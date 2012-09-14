PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

What Retail Apocalypse? Charles Tyrwhitt Builds on Its U.S. Success with Brick-and-Mortar Expansion. While a high number of brick-and-mortar outlets in North America seem to be shrinking or disappearing – an ongoing trend for the past decade – Charles Tyrwhitt is looking forward to a busy Summer 2018 calendar with the opening of five new stores nationwide. - July 26, 2018 - Charles Tyrwhitt

Harris Seeds Expands Organic Vegetable & Flower Seed Line Harris Seeds is excited to carry over 90 new varieties of certified organic vegetable seed and cut flower seed varieties in addition to their already robust product offering. Other new offerings include cover crops, organic seed garlic, and OMRI/organic approved supplies. Growers can find these organic... - March 23, 2018 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2017- 2018 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers Catalog Harris Seeds has published their 2017-2018 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers Catalog. This 178-page, full color catalog features new vegetable seed varieties for 2018 as well as long-standing favorites for vegetable growers and cut flower growers nationwide. New and exciting vegetables for 2018 include... - December 17, 2017 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds Launches a New Blog for Vegetable & Flower Growers Harris Seeds has launched a new blog, “From the Ground Up” to provide helpful growing advice, cultural tips and techniques as well as inspiration for vegetable and flower growers, operators of farms, roadside stands, greenhouses and farmers’ markets. Its primary objective is to share... - June 21, 2017 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds’ New Website Provides Plant Growers with Easy Access to Products and Resources and an Optimized Online Shopping Experience Rochester, NY-based supplier of vegetable seeds, flower seeds and horticultural supplies unveils new logo - February 03, 2017 - Harris Seeds

Christmas Greetings from ForceManager ForceManager, a pioneer in mobile CRM sales management software celebrates its 5th anniversary by bringing a little Christmas cheer to our ears with a sort of Christmassy X-Factor audition. - December 15, 2016 - ForceManager

Legendary Whitetails Creates a New Line of Hunting Apparel The product innovation team at Legendary Whitetails is announcing their new HuntGuard collection of hunting gear set for release this November. Most notable in this line are the revolutionary jacket and bibs. Nearly four years of research and development went into building this outfit that contains some... - September 09, 2016 - Cheese Knits

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2016-2017 Ornamental Growers Seed & Plant Catalog Harris Seeds is pleased to announce the publication of the Harris Seeds 2016-2017 Ornamental Growers Seed & Plant Catalog, featuring bedding and cut flower seed varieties, plants, growing supplies and accessories, and a selection of top selling edibles for garden center sales. New ornamental seed... - August 17, 2016 - Harris Seeds

Do All Kickstarter Videos Feel the Same? Why the Founder of Cup Cozy Pillow Decided to Break the Mold. When launching a new company sometimes you must take risks to stand out. See why this entrepreneur decided not to create the typical Kickstarter video. - July 22, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow

Mother of 4 Launches the World's Best Cup Holding Pillow on Kickstarter Carpets and couches are saved! How a mom went from being fired during maternity leave to inventor of a pillow with a twist that will make family life easier. - July 19, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow

Harris Seeds Promotes Vice President, Names New Ornamentals Product Manager Horticultural supplier Harris Seeds has announced the promotion of a member of its executive leadership team and the hiring of a manager for one of the company’s key product divisions. Vicky Rupley, a vice president with the company and an officer on Harris Seeds’ board of directors since... - June 30, 2016 - Harris Seeds

Fired During Maternity Leave with Twins, This Mom Invents a Unique Product to Help Other Families We all know the aggravation cause by spilled drinks. Now that can be avoided with the Cup Cozy Pillow. The Cup Cozy Pillow is the world's only cup holding pillow with patent pending cut outs that allows almost any type of cup, including coffee mugs and beer steins to be safe, snug and free from spills. Even when the pillow is turned vertically your cups stay in place. It is your drink saving hero. - June 29, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow

Harris Seeds Publishes a Fall Ornamentals Digital Catalog Harris Seeds announces the publication of a new Fall Ornamentals Digital Catalog for Growers, developed for merchandising products in the fall marketplace. - June 03, 2016 - Harris Seeds

ForceManager to Exhibit at Sales Innovation Expo 2016 ForceManager, the mobile CRM specialist is set to exhibit at the Sales Innovation Exhibition, the largest sales trade fair in the UK, from the 11th-12th May at the London Excel. - May 08, 2016 - ForceManager

Harris Seeds/Garden Trends Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO Ken Wasnock Named Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2016 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds Publishes the Spring 2016 Home Garden Catalog Harris Seeds announces the publication of the Spring 2016 Home Garden Catalog featuring hundreds of vegetable seeds, flower seeds, plants and gardening supplies. - January 08, 2016 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2015-2016 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog Harris Seeds announces the publication of the 2015-2016 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog, featuring hundreds of high-quality vegetable seed and cut flower seed varieties including 50 new introductions. - December 17, 2015 - Harris Seeds

ecoEnvelopes Introduces New RECOCHET Alta The RECOCHET Alta was developed in response to customer demand for reusable envelopes that insert from the top. The RECOCHET Alta is a single 2-way envelope that is sent and returned, eliminating the need for a second reply envelope. Mailers save 5% - 35% on envelope and related mailing costs and benefit from operating savings and quantifiable reductions in carbon emissions, energy and raw materials including trees and water. - December 17, 2015 - ecoEnvelopes, LLC

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2015-2016 Ornamental Growers Plug & Liner Catalog Harris Seeds announces the publication of the Harris Seeds 2015-2016 Ornamental Growers Plug & Liner Catalog, featuring thousands of quality plants from trusted grower specialists. - September 25, 2015 - Harris Seeds

New High-End Light Up Pet Products Launch to Keep Canines and Owners Safe at Night ILLUMINIGHT’s launch of its three high-end pet product lines, (Ultra Leash, Ultra Collar, and Ultra Harness) provides pet owners sustainable options that help them be seen from more than 1500 feet away in the dark. Their fun, attractive, and effective safety products for dogs helps place safety in the hands of the owner instead of relying on other light sources for visibility. - September 08, 2015 - ILLUMINIGHT

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2015-2016 Ornamental Growers Seed Catalog Harris Seeds announces the publication of the Harris Seeds 2015-2016 Ornamental Growers Seed Catalog, featuring 152 pages of gorgeous annual and perennial flower and foliage seed varieties. - August 15, 2015 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds is Now on Pinterest Harris Seeds launches its Pinterest account for gardeners and growers to follow. Find interesting garden ideas, horticultural decorating, recipes, historical photos, and more. - June 18, 2015 - Harris Seeds

Eccentric Living LLC Announces Grand Opening, Offers Signature Home Goods for Homeowners and Designers Eccentric Living LLC has announced the grand opening of its e-commerce storefront, which offers a wide array of specially selected, high quality home goods. Offering a vibrant, eclectic collection of home accessories and décor, Eccentric Living is proud to announce the company’s April 20,... - April 11, 2015 - Eccentric Living LLC

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2015 Digital Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog Harris Seeds has released the new 2015 Digital Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog that was developed specifically with cut flower growers in mind. - April 09, 2015 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds Offers an Expanded Line of Bare Root Perennials, Fruits and Vegetables Harris Seeds has partnered with suppliers DeGroot and Garden Galleries to offer high quality bare root plants including perennial flowers, fruits and vegetables for commercial production. - February 19, 2015 - Harris Seeds

Working Person’s Store Keeps Growing WPS Adds to Their Warehouse for Even Faster Service. - February 11, 2015 - Working Person's Store

Harris Seeds Publishes the Spring 2015 Home Garden Catalog Harris Seeds publishes the Spring 2015 Home Garden Catalog featuring an assortment of flower and vegetable seeds, garden plants, and gardening supplies. - December 31, 2014 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds Adds Seeds for Sprouting to Product Line Harris Seeds is expanding their product line to include seeds for sprouting and sprout growing supplies. - December 19, 2014 - Harris Seeds

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2014-2015 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog Harris Seeds’ 2014-2015 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog was published and mailed in December. Find a selection of high-quality vegetables seeds and cut flower seed varieties. - December 12, 2014 - Harris Seeds

Free Shipping and 12 Days of Discounts During the 2014 Holiday Season from Harris Seeds Harris Seeds is ready to make the holiday shopping season brighter with a free shipping promotion Thanksgiving weekend and the “12 Days of Discounts.” - November 22, 2014 - Harris Seeds

Working Person’s Store Introduces a New Way to Shop Black Friday WPS is Having a Spectacular 7 Sale - November 19, 2014 - Working Person's Store

Fresh Furnishings for Festive Decorating at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Sturbridge Yankee Workshop has new items sprinkled throughout the pages of their new Holiday Catalog and on their website, on sale now through December 23, 2014. - November 16, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Stocks Up for Shopping Season Success Sturbridge starts the holiday shopping season with free shipping on select home décor, now through December 23, 2014. - November 02, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Free Shipping on Williraye Studios Collectible Sculptures at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Collect your favorite whimsical Williraye Studios sculptures and receive free shipping at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop now through December 23, 2014. - October 10, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Holiday Season Starts with Free Shipping at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Sturbridge Yankee Workshop, the destination for home furnishings for over sixty years, recently launched their Holiday 2014 Catalog with free shipping on select items. - September 28, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2014-2015 Ornamental Growers’ Plug & Liner Catalog The 2014-2015 Harris Seeds Professional Ornamental Growers’ Plug & Liner Catalog has been published with an extensive selection of annual and perennial ornamental plugs and liners for bedding plant, container and cut flower sales. - September 25, 2014 - Harris Seeds

Last Two Weeks to Save During Sturbridge Yankee Workshop’s Annual Lighting Sale From now until September 18, 2014, customers can shop with savings in mind during the Annual Lighting Sale at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop. - September 10, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Spotlight on Nostalgic Lighting During Sturbridge Yankee Workshop’s Annual Fall Lighting Sale Nothing says old world charm quite like nostalgic lighting and Sturbridge Yankee Workshop does it right with pendants, bulbs and lamps to accent any home. - August 17, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Three Tips for Choosing Lamp Finials from Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Accenting lamps with the most fitting finial for your home décor need not be a science. The professional decorators at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop share their three best tips for finding finials. - August 10, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Harris Seeds Publishes the 2014-2015 Ornamental Growers Seed Catalog Harris Seeds’ 2014-2015 Ornamental Growers Seed Catalog features hundreds of high quality annual and perennial flower seeds, cut flower seeds, seed starting and growing supplies, and a selection of high performing vegetable seeds. - July 30, 2014 - Harris Seeds

Light Up Your Life with Lamps on Sale at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop With the start of the annual fall catalog comes the start of the Annual Lighting Sale at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop, from now until September 18, 2014. - July 27, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Working Person’s Store Gives and Gets Rewards in 2013 Online Rewards Program Boosts Sales. - July 15, 2014 - Working Person's Store

Final Days of Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Americana Summer Sale From now until July 17, customers can enjoy special savings on all American made items at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop. - July 13, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Working Person’s Store Makes the Internet Retailer Second 500 List WorkingPerson.com is Ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Online Retailers. - July 05, 2014 - Working Person's Store

Get Comfortable with Savings on Pillows from Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Summer is a time for patriotic parades, warm sunshine, and relaxing at home. Make yourself comfortable with savings on all pillows at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop until July 17, 2014. - June 29, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Sturbridge Celebrates Americana with Free USA Rugs It’s the summer season at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop and they are celebrating with a special deal on their American made Heritage Braided Rugs. - June 27, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Warehouse Sale Opens Doors to Customers Sturbridge Yankee Workshop, a Portland, Maine home furnishings company founded in 1953, opens their doors each year for their Annual Warehouse Sale. - June 07, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Shop American Made and Save at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Looking for the very best in summer's newest items, many made in America? Shop the 2014 Summer Catalog Sale through July 17, 2014 at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop. - May 25, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop

Last Chance to Save During the Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Spring Sale One week left of the Annual Spring Sale at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop. Find savings on everything in the Sturbridge catalog from USA made Shaker furniture and seating to sheer curtains and seasonal accents. Sale pricing ends May 15, 2014. - May 10, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop