We all know the aggravation cause by spilled drinks. Now that can be avoided with the Cup Cozy Pillow. The Cup Cozy Pillow is the world's only cup holding pillow with patent pending cut outs that allows almost any type of cup, including coffee mugs and beer steins to be safe, snug and free from spills. Even when the pillow is turned vertically your cups stay in place. It is your drink saving hero. - June 29, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow