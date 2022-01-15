Recent Headlines
Within Freight Short Line Railroads
American Group Honors Ward Transport
Ward Transport & Logistics (Altoona, PA) receives American Group's Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year award. - January 15, 2022 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
American Group is Pleased to Announce Its 2020 Newcomer of the Year Award Recipient, XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics was named the 2020 Newcomer Carrier of the Year by American Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing 3PLs. - June 01, 2021 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
American Group Names Saia "2019 Super Regional Carrier of the Year"
Award recognizes Saia's superior service offerings in the "Super Regional" category for all LTL carriers. - February 17, 2020 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Estes Express Wins 3PL Award
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL
Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly
UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award
American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of... - February 22, 2018 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
IONX LLC and Havellandsiche Eisenbahn (HVLE) Testing Standards–Based Wireless Intra-Train Communication System
IONX LLC, an Amsted Rail Company, and Germany-based rail freight operator Havelländische Eisenbahn (HVLE) initiated field trials in 2016, testing its standards-based wireless intra-train communication system in freight rail revenue service. This platform marks IONX’s first European... - May 03, 2017 - Amsted Rail
American Group Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership
Leading Logistics Firm Embraces Green Initiatives by Partnering with EPA's SmartWay - February 01, 2017 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Adams Industries Announces the Opening of a New Trucking Terminal and Maintenance Shop
Adams Industries in Dayton, TX has opened a new trucking terminal and maintenance shop to expand their flatbed, pneumatic and steel coil trucking operations. - April 24, 2015 - Adams Industries
GoRail Supports New Operation Lifesaver Pedestrian and Driver Safety Campaign
“See Tracks? Think Train!” Campaign Takes Aim at Risky Behavior Around Railroad Tracks - April 10, 2014 - GoRail
Hulcher Services Releases New Railroad Contractor Website at Hulcher.com
Hulcher Services has announced its new website, www.hulcher.com which showcases Hulcher’s railroad mechanical, track maintenance, transfer/load adjustment, environmental and disaster recovery services. The company’s fleet of heavy equipment is also featured. Hulcher.com was developed to educate current and potential customers on Hulcher’s capabilities, with 250 pages of content and an additional 100 flyers and project case studies. The site provides videos of services and an interactive map. - February 08, 2013 - Hulcher Services
Freight88: Beating the Economy with Strategy
Freight88 increases sales while slumps in the shipping industry force others to lash out at their competition. - July 22, 2009 - Freight88