Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Pirate Ships Aren’t Just for Pirates — Set Sail This Halloween with GetMyBoat Aboard a Tall Ship for a Haunted Holiday
Tired of the same old trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples this Halloween? Dig into your costume chest, don your best Captain Jack Sparrow costume, and book a pirate ship, a classic schooner, or a tall ship for you and your crew. GetMyBoat, the world’s largest and fastest growing boat-sharing... - October 29, 2015 - GetMyBoat
Ocean Audit Inc.
America’s Leading Ocean Freight Expert Reveals $650 Million in Hidden Cash for 40,000 Importers
America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.
GetMyBoat Releases Top Ten Boating Destinations for 2014 Summer Season
Miami captures top spot as the mecca for boating vacationers in the United States. - May 22, 2014 - GetMyBoat
Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage Serves Its 1 Millionth Customer
Third Generation Family Business Reaches Milestone. - January 22, 2010 - Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage
Amerijet International, Inc.
Amerijet International to Operate Boeing 767-200 Cargo
Amerijet International, Inc. announced today it has signed a seven year agreement with Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM), a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) to lease five Boeing 767-200 freighter aircraft. The 767s will enable the airline to increase capacity on its scheduled... - February 19, 2009 - Amerijet International, Inc.
Innovative Web Application Offers Shippers a New Way to Collect Competitive Ocean Container Shipping Rates
Delymar.com announces the launch of their Innovative web application where shippers can collect competitive ocean container shipping rates, and freight forwarders can find new customers. How can shippers and freight forwarders alike cut time, costs, and find new business? By using the latest web-enabled... - February 19, 2009 - Delymar.com
Transsene International Announces its Innovative Perspectives in the Maritime Sector for the Year 2006
Transsene International, one of the leaders in the Senegalese maritime world initiates a partnership with GMT Shipping Line, a Chinese firm with a headquarter in Hong Kong and representative offices in Hamburg, Nigeria and Ghana that establishes itself in Senegal for the very first time. - February 17, 2006 - Transsene Shipping Agency
