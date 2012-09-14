PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Rob Mac McFarland Drops OG Music Vol. 1 Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops his first commercial release of the year called "OG Music Vol 1." Rob Mac comes from the midwestern city of Indianapolis, Indiana where the music scene is starting to grow and grow fast. Rob Mac teamed up with a few artists from his city to complete the project. OG Music Volume 1 features songs like "I'm a God" ft. Budda the Bad One and "Make It Move" ft. Kitti Red. - April 22, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Rob Mac McFarland Drops New Single "And I Hustle" on Cashout Entertainment Another release "And I Hustle" ft. JG from artist Rob Mac McFarland from up coming album "OG Music Volume 1." This follows the 4 singles which dropped in 2018, "Make it move," "I really mean it," "The plug" and "Let's Smoke and Ride." According... - March 15, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

#RyderRadio – 028 | Free Download #RyderRadio returns with the next roundup of the summer’s hottest tracks, future anthems and brand new exclusive material. - August 03, 2017 - Ryder DJ

Ryder DJ Releases #RyderRadio - 027 | Free download With the Ibiza season now in full flourish, #RyderRadio returns with over an hour of upfront, deep and tech house vibes. Featuring a host of this summer's hottest artists including DJ S.K.T, Offaiah, Gorgon City, Hot Since 82 and more. Brandon Ilsley joins us for this month's guest mix. Full tracklisting... - July 05, 2017 - Ryder DJ

$300 Science Fiction Film Discovered on YouTube Gets National Release “Memory Lane”, a no-budget science-fiction thriller discovered on YouTube, has been given a national release. It is available now On Demand with more than 300 cable providers in 30 million homes. It is also available on DVD at national retailers including Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, and... - April 01, 2015 - Memory Lane

Lahout's Summit Shop Opens Under Armour Concept Store in Lincoln NH Lahout's Summit Shop has launched a new Under Armour retail store, the first in the Lincoln NH. There is now 1000 square feet of Under Armour women's, men's and children's apparel and accessories located adjacent to North Face, Mountain Hardware and Patagonia lines. It is an opportunity for Lahout's... - November 01, 2013 - Lahout's Country Clothing & Ski Shop

YogaTailor.com Launches Online Yoga Class Website Online yoga classes from www.yogatailor.com are customized guided sessions that can be viewed anytime and anywhere. - March 17, 2010 - yogatailor.com

Seventymm.com Launches “Express Delivery of Movies” Seventymm.com, one of India’s largest movie rental company announced the launched of ‘Express Delivery Service’ that cuts the delivery time of DVDs from days to just few hours… - December 31, 2009 - Seventymm Services Pvt. Ltd.

Wilmington, Delaware Retailer Video Advantage to Take on Netflix in Online DVD Rental Business Local Wilmington brick & mortar video store Video Advantage is opening CheapFLIX.com to the public effective today. CheapFLIX.com will leverage its parent company's 20 years of experience with unique titles and an interactive website to win online. - October 28, 2009 - CheapFLIX

Seventymm Introduces 'Get It Now' in Movie Rental Business - Order a Movie and Get It in One Day Seventymm.com launched a feature which is introduced first time ever in the movie rental business worldwide. The ‘Get It Now’ facility allows users to reserve movies online and through SMS. - September 24, 2009 - Seventymm Services Pvt. Ltd.

Award-Winning "Perfect Sport" DVD Release Multi-award-winning independent feature film "Perfect Sport" out now on DVD. - May 19, 2009 - Perfect Sport LLC

Economic Slow Down Makes Us Smarter Frank O Grady MD Screenclick.com discusses how the slow down in the Economy has made us smarter consumers and forced business to work harder and smarter. - April 30, 2008 - Screenclick.com

Irish Movies Big Hits at Home Screenclick.com, Ireland's largest online DVD Rental company, report more people looking for Irish movies then Hollywood's latest offerings. - April 30, 2008 - Screenclick.com

Moviestar Takes Home the Oscar Launched only 10 weeks ago, Moviestar.ie has grabbed the Golden Spider Award for ‘Best Website Launched in 2006’ at last night’s Golden Spider Awards – the Oscars of the Irish Internet Industry. In September, young entrepreneurial brothers Iain (27) and Gavin McConnon (29)... - November 24, 2006 - Moviestar Entertainment Limited