Urban Fairytale Lands on the Big Screen
Los Angeles, CA, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Strawberry Princess The Movie Wins Best Thriller.
South Central Los Angeles native Writer/Director Rod S. Scott debuts his 4th feature film Strawberry Princess, starring WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew as Layla Johnson in her first leading role. Rod’s past films include “100 Kilos” the Freeway Rick Ross story currently streaming worldwide.
Strawberry Princess is about an attractive insecure Los Angeles East Crenshaw High School Science teacher has a history of growing up in foster care and is now on the brink of financial ruin when she must make choices. The movie also stars Vincent Ward of the Walking Dead and James C. Burns of the Call of Duty.
Pre-order Apple TV.
Strawberry Princess World Premiere is August 30 at LA Live / Regal Cinemas. The film won best thriller at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival. Other notable winners at HRIFF include Terrance Howard for best actor in the Walk and “MC Lyte” in her directorial debut.
“This movie is relatable to high achievers with college degrees who became teachers in the inner-city and paid a high price with loan debt. It’s also relatable to students who may have a crush on an attractive teacher. It’s entertainment, a thriller meant to bring you in their world for an hour and thirty minutes,” says Rod Scott.
“We shot this movie in 10 days and wasn’t expecting to win any awards, or have it shown on the big screen, you know when all the odds are against you it sometimes sparks a fire underneath you, pushes you into another gear you didn’t even know you had,” Scott says.
For more information, follow @strawberryprincessmovie on Instagram.
7 Arts Black (Instagram @7artsblack) is a Black-owned filmed entertainment production company based in Los Angeles. And they are looking for new talent in front of or behind the camera.
Contact
