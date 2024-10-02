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Gravitas Ventures Acquires Worldwide Distribution for "When It Rains in LA" Oscar's FYC by Big Picture Production
When It Rains in LA signs with Gravitas Ventures for worldwide distribution and FYC for awards with 3 original songs by artist FAIS. - October 02, 2024 - Big Picture Productions
Urban Fairytale Lands on the Big Screen
Strawberry Princess The Movie Wins Best Thriller. South Central Los Angeles native Writer/Director Rod S. Scott debuts his 4th feature film Strawberry Princess, starring WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew as Layla Johnson in her first leading role. Rod’s past films include “100 Kilos”... - August 23, 2022 - 7 Arts
Black Pumpkin Halloween Horror Acquired by Uncork'd Entertainment
After its first shooting cut presentation to cast & crew at the KaPow Intergalactic Film Festival, Uncork’d Entertainment announced that they’ve acquired Black Pumpkin, the latest Twisted Tall Tale by Ryan McGonagle and Produced by Triangle Road Entertainment. - November 06, 2020 - Triangle Road Entertainment
Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day
Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment
Rob Mac McFarland Drops OG Music Vol. 1
Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops his first commercial release of the year called "OG Music Vol 1." Rob Mac comes from the midwestern city of Indianapolis, Indiana where the music scene is starting to grow and grow fast. Rob Mac teamed up with a few artists from his city to complete the project. OG Music Volume 1 features songs like "I'm a God" ft. Budda the Bad One and "Make It Move" ft. Kitti Red. - April 22, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment
Rob Mac McFarland Drops New Single "And I Hustle" on Cashout Entertainment
Another release "And I Hustle" ft. JG from artist Rob Mac McFarland from up coming album "OG Music Volume 1." This follows the 4 singles which dropped in 2018, "Make it move," "I really mean it," "The plug" and "Let's Smoke and... - March 15, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment
#RyderRadio – 028 | Free Download
#RyderRadio returns with the next roundup of the summer’s hottest tracks, future anthems and brand new exclusive material. - August 03, 2017 - Ryder DJ
Ryder DJ Releases #RyderRadio - 027 | Free download
With the Ibiza season now in full flourish, #RyderRadio returns with over an hour of upfront, deep and tech house vibes. Featuring a host of this summer's hottest artists including DJ S.K.T, Offaiah, Gorgon City, Hot Since 82 and more. Brandon Ilsley joins us for this month's guest mix. Full... - July 05, 2017 - Ryder DJ
$300 Science Fiction Film Discovered on YouTube Gets National Release
“Memory Lane”, a no-budget science-fiction thriller discovered on YouTube, has been given a national release. It is available now On Demand with more than 300 cable providers in 30 million homes. It is also available on DVD at national retailers including Best Buy, Barnes & Noble,... - April 01, 2015 - Memory Lane
Lahout's Summit Shop Opens Under Armour Concept Store in Lincoln NH
Lahout's Summit Shop has launched a new Under Armour retail store, the first in the Lincoln NH. There is now 1000 square feet of Under Armour women's, men's and children's apparel and accessories located adjacent to North Face, Mountain Hardware and Patagonia lines. It is an opportunity for... - November 01, 2013 - Lahout's Country Clothing & Ski Shop
YogaTailor.com Launches Online Yoga Class Website
Online yoga classes from www.yogatailor.com are customized guided sessions that can be viewed anytime and anywhere. - March 17, 2010 - yogatailor.com
Seventymm.com Launches “Express Delivery of Movies”
Seventymm.com, one of India’s largest movie rental company announced the launched of ‘Express Delivery Service’ that cuts the delivery time of DVDs from days to just few hours… - December 31, 2009 - Seventymm Services Pvt. Ltd.
Wilmington, Delaware Retailer Video Advantage to Take on Netflix in Online DVD Rental Business
Local Wilmington brick & mortar video store Video Advantage is opening CheapFLIX.com to the public effective today. CheapFLIX.com will leverage its parent company's 20 years of experience with unique titles and an interactive website to win online. - October 28, 2009 - CheapFLIX
Seventymm Introduces 'Get It Now' in Movie Rental Business - Order a Movie and Get It in One Day
Seventymm.com launched a feature which is introduced first time ever in the movie rental business worldwide. The ‘Get It Now’ facility allows users to reserve movies online and through SMS. - September 24, 2009 - Seventymm Services Pvt. Ltd.
Award-Winning "Perfect Sport" DVD Release
Multi-award-winning independent feature film "Perfect Sport" out now on DVD. - May 19, 2009 - Perfect Sport LLC
Irish Movies Big Hits at Home
Screenclick.com, Ireland's largest online DVD Rental company, report more people looking for Irish movies then Hollywood's latest offerings. - April 30, 2008 - Screenclick.com
Economic Slow Down Makes Us Smarter
Frank O Grady MD Screenclick.com discusses how the slow down in the Economy has made us smarter consumers and forced business to work harder and smarter. - April 30, 2008 - Screenclick.com
Moviestar Takes Home the Oscar
Launched only 10 weeks ago, Moviestar.ie has grabbed the Golden Spider Award for ‘Best Website Launched in 2006’ at last night’s Golden Spider Awards – the Oscars of the Irish Internet Industry. In September, young entrepreneurial brothers Iain (27) and Gavin McConnon... - November 24, 2006 - Moviestar Entertainment Limited
New On-line Movie Rental Company Moviestar.ie Launches
Young entrepreneurial brothers Gavin McConnon (29) and Iain McConnon (27) plan to shake up the Irish online DVD rental market as they launch Moviestar.ie. These highly successful brothers are investing over €1million euro into their latest venture. Moviestar.ie offers unlimited DVD and... - November 21, 2006 - Moviestar Entertainment Limited