In person, The Assembly Rooms just can’t be missed but representing one of the city’s most iconic buildings online is a much trickier task. A stunning venue known for hosting some of Newcastle’s most fabulous functions, including weddings, special occasions, conferences and banquets, The Assembly Rooms’ grandeur and history has not been sufficiently communicated to online audiences, that is, until now. - September 24, 2015 - Onit Web Solutions Ltd