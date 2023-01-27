Recent Headlines
Within Mixed Mode Transit Systems
Bicycle Rides Across Georgia Announces Route for 2023 Big BRAG Ride
The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is excited to announce the route for their annual Big BRAG ride, taking place June 3-10, 2023. Cyclists will embark on a nearly 400-mile journey across the state of Georgia, starting in Clayton on Sunday, June 4, and finishing in downtown Augusta on Saturday,... - January 27, 2023 - Bicycle Ride Across Georgia
BOND Mobility Acquires e-motionlabs
BOND Mobility, the leading premium micromobility operator has acquired e-motionlabs, a micromobility technology company to strengthen its technological capabilities and engineering capacity. BOND Mobility will integrate emotionlabs' technology platform and operations to boost its service oriented, data-driven offering. - June 06, 2020 - BOND Mobility
Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) Scores Big in Florida State Budget
TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, is receiving a record-level amount of state funds, $2.5 million as authorized by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, to go toward operations and to study advanced transit innovations. - July 03, 2019 - TBARTA
The Future of Regional Transit in Tampa Bay Unveiled: Envision 2030
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) is developing a 10-year regional transit plan for five Florida Gulf Coast counties in the Tampa Bay area. The public is now invited to participate in Envision 2030. - May 15, 2019 - TBARTA
Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project Advances Along Florida's Gulf Coast
TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, has proposed bus rapid transit to provide regional service in a three-county area. The project took a major step forward when the TBARTA board approved a contract with WSP USA to conduct a Project Development and Environmental Study (PD&E). - April 29, 2019 - TBARTA
CCCTA (Central Contra Costa Transit Authority) Awards 5 Year Solar Sign Contract to Waysine LLC
WaySine LLC, a leading manufacturer of solar powered real time information signs for bus stops and shelters, is please to announce the award and installation of solar powered LCD signs throughout CCCTA's transit service. CCCTA selected Way Sine for it's low power, low cost, and ease of use... - August 27, 2016 - WaySine LLC
DC Metro and Bus App Hits 1 Million Downloads
Smartphone app's popularity spikes amid DC Metro's ongoing woes. Hits 1 million user downloads. - May 12, 2016 - Dixon Mobility, LLC
Campus Transit at the Epicenter of Innovation and Cultural Change
Universities have long been the epicenter of innovation and cultural change. As our collective attitudes toward transit, transportation and personal mobility evolve, universities are poised to drive yet another cultural and technological revolution. A campus is the perfect environment to advance... - October 08, 2015 - TransLoc
NYU Introduces On-Demand Transit App for Students
The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation. TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider... - September 27, 2015 - TransLoc
Les Hopper, PE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President – Business Development
RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Les Hopper, PE, has joined their team as Vice President – Business Development and San Diego Regional Manager to lead their San Diego office and facilitate the company’s continued growth by heading up their business development efforts. - August 15, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.
RailPros Awarded Alameda Corridor-East Grade Crossing Project
RailPros is excited to announce that they were awarded a contract to provide Preliminary Engineering and Final Design Services for the Pomona At-Grade Crossing Safety Improvement Project with Alameda Corridor-East Construction Authority. - July 10, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.
Bob Matthews, PE, SE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President
RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Bob Matthews, PE, SE, has joined the team as Vice President, Irvine Headquarters Office Manager to lead the RailPros engineering team and grow their company’s structural division. - March 05, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.
University of Washington Selects Shared Electric Bicycle System from Intrago
University of Washington sees advantages from Intrago's unique zero-emission campus mobility system to further reduce automobile use. - November 30, 2007 - Intrago Corporation