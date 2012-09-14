PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of Doing... - February 22, 2018 - American Group

IONX LLC and Havellandsiche Eisenbahn (HVLE) Testing Standards–Based Wireless Intra-Train Communication System IONX LLC, an Amsted Rail Company, and Germany-based rail freight operator Havelländische Eisenbahn (HVLE) initiated field trials in 2016, testing its standards-based wireless intra-train communication system in freight rail revenue service. This platform marks IONX’s first European deployment... - May 03, 2017 - Amsted Rail

American Group Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership Leading Logistics Firm Embraces Green Initiatives by Partnering with EPA's SmartWay - February 01, 2017 - American Group

Adams Industries Announces the Opening of a New Trucking Terminal and Maintenance Shop Adams Industries in Dayton, TX has opened a new trucking terminal and maintenance shop to expand their flatbed, pneumatic and steel coil trucking operations. - April 24, 2015 - Adams Industries

GoRail Supports New Operation Lifesaver Pedestrian and Driver Safety Campaign “See Tracks? Think Train!” Campaign Takes Aim at Risky Behavior Around Railroad Tracks - April 10, 2014 - GoRail

Hulcher Services Releases New Railroad Contractor Website at Hulcher.com Hulcher Services has announced its new website, www.hulcher.com which showcases Hulcher’s railroad mechanical, track maintenance, transfer/load adjustment, environmental and disaster recovery services. The company’s fleet of heavy equipment is also featured. Hulcher.com was developed to educate current and potential customers on Hulcher’s capabilities, with 250 pages of content and an additional 100 flyers and project case studies. The site provides videos of services and an interactive map. - February 08, 2013 - Hulcher Services