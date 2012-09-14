PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) Scores Big in Florida State Budget TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, is receiving a record-level amount of state funds, $2.5 million as authorized by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, to go toward operations and to study advanced transit innovations. - July 03, 2019 - TBARTA

The Future of Regional Transit in Tampa Bay Unveiled: Envision 2030 The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) is developing a 10-year regional transit plan for five Florida Gulf Coast counties in the Tampa Bay area. The public is now invited to participate in Envision 2030. - May 15, 2019 - TBARTA

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project Advances Along Florida's Gulf Coast TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, has proposed bus rapid transit to provide regional service in a three-county area. The project took a major step forward when the TBARTA board approved a contract with WSP USA to conduct a Project Development and Environmental Study (PD&E). - April 29, 2019 - TBARTA

CCCTA (Central Contra Costa Transit Authority) Awards 5 Year Solar Sign Contract to Waysine LLC WaySine LLC, a leading manufacturer of solar powered real time information signs for bus stops and shelters, is please to announce the award and installation of solar powered LCD signs throughout CCCTA's transit service. CCCTA selected Way Sine for it's low power, low cost, and ease of use properties. After... - August 27, 2016 - WaySine LLC

DC Metro and Bus App Hits 1 Million Downloads Smartphone app's popularity spikes amid DC Metro's ongoing woes. Hits 1 million user downloads. - May 12, 2016 - Dixon Mobility, LLC

Campus Transit at the Epicenter of Innovation and Cultural Change Universities have long been the epicenter of innovation and cultural change. As our collective attitudes toward transit, transportation and personal mobility evolve, universities are poised to drive yet another cultural and technological revolution. A campus is the perfect environment to advance these... - October 08, 2015 - TransLoc

NYU Introduces On-Demand Transit App for Students The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation. TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider app... - September 27, 2015 - TransLoc

Les Hopper, PE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President – Business Development RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Les Hopper, PE, has joined their team as Vice President – Business Development and San Diego Regional Manager to lead their San Diego office and facilitate the company’s continued growth by heading up their business development efforts. - August 15, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

RailPros Awarded Alameda Corridor-East Grade Crossing Project RailPros is excited to announce that they were awarded a contract to provide Preliminary Engineering and Final Design Services for the Pomona At-Grade Crossing Safety Improvement Project with Alameda Corridor-East Construction Authority. - July 10, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

Bob Matthews, PE, SE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Bob Matthews, PE, SE, has joined the team as Vice President, Irvine Headquarters Office Manager to lead the RailPros engineering team and grow their company’s structural division. - March 05, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.