Recent Headlines
Innovative New Orleans Tech Company Launched June 1 with Announcement of Groundbreaking Integrated Technology System to Simplify Towboat and Barge Operations Nationwide
Software technology company Harbor Lynx got underway June 1 at the Inland Marine Expo (IMX) in Nashville, TN, where river industry veterans, led by CEO Robert LeBlanc, announced the launch of the new company and its innovative inland river operating system. The system integrates operations for towboat and barge operators, streamlining complexities and making river navigation both safer and simpler across the U.S. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Groundbreaking Inland River Operating System Debuted June 1 at the Annual Inland Marine Expo in Nashville
Harbor Lynx, a new New Orleans-based technology company designed to "Keep Towboatin' Simple," announced the launch of a new nationwide inland waterways operating system that evolves and integrates operations for towboat and barge fleet managers with integrated, easy-to-use software. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Cargonaija Set to Revolutionize Cargo Shipping from Dubai to Nigeria
Dubai-based international freight forwarder, Cargonaija, eases the process of cargo shipping from Dubai to Nigeria with innovative logistics solutions. - May 20, 2020 - Cargonaija
Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Pirate Ships Aren’t Just for Pirates — Set Sail This Halloween with GetMyBoat Aboard a Tall Ship for a Haunted Holiday
Tired of the same old trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples this Halloween? Dig into your costume chest, don your best Captain Jack Sparrow costume, and book a pirate ship, a classic schooner, or a tall ship for you and your crew. GetMyBoat, the world’s largest and fastest growing... - October 29, 2015 - GetMyBoat
America’s Leading Ocean Freight Expert Reveals $650 Million in Hidden Cash for 40,000 Importers
America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.
GetMyBoat Releases Top Ten Boating Destinations for 2014 Summer Season
Miami captures top spot as the mecca for boating vacationers in the United States. - May 22, 2014 - GetMyBoat
Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage Serves Its 1 Millionth Customer
Third Generation Family Business Reaches Milestone. - January 22, 2010 - Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage
Amerijet International to Operate Boeing 767-200 Cargo
Amerijet International, Inc. announced today it has signed a seven year agreement with Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM), a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) to lease five Boeing 767-200 freighter aircraft. The 767s will enable the airline to increase capacity on its... - February 19, 2009 - Amerijet International, Inc.
Innovative Web Application Offers Shippers a New Way to Collect Competitive Ocean Container Shipping Rates
Delymar.com announces the launch of their Innovative web application where shippers can collect competitive ocean container shipping rates, and freight forwarders can find new customers. How can shippers and freight forwarders alike cut time, costs, and find new business? By using the latest... - February 19, 2009 - Delymar.com
Transsene International Announces its Innovative Perspectives in the Maritime Sector for the Year 2006
Transsene International, one of the leaders in the Senegalese maritime world initiates a partnership with GMT Shipping Line, a Chinese firm with a headquarter in Hong Kong and representative offices in Hamburg, Nigeria and Ghana that establishes itself in Senegal for the very first time. - February 17, 2006 - Transsene Shipping Agency