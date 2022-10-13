betPARX Teams with Greenmount OTB in Hampstead
Hampstead, MD, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- betPARX, an interactive subsidiary of Pennsylvania's leading revenue producing gaming property, announces an agreement to enter the Maryland sports betting market through a multi-year strategic partnership with Greenmount OTB, which is located within Greenmount Station Restaurant in Hampstead, Maryland.
Subject to final approvals from the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, the agreement will allow betPARX to quickly offer its sports betting product in Maryland within a retail setting at Greenmount OTB, a currently licensed satellite simulcast facility for horse racing in Carroll County, Maryland.
Greenmount OTB already received approvals in December from the Lottery and Maryland Lottery and Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC).
The all-new retail sportsbook will be named betPARX SPORTSBOOK and will gain the ability to accept wagers such as spread, money line, live bets, total, props, parlays, and teasers at in-person teller windows and state-of-the-art touchscreen kiosks. It will become one of the very first small venues in the United States to be permitted to accept such wagers. Grand opening is anticipated in late October pending two successful preview days conducted by the Lottery.
Additionally, the new endeavor also plans to offer mobile sports wagers statewide in Maryland, when permitted by regulators, using the betPARX mobile app, which recently launched to strong reviews in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
"betPARX is excited to embark on this exciting venture with an energetic partner that has a vision for the future," said Senior Vice President of iGaming & Sports Matthew Cullen. "We are working to expand our portfolio of offerings to give our customers the best of all types of legalized mobile Sports betting and iGaming in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Michigan and we can’t wait to bring our brand of excitement to my home state of Maryland.”
In addition to its state-of-the art sportsbook located within its flagship Bensalem, PA facility in Parx Casino, betPARX successfully operates retail sportsbooks in the South Philadelphia Race & Turf Club near Citizens Bank Park within Gun Lake Casino in Michigan and at Freehold Raceway in New Jersey.
The company also teamed with Philadelphia-based restaurant chain Chickie’s and Pete’s to open Pennsylvania’s first sportsbook and race book within a local sports bar setting in Malvern and is working to open a mini casino and sportsbook in Shippensburg, PA in early 2023.
In addition, betPARX recently announced that it will become an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR as it expands its mobile sports wagering presence in key markets throughout the United States. As an Official Betting Operator, betPARX will have rights to use PGA TOUR marks, video highlights and other intellectual property on its sports wagering platform, among other benefits.
“Our entire delegation is proud of the good paying jobs and economic investment this new business will bring to our local community,” remarked District 5 State Delegate April R. Rose, who was instrumental in advocating for this venture in the General Assembly and Ways and Means Committee. “This looks to be a homerun for all of Carroll County and the region.”
Greenmount OTB opened in early 2018 for full card simulcast wagering on horse racing, in affiliation with Maryland Jockey Club and 1/ST Racing (the owners of Laurel Park and Pimlico) and will only be enhanced by this agreement.
The OTB is an alliance between two well-respected local small business owners Chris Richards, of Greenmount Station Restaurant and David Richardson, owner of Greenmount Bowl.
"I am extremely excited that we will have an opportunity for the sports betting public to place their wagers right here in Hampstead. For years and years, those dollars have been floating across various borders, and now we will be able to keep them in Carroll County,” said former mayor of Hampstead and current District 5 Delegate Haven N. Shoemaker, Jr. “Congratulations to David and Chris for getting this done.”
Sports that will be available at the new sportsbook will include, among others, Pro Football, Pro Basketball, Pro Baseball, Pro Hockey, College Football, College Basketball, Tennis, Golf, MMA, Boxing, Auto Racing and more, in addition to wagers on horse racing accepted by the OTB.
“I’m pleased that we were able to work together in the General Assembly legislative process and collaborate with the outstanding team at Greenmount to bring this opportunity which will include investment and new jobs to Carroll County,” said District 5 State Senator Justin D. Ready.
For more information, visit betparx.com.
For more information, visit betparx.com.
David Richardson
410-984-2770
betparxsportsbook.com
