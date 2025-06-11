Recent Headlines
J.B. Grimm Launches Viking Fantasy Series: "The Soulbound Curse - Book 1," July 12, 2025
"The Soulbound Curse,” Book One of The Hallowed Realms Saga by J.B. Grimm, is set to launch July 12, 2025. Published by Regal Insight Consulting, this epic dark fantasy introduces a cursed warrior, a mysterious relic, and a rising war. - June 11, 2025 - Regal Insight Consulting, LLC
Sunflowers for Ukraine: Harris Seeds Donates $20,000 to Ukrainian Relief Efforts
Since March, Harris Seeds has been assisting in the Ukrainian relief effort through a new campaign, Sunflowers for Ukraine. Through the campaign, which ran for the entire month of March before picking back up mid-April, Harris Seeds has donated 100% of proceeds from their online Sunflowers for... - May 20, 2022 - Harris Seeds
marriedbook.com Official Launch: November 1, 2021
marriedbook.com is officially launching on November 1, 2021. Early access membership is available. Pre-order on their website: www.marriedbook.com - October 12, 2021 - marriedbook
Customer and Staff at the Heart of Charles Tyrwhitt’s Response to the COVID-19 Challenge
For the British retailer, running a tight ship and remaining customer-focused whilst looking after their team is the way to survive the crisis. - May 02, 2020 - Charles Tyrwhitt
What Retail Apocalypse? Charles Tyrwhitt Builds on Its U.S. Success with Brick-and-Mortar Expansion.
While a high number of brick-and-mortar outlets in North America seem to be shrinking or disappearing – an ongoing trend for the past decade – Charles Tyrwhitt is looking forward to a busy Summer 2018 calendar with the opening of five new stores nationwide. - July 26, 2018 - Charles Tyrwhitt
Harris Seeds Expands Organic Vegetable & Flower Seed Line
Harris Seeds is excited to carry over 90 new varieties of certified organic vegetable seed and cut flower seed varieties in addition to their already robust product offering. Other new offerings include cover crops, organic seed garlic, and OMRI/organic approved supplies. Growers can find these... - March 23, 2018 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2017- 2018 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers Catalog
Harris Seeds has published their 2017-2018 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers Catalog. This 178-page, full color catalog features new vegetable seed varieties for 2018 as well as long-standing favorites for vegetable growers and cut flower growers nationwide. New and exciting vegetables for 2018... - December 17, 2017 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds Launches a New Blog for Vegetable & Flower Growers
Harris Seeds has launched a new blog, “From the Ground Up” to provide helpful growing advice, cultural tips and techniques as well as inspiration for vegetable and flower growers, operators of farms, roadside stands, greenhouses and farmers’ markets. Its primary objective is to... - June 21, 2017 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds’ New Website Provides Plant Growers with Easy Access to Products and Resources and an Optimized Online Shopping Experience
Rochester, NY-based supplier of vegetable seeds, flower seeds and horticultural supplies unveils new logo - February 03, 2017 - Harris Seeds
Christmas Greetings from ForceManager
ForceManager, a pioneer in mobile CRM sales management software celebrates its 5th anniversary by bringing a little Christmas cheer to our ears with a sort of Christmassy X-Factor audition. - December 15, 2016 - ForceManager
Legendary Whitetails Creates a New Line of Hunting Apparel
The product innovation team at Legendary Whitetails is announcing their new HuntGuard collection of hunting gear set for release this November. Most notable in this line are the revolutionary jacket and bibs. Nearly four years of research and development went into building this outfit that contains... - September 09, 2016 - Cheese Knits
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2016-2017 Ornamental Growers Seed & Plant Catalog
Harris Seeds is pleased to announce the publication of the Harris Seeds 2016-2017 Ornamental Growers Seed & Plant Catalog, featuring bedding and cut flower seed varieties, plants, growing supplies and accessories, and a selection of top selling edibles for garden center sales. New ornamental... - August 17, 2016 - Harris Seeds
Do All Kickstarter Videos Feel the Same? Why the Founder of Cup Cozy Pillow Decided to Break the Mold.
When launching a new company sometimes you must take risks to stand out. See why this entrepreneur decided not to create the typical Kickstarter video. - July 22, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow
Mother of 4 Launches the World's Best Cup Holding Pillow on Kickstarter
Carpets and couches are saved! How a mom went from being fired during maternity leave to inventor of a pillow with a twist that will make family life easier. - July 19, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow
Harris Seeds Promotes Vice President, Names New Ornamentals Product Manager
Horticultural supplier Harris Seeds has announced the promotion of a member of its executive leadership team and the hiring of a manager for one of the company’s key product divisions. Vicky Rupley, a vice president with the company and an officer on Harris Seeds’ board of directors... - June 30, 2016 - Harris Seeds
Fired During Maternity Leave with Twins, This Mom Invents a Unique Product to Help Other Families
We all know the aggravation cause by spilled drinks. Now that can be avoided with the Cup Cozy Pillow. The Cup Cozy Pillow is the world's only cup holding pillow with patent pending cut outs that allows almost any type of cup, including coffee mugs and beer steins to be safe, snug and free from spills. Even when the pillow is turned vertically your cups stay in place. It is your drink saving hero. - June 29, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow
Harris Seeds Publishes a Fall Ornamentals Digital Catalog
Harris Seeds announces the publication of a new Fall Ornamentals Digital Catalog for Growers, developed for merchandising products in the fall marketplace. - June 03, 2016 - Harris Seeds
ForceManager to Exhibit at Sales Innovation Expo 2016
ForceManager, the mobile CRM specialist is set to exhibit at the Sales Innovation Exhibition, the largest sales trade fair in the UK, from the 11th-12th May at the London Excel. - May 08, 2016 - ForceManager
Harris Seeds/Garden Trends Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO
Ken Wasnock Named Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2016 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds Publishes the Spring 2016 Home Garden Catalog
Harris Seeds announces the publication of the Spring 2016 Home Garden Catalog featuring hundreds of vegetable seeds, flower seeds, plants and gardening supplies. - January 08, 2016 - Harris Seeds
ecoEnvelopes Introduces New RECOCHET Alta
The RECOCHET Alta was developed in response to customer demand for reusable envelopes that insert from the top. The RECOCHET Alta is a single 2-way envelope that is sent and returned, eliminating the need for a second reply envelope. Mailers save 5% - 35% on envelope and related mailing costs and benefit from operating savings and quantifiable reductions in carbon emissions, energy and raw materials including trees and water. - December 17, 2015 - ecoEnvelopes, LLC
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2015-2016 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog
Harris Seeds announces the publication of the 2015-2016 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog, featuring hundreds of high-quality vegetable seed and cut flower seed varieties including 50 new introductions. - December 17, 2015 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2015-2016 Ornamental Growers Plug & Liner Catalog
Harris Seeds announces the publication of the Harris Seeds 2015-2016 Ornamental Growers Plug & Liner Catalog, featuring thousands of quality plants from trusted grower specialists. - September 25, 2015 - Harris Seeds
New High-End Light Up Pet Products Launch to Keep Canines and Owners Safe at Night
ILLUMINIGHT’s launch of its three high-end pet product lines, (Ultra Leash, Ultra Collar, and Ultra Harness) provides pet owners sustainable options that help them be seen from more than 1500 feet away in the dark. Their fun, attractive, and effective safety products for dogs helps place safety in the hands of the owner instead of relying on other light sources for visibility. - September 08, 2015 - ILLUMINIGHT
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2015-2016 Ornamental Growers Seed Catalog
Harris Seeds announces the publication of the Harris Seeds 2015-2016 Ornamental Growers Seed Catalog, featuring 152 pages of gorgeous annual and perennial flower and foliage seed varieties. - August 15, 2015 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds is Now on Pinterest
Harris Seeds launches its Pinterest account for gardeners and growers to follow. Find interesting garden ideas, horticultural decorating, recipes, historical photos, and more. - June 18, 2015 - Harris Seeds
Eccentric Living LLC Announces Grand Opening, Offers Signature Home Goods for Homeowners and Designers
Eccentric Living LLC has announced the grand opening of its e-commerce storefront, which offers a wide array of specially selected, high quality home goods. Offering a vibrant, eclectic collection of home accessories and décor, Eccentric Living is proud to announce the company’s April... - April 11, 2015 - Eccentric Living LLC
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2015 Digital Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog
Harris Seeds has released the new 2015 Digital Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog that was developed specifically with cut flower growers in mind. - April 09, 2015 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds Offers an Expanded Line of Bare Root Perennials, Fruits and Vegetables
Harris Seeds has partnered with suppliers DeGroot and Garden Galleries to offer high quality bare root plants including perennial flowers, fruits and vegetables for commercial production. - February 19, 2015 - Harris Seeds
Working Person’s Store Keeps Growing
WPS Adds to Their Warehouse for Even Faster Service. - February 11, 2015 - Working Person's Store
Harris Seeds Publishes the Spring 2015 Home Garden Catalog
Harris Seeds publishes the Spring 2015 Home Garden Catalog featuring an assortment of flower and vegetable seeds, garden plants, and gardening supplies. - December 31, 2014 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds Adds Seeds for Sprouting to Product Line
Harris Seeds is expanding their product line to include seeds for sprouting and sprout growing supplies. - December 19, 2014 - Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2014-2015 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog
Harris Seeds’ 2014-2015 Vegetable & Cut Flower Growers’ Catalog was published and mailed in December. Find a selection of high-quality vegetables seeds and cut flower seed varieties. - December 12, 2014 - Harris Seeds
Free Shipping and 12 Days of Discounts During the 2014 Holiday Season from Harris Seeds
Harris Seeds is ready to make the holiday shopping season brighter with a free shipping promotion Thanksgiving weekend and the “12 Days of Discounts.” - November 22, 2014 - Harris Seeds
Working Person’s Store Introduces a New Way to Shop Black Friday
WPS is Having a Spectacular 7 Sale - November 19, 2014 - Working Person's Store
Fresh Furnishings for Festive Decorating at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Sturbridge Yankee Workshop has new items sprinkled throughout the pages of their new Holiday Catalog and on their website, on sale now through December 23, 2014. - November 16, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Stocks Up for Shopping Season Success
Sturbridge starts the holiday shopping season with free shipping on select home décor, now through December 23, 2014. - November 02, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Free Shipping on Williraye Studios Collectible Sculptures at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Collect your favorite whimsical Williraye Studios sculptures and receive free shipping at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop now through December 23, 2014. - October 10, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Holiday Season Starts with Free Shipping at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Sturbridge Yankee Workshop, the destination for home furnishings for over sixty years, recently launched their Holiday 2014 Catalog with free shipping on select items. - September 28, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2014-2015 Ornamental Growers’ Plug & Liner Catalog
The 2014-2015 Harris Seeds Professional Ornamental Growers’ Plug & Liner Catalog has been published with an extensive selection of annual and perennial ornamental plugs and liners for bedding plant, container and cut flower sales. - September 25, 2014 - Harris Seeds
Last Two Weeks to Save During Sturbridge Yankee Workshop’s Annual Lighting Sale
From now until September 18, 2014, customers can shop with savings in mind during the Annual Lighting Sale at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop. - September 10, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Spotlight on Nostalgic Lighting During Sturbridge Yankee Workshop’s Annual Fall Lighting Sale
Nothing says old world charm quite like nostalgic lighting and Sturbridge Yankee Workshop does it right with pendants, bulbs and lamps to accent any home. - August 17, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Three Tips for Choosing Lamp Finials from Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Accenting lamps with the most fitting finial for your home décor need not be a science. The professional decorators at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop share their three best tips for finding finials. - August 10, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Harris Seeds Publishes the 2014-2015 Ornamental Growers Seed Catalog
Harris Seeds’ 2014-2015 Ornamental Growers Seed Catalog features hundreds of high quality annual and perennial flower seeds, cut flower seeds, seed starting and growing supplies, and a selection of high performing vegetable seeds. - July 30, 2014 - Harris Seeds
Light Up Your Life with Lamps on Sale at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
With the start of the annual fall catalog comes the start of the Annual Lighting Sale at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop, from now until September 18, 2014. - July 27, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Working Person’s Store Gives and Gets Rewards in 2013
Online Rewards Program Boosts Sales. - July 15, 2014 - Working Person's Store
Final Days of Sturbridge Yankee Workshop Americana Summer Sale
From now until July 17, customers can enjoy special savings on all American made items at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop. - July 13, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Working Person’s Store Makes the Internet Retailer Second 500 List
WorkingPerson.com is Ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Online Retailers. - July 05, 2014 - Working Person's Store
Get Comfortable with Savings on Pillows from Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Summer is a time for patriotic parades, warm sunshine, and relaxing at home. Make yourself comfortable with savings on all pillows at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop until July 17, 2014. - June 29, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop
Sturbridge Celebrates Americana with Free USA Rugs
It’s the summer season at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop and they are celebrating with a special deal on their American made Heritage Braided Rugs. - June 27, 2014 - Sturbridge Yankee Workshop