American Group Honors Ward Transport
Ward Transport & Logistics (Altoona, PA) receives American Group's Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year award.
Chandler, AZ, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- American Group is pleased to announce its Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year award recipient, Ward Transport & Logistics.
Ward has demonstrated service excellence for American Group’s customer base by scoring well in all measurable criteria, including on-time pickup and delivery performance, accurate invoicing, minimal shortages and damages, practical technology, and customer service communication.
“We are proud to present this well-deserved award to Ward for helping to enable our continued mutual success,” said Michael Schember, American Group’s CEO. “Each day, our customers depend on the services offered by Ward to bring their goods to the marketplace safely, intact, and on-time. Despite an increasingly challenging business environment, Ward comes through for us every day,” added Daniel Krivickas, President of American Group.
An award-commemorating crystal truck was presented to Steve Clagg, Ward’s Corporate Account Executive at Ward’s terminal in Richfield, OH by John Benisek, AG’s Director, Business Development.
American Group, based in Chandler, AZ, is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider offering concierge-level domestic and international transportation services for its customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Learn more at www.shipag.com.
Ward has demonstrated service excellence for American Group’s customer base by scoring well in all measurable criteria, including on-time pickup and delivery performance, accurate invoicing, minimal shortages and damages, practical technology, and customer service communication.
“We are proud to present this well-deserved award to Ward for helping to enable our continued mutual success,” said Michael Schember, American Group’s CEO. “Each day, our customers depend on the services offered by Ward to bring their goods to the marketplace safely, intact, and on-time. Despite an increasingly challenging business environment, Ward comes through for us every day,” added Daniel Krivickas, President of American Group.
An award-commemorating crystal truck was presented to Steve Clagg, Ward’s Corporate Account Executive at Ward’s terminal in Richfield, OH by John Benisek, AG’s Director, Business Development.
American Group, based in Chandler, AZ, is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider offering concierge-level domestic and international transportation services for its customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Learn more at www.shipag.com.
Contact
American GroupContact
Daniel Krivickas Jr.
480-406-6102
www.shipag.com
Daniel Krivickas Jr.
480-406-6102
www.shipag.com
Categories