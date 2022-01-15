American Group Honors Ward Transport

American Group Honors Ward Transport

Ward Transport & Logistics (Altoona, PA) receives American Group's Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year award. - January 15, 2022 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC

American Group is Pleased to Announce Its 2020 Newcomer of the Year Award Recipient, XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics was named the 2020 Newcomer Carrier of the Year by American Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing 3PLs. - June 01, 2021 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC

American Group Names Saia "2019 Super Regional Carrier of the Year"

American Group Names Saia "2019 Super Regional Carrier of the Year"

Award recognizes Saia's superior service offerings in the "Super Regional" category for all LTL carriers. - February 17, 2020 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award

FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award

American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award

American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL

Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award

American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of... - February 22, 2018 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC

IONX LLC and Havellandsiche Eisenbahn (HVLE) Testing Standards–Based Wireless Intra-Train Communication System

IONX LLC, an Amsted Rail Company, and Germany-based rail freight operator Havelländische Eisenbahn (HVLE) initiated field trials in 2016, testing its standards-based wireless intra-train communication system in freight rail revenue service. This platform marks IONX’s first European... - May 03, 2017 - Amsted Rail

American Group Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership

Leading Logistics Firm Embraces Green Initiatives by Partnering with EPA's SmartWay - February 01, 2017 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC

Adams Industries Announces the Opening of a New Trucking Terminal and Maintenance Shop

Adams Industries in Dayton, TX has opened a new trucking terminal and maintenance shop to expand their flatbed, pneumatic and steel coil trucking operations. - April 24, 2015 - Adams Industries

GoRail Supports New Operation Lifesaver Pedestrian and Driver Safety Campaign

“See Tracks? Think Train!” Campaign Takes Aim at Risky Behavior Around Railroad Tracks - April 10, 2014 - GoRail

Hulcher Services Releases New Railroad Contractor Website at Hulcher.com

Hulcher Services has announced its new website, www.hulcher.com which showcases Hulcher’s railroad mechanical, track maintenance, transfer/load adjustment, environmental and disaster recovery services. The company’s fleet of heavy equipment is also featured. Hulcher.com was developed to educate current and potential customers on Hulcher’s capabilities, with 250 pages of content and an additional 100 flyers and project case studies. The site provides videos of services and an interactive map. - February 08, 2013 - Hulcher Services

Freight88: Beating the Economy with Strategy

Freight88 increases sales while slumps in the shipping industry force others to lash out at their competition. - July 22, 2009 - Freight88

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