the oven for 20 minutes and a perfect soufflé is ready to serve. - April 03, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.