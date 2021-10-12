marriedbook.com Official Launch: November 1, 2021
marriedbook.com is officially launching on November 1, 2021. Early access membership is available. Pre-order on their website: www.marriedbook.com
Fort Washington, MD, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- marriedbook.com is officially launching on November 1, 2021. Early access membership is available. www.marriedbook.com
About marriedbook.com:
Marriedbook is a digital book of memories, a self help interactive platform, community and marital content source for married, engaged or newly wedded couples. Marriedbook creates a space for you to build your memories through your profile where you can also create pages to add to your book of shared experiences. You can use marriedbook to build your own private book filled with your memories and experiences, or you can also engage in marriedbook's community groups, activities and events geared toward married life. The journey is completely yours. www.marriedbook.com
Features Include:
Interactive Self Help Programs and Games for married couples.
Love: Interactive Therapy and marriedbook Boot Camp comes included with membership.
Your Personal Profile Book: You can build your memories and special moments over time, post memories on your wall and timeline, upload photos, build albums, post videos and create a catalog of your special moments.
Public Pages: Create pages for particular or specific memories, events or occasions.
marriedbook magazine: Articles including Married Tips and Helpful Content.
Community: Fun Activities, Community Groups and Polls (you can join or create).
Two-Factor Authentication (Optional): Log in with a code from your Google Authenticator App as well as a password.
Privacy Settings: Make settings on your Profile Book private, public or for friends to view only. You can also engage the community anonymously by selecting the "anonymous" option if you would like to remain private.
Affiliate Opportunity: Earn 50% commission for simply telling others about marriedbook.com.
*No ads, advertising or non-related content broadcasting.
*One time payment lifetime membership access. No subscriptions needed.
Facebook: /marriedbook
Twitter: /marriedbook
About marriedbook.com:
Marriedbook is a digital book of memories, a self help interactive platform, community and marital content source for married, engaged or newly wedded couples. Marriedbook creates a space for you to build your memories through your profile where you can also create pages to add to your book of shared experiences. You can use marriedbook to build your own private book filled with your memories and experiences, or you can also engage in marriedbook's community groups, activities and events geared toward married life. The journey is completely yours. www.marriedbook.com
Features Include:
Interactive Self Help Programs and Games for married couples.
Love: Interactive Therapy and marriedbook Boot Camp comes included with membership.
Your Personal Profile Book: You can build your memories and special moments over time, post memories on your wall and timeline, upload photos, build albums, post videos and create a catalog of your special moments.
Public Pages: Create pages for particular or specific memories, events or occasions.
marriedbook magazine: Articles including Married Tips and Helpful Content.
Community: Fun Activities, Community Groups and Polls (you can join or create).
Two-Factor Authentication (Optional): Log in with a code from your Google Authenticator App as well as a password.
Privacy Settings: Make settings on your Profile Book private, public or for friends to view only. You can also engage the community anonymously by selecting the "anonymous" option if you would like to remain private.
Affiliate Opportunity: Earn 50% commission for simply telling others about marriedbook.com.
*No ads, advertising or non-related content broadcasting.
*One time payment lifetime membership access. No subscriptions needed.
Facebook: /marriedbook
Twitter: /marriedbook
Contact
marriedbookContact
Elias Pages
240-729-9291
https://www.marriedbook.com
Elias Pages
240-729-9291
https://www.marriedbook.com
Categories