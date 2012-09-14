PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Global Sport Executives Launch Business as Technology Advocates: The Executive Advocates Connecting business and technology through advocacy of transparency in executive recruitment, solution design and collaboration: Evaluate. Engage. Connect. - March 28, 2018 - The Executive Advocates

Pin Chasers Introduces Affordable Summer Camp Pin Chasers camp programs get kids away from screens and onto the lanes. Counselors and exciting activities encourage children and young adults to unplug, make new friends, and learn a sport they can enjoy throughout their lives. Hosted at the popular Midtown and East Pasco locations, Pin Chasers summer... - March 12, 2018 - Pin Chasers

Boo Bowl at Pin Chasers is a Safe, Family-Friendly Way to Celebrate Halloween Families enjoy two hours of bowling, fun, and games in a safe environment for Halloween. - October 27, 2016 - Pin Chasers

Paradise Bowl Announces Free Youth League Locally owned Paradise Bowl has announced that all League Bowlers 18 years of age and younger who participate in their Saturday morning Youth Program will do so free of charge. Pat Linn, President and owner of Paradise Bowl explains, "today's youth have a wide range of activities to choose, many... - July 31, 2015 - Paradise Bowl

Finalists Announced in Liberty Lanes Crown Nissan Bowling Challenge The final Liberty Lanes-Crown Nissan Bowling Challenge will be held at Liberty Lanes in Largo Fla. on Saturday, March 21, 2015, where one lucky person will be given the chance to bowl a strike to win a brand new 2015 Nissan Altima. - March 20, 2015 - Liberty Lanes

Sports Challenge Network Announces Launch of CMA Celebrity Challenge Sports Challenge Network Offers Players Opportunity to Vote for their Favorite Country Music Stars and Bowl with Them During the 2014 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 5-8, 2014 - May 18, 2014 - Sports Challenge Network

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Enhances Bowling Center with Upgraded Machinery for Greater Family Access Leading Lynnwood, WA-based bowling center, Lynwood Bowl & Skate has just announced that they’ve made several exciting additions to their facility. The venue’s upgraded facility now includes bumpers on all bowling lanes, which are designed to ensure that young bowlers can improve upon... - November 27, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Introduces the “Asteroid Climb Celebration” for Kids’ Birthday Parties Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has been around for over 50 years, and they still know how to stay current. The facility, offering entertainment in the form of bowling and roller skating to the Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace areas, added “The Asteroid Climb” to its list of features back in... - November 03, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Skating Venue Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Announces New Teen Night Offer Leading Snohomish County skating facility Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has recently announced a new special discount for their teen customers. In order to attract more teenagers to their venue, Lynnwood Bowl & Skate is now offering 10 Teen Night admissions for the price of 9, for all patrons who buy their special Teen Bonus Card. - October 03, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Makes Additions to Enhance the Bowling Experience for Local Guests Lynnwood, WA-based bowling and skating center, Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has recently announced an exciting new upgrade to their facility. The venue will now feature additional television screens in each bowling lane in order to enhance the entertainment experience of visitors to the popular venue. With... - September 04, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowling & Skate Completes Annual Refinishing of Skating Rink Leading Washington skating venue Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has just announced the completion of the annual refinishing of their popular skating rink. The venue’s skating rink is utilized by children and adults of all ages and the refinishing of the rink will ensure that Lynnwood Bowl & Skate... - August 03, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

AMF Event Benefitting Tornado Victims Raises $39,225 AMF's nationwide bowling event raised $39,225 for victims of the recent tornadoes, which will be donated to the American Red Cross. - June 15, 2013 - AMF Bowling Inc.

AMF Hosting Nationwide Event Benefiting Tornado Victims AMF will host a nationwide event on Sunday, June 9, at all AMF centers with proceeds being donated to the American Red Cross. - June 02, 2013 - AMF Bowling Inc.

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Announce Beginning of New Bowling and Roller Skating Summer Camp – 10% Discount Available for Early Sign-Up Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has just announced that they will be hosting a new summer camp throughout July and August. The venue’s summer camp will be the ideal opportunity for children ages 7-to-12 to learn basic bowling and roller skating techniques from instructors with years of teaching experience. - May 24, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

AMF Bowling Launches New and Improved Summer Unplugged and AMF Summer Pass Programs AMF Bowling is proud to announce new and improved Summer Unplugged and AMF Summer Pass programs featuring a membership card. No coupons, vouchers or printouts necessary. - May 10, 2013 - AMF Bowling Inc.

Bowling Center Lynnwood Bowl and Skate to Host Operation Military Family Fundraiser Lynnwood based bowling and family entertainment center, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate has just announced that they will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit local military families this April. Renowned artist Steven Hartley of Muggshotz Caricatures will be at the Lynnwood Bowl and Skate to attempt to break the... - April 06, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Now Offering Great Rates on Meeting Rooms for Corporate Parties and Events Leading Lynnwood bowling and skating venue Lynnwood Bowl and Skate has announced that they’re now offering local area businesses the opportunity to hold their corporate parties and events at their meeting room facility. The company’s facilities will ensure that businesses achieve the ideal... - March 16, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Opens Asteroid Climb for Space-Themed Kids’ Birthday Party Events to Compliment Bowling Center Options Top local area entertainment venue Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has announced an addition to their facility for kids’ birthday party events. The bowling center has unveiled their Asteroid Climb for Kids horizontal climbing wall, which is designed to enhance the venue’s ability to appeal to children... - March 07, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Now Taking Bowling Alley Bookings for 2013 Summer Fundraisers Leading Lynnwood Family Entertainment Center, Lynnwood Bowl & Skate has announced that the bowling alley is now inviting bookings for summer 2013 fundraisers. The center has become a favorite hotspot for many successful fundraisers in recent years as they continue to work with leaders in the community... - February 03, 2013 - Bowl & Skate

Roller Skating Venue Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Introduces Warrior Wednesdays to Give Back to Service Personnel Leading Lynnwood roller skating venue, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate has announced the addition of a promotion to honor service members within the U.S. military, law enforcement professionals and fire personnel. Effective immediately, the company will be hosting “Warrior Wednesdays” in which service... - December 30, 2012 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Achieves Great Success in the World of Skate Rinks and Bowling Alleys with Community Fundraisers Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, the leading Family Entertainment Center for residents in Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, announced that the organization has been experiencing great success with community fundraisers. Their most recent Honoring Families of Veterans Fundraiser managed to raise more than... - December 05, 2012 - Bowl & Skate

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Now Inviting Business Professionals for Corporate Parties Leading Lynnwood, Washington based skating and bowling family fun center, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is now inviting business guests from across the Greater Seattle area to enjoy access to their outstanding facilities for their corporate parties and meetings. These services are designed to provide companies... - November 09, 2012 - Bowl & Skate

Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Builder's Miniature Golf Holes to be Featured on ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Premier Amusement Developers, LLC creates novelty golf holes for deserving family’s home renovation. - January 22, 2011 - Premier Amusement Developers, LLC

Putting Edge is Celebrating Spring with the "Our Balls Glow in the Dark Sweepstakes." Two Grand Prize Giveaways: Win $1,000 or a Private Party for You and 100 People. Putting Edge is celebrating spring by giving away some serious cash in their latest promotion: Our Balls Glow in the Dark, What do Your (golf) Balls do? The Our Balls Glow in the Dark Sweepstakes offers two grand prizes: $1,000 and a private party for up to 100 people at Putting Edge. It’s fun... - April 02, 2010 - Putting Edge Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Golf

3D TV Coming to Z-Bowl Family Entertainment Center Separate 3D, ‘Z-TV’ Room to be One of the First in the Region to Telecast 3D Sporting Events - January 10, 2010 - Z-Bowl Family Entertainment Center

Eastland Lanes Junior Scholarship Tourney on August 25, 2007 Eastland Lanes will host it's first of four Junior Scholarship Tournaments for the 2007 - 2008 Season. - July 14, 2007 - Collins Bowling Center