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Unlock Your Creative Potential with Free Adobe InDesign Video Courses from GalaxyonKnowledge
GalaxyonKnowledge offers free video courses focused on Adobe InDesign, aimed at unlocking individual creative potential. These courses cater to various skill levels and cover a broad range of topics within InDesign, helping users develop their design skills effectively and efficiently. By utilizing these resources, aspiring designers can enhance their understanding of the software and improve their creative output. - March 19, 2026 - GalaxyonKnowledge
GalaxyonKnowledge Offers Free Comprehensive Courses on Google Analytics and Google Search Console
GalaxyonKnowledge is providing free, comprehensive courses focused on Google Analytics and Google Search Console. These courses aim to equip learners with essential skills in data analysis and website performance tracking. By offering these resources at no cost, GalaxyonKnowledge seeks to enhance accessibility to valuable digital marketing tools, enabling individuals and businesses to improve their online presence. - September 01, 2025 - GalaxyonKnowledge
Content Meets Gaming? Ex-Fortnite Designer Teams Up With TikTok Star Pinkydoll to Launch “FanArcade”
New Platform Lets Fans Unlock Exclusive Influencer/Celebrity Content Through Gameplay, Earn Digital Currency, and Redeem Real-World Rewards - July 21, 2025 - FanArcade, LLC
Florida Digital Marketing Agency Launches New Strategic Services
W3Designerz, a leading digital marketing agency in Florida, today announced the launch of its new strategic services. These services are designed to help businesses of all sizes grow their online presence and reach new customers. “We are excited to launch our new strategic services,”... - May 25, 2023 - W3Designerz
W3Designerz Launches Advanced SEO Services for Measurable Business Growth and Enhanced Brand Saturation in Florida
W3Designerz, a leading digital marketing agency, announced the launch of its new service - Advanced SEO Services. With the aim of providing measurable, targeted, and effective solutions to help businesses grow and enhance brand saturation, Advanced SEO Services is a one-stop shop for businesses to... - May 14, 2023 - W3Designerz
W3Designerz Offers Affordable Local SEO Services
By optimizing the website and online content, W3Designerz can provide local businesses with an effective way to market themselves and stay ahead of the competition. - May 14, 2023 - W3Designerz
Sarvang Bags the Most Trusted IT Enterprise Award by Business Connect Magazine
Sarvang Infotech India Ltd (SIIL) has been honored with the title of being the most trusted IT Enterprise Service Provider by Business Connect Magazine in February 2020. - June 01, 2020 - Sarvang Infotech India Ltd.
Sarvang Recognized as 10 Most Promising SAP Implementation Companies
Sarvang Infotech India Ltd (SIIL) is recognized as one of the top 10 most promising SAP Implementation companies by Silicon India in July. Sarvang Infotech India Limited, is an enthusiastic firm serving from last 15 years and renowned as an ISO 9001:2008 certified SAP consulting company, - May 27, 2020 - Sarvang Infotech India Ltd.
Sarvang Wins the "Best Services in Digital Media & App Development" Award at VENDUS - 2018 by Vedanta Limited’s Balco
Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. (SIIL) won the VENDUS – 2018 Award for the “Best Services in Digital Media and App Development” for its marvelous performance in this field organized by the prestigious Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s Balco. - May 20, 2020 - Sarvang Infotech India Ltd.
Online Portal to Manage Employees' Tasks Efficiently by Sarvang Infotech
Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. launched its online portal to manage employees' tasks efficiently. A number of portals were created to eliminate a number of business challenges that organizations face to manage employees' task information and leaves. - December 20, 2019 - Sarvang Infotech India Ltd.
Shrewd Marketing Announces Affordable WordPress Website Design and SEO Solutions for Small Businesses
Shrewd Marketing LLC, a digital marketing agency and SEO consultancy based in Rochester, New York and Ashburn, Virginia announced today that the company is offering new mobile-friendly, secure website packages with SEO for small businesses. With list prices starting at $750 down, $75 per month... - December 13, 2018 - Shrewd Marketing LLC
KEO Marketing Wins Three 2018 American Business Awards
KEO Marketing, Inc. announced today it won three 2018 Stevie Awards from the American Business Awards℠. The leading Phoenix B2B marketing agency won marketing campaign of the year awards for creating highly successful lead generation campaigns. - May 09, 2018 - KEO Marketing Inc
Marketing on the Web Celebrates 10 Years in Business
Marketing on the Web, LLC (MOTW) is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its tenth year in business. According to John Allen, MOTW President, "We are very happy to have assisted many Huntsville area business with their marketing efforts over the past 10 years." - August 02, 2017 - Marketing on the Web
USA Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects Launches New Business Unit PeakWerks
Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects, Essen Germany announced today the launch of a new business called PeakWerks (www.peakwerks.com). PeakWerks is a new marketing unit that will focus on Search Experience Optimization services for business websites to produce more relevant content, greater... - February 22, 2017 - PeakWerks
Get Premium Quality Expired Domains from DNmark.com
Now save big by buying premium expired domains instead of new ones from DNmark.com, the one-stop destination for finding such domains at an attractive price. It also offers complete support for a successful transfer and website setup. - August 29, 2016 - DNMark
Leading Agency Heads Up Website Launch for Exciting North East Tech Start-Up
In today’s overpopulated marketplaces, life isn’t easy for a new business but thanks to a little help from established web design and SEO agency, Onit Solutions start-up The Daedalus Group has been able to take its company and range of services to new heights – no pun intended! - June 10, 2016 - Onit Web Solutions Ltd
SEO Ninja Introduces Mobile-Oriented PPC Campaigns
In the process of expanding the service offerings, SEO Ninja, one of the best SEO Marketing Companies in India, has added the option of mobile-oriented PPC campaigns. The services are highly sought after and the introduction of the packages makes it easier for clients to choose what they want. The... - March 17, 2016 - SEO Ninja
The Solution to the Internet Marketing Predicament Comes to Plymouth, Michigan for the Holidays
Search Ad Marketing of Plymouth, Michigan presents their November Internet Marketing seminar on Tuesday, November, 17, 2015 at The Plymouth Chamber of Commerce. - November 11, 2015 - MFJ Labs
1SEOin is Here with Three Different Seo Packages
1SEOin offers its wide range of customers with three important SEO packages. These are available under gold, bronze and silver packages. - October 19, 2015 - 1SEOIN Pvt., Ltd
Established Web Design Agency Leads the Development and Launch of New Website for Newcastle’s Most Iconic Building
In person, The Assembly Rooms just can’t be missed but representing one of the city’s most iconic buildings online is a much trickier task. A stunning venue known for hosting some of Newcastle’s most fabulous functions, including weddings, special occasions, conferences and banquets, The Assembly Rooms’ grandeur and history has not been sufficiently communicated to online audiences, that is, until now. - September 24, 2015 - Onit Web Solutions Ltd
Smith's VFG Agency Helps Local Businesses Dominate
Smith's VFG Agency and founder Mark Smith are pleased to announce the launch of a firm dedicated to gaining new customers in local markets. The company has professional and experienced staff that knows how to work with clients to bring new customers to the business. The latest and most effective... - August 25, 2015 - Smith's VFG Agency
Mouse and Man Digital Marketing Firm and JB Media Group Proudly Present Innovative Digital Marketing Bootcamp Coming to Charlotte
Gain hands-on expertise and boost your digital marketing by learning from industry leaders, Mouse and Man Digital Marketing, a Charlotte-based full service marketing company, and JB Media Institute, the popular Internet marketing training program taught by JB Media Group. - August 22, 2014 - Mouse and Man
Accelar Announces GameDayShuttle Express Shuttle Service to Levi's Stadium from 16 San Francisco Bay Area Cities & Locations
After successful build-out of 49ersExperience – www.49ersExperience.com and 49ers Express Shuttle service for the San Francisco 49ers, Accelar, announced today details of its GameDayShuttle service schedule for all the 49ers games played at Levi's Stadium. The GameDayShuttle Express Shuttle... - August 12, 2014 - Accelar
Unique Solutions Successfully Implemented Custom Software for CCC
Commercial Contracting Group (CCG) is a dynamic international leader in providing turnkey project management for equipment installations and construction services for manufacturing facilities throughout North America. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies (aka USATInc) completed the... - July 24, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Successful Story of Microsoft Dynamics Upgrade Project at Lymtal
USATInc successfully completed Microsoft Dynamic Software upgrade and windows server upgrade at LymTal International. - January 17, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Munetrix.com Nominate USATInc as Their Information Technology Partner
Munetrix (Municipal Metrics) is the leader in displaying heavy public sector financials in a way even the non-financially inclined can understand and use it. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (USATInc) is now their IT source for management of the fast growing Software as a Service... - December 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
City Entrepreneur Selected as the Founding Curator for the Chandigarh Hub of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community
Mr Munish Jauhar, CEO and Founder of GrayCell Technologies Exports, one of the leading Application development companies in North India has been selected as the Founding Curator for the Chandigarh Hub of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community. - December 24, 2013 - GrayCell Technologies Exports
Internet Marketing Game Changer: Jenny Halasz Returns to Internet Summit in Raleigh for Third Year
Jenny Halasz, author of "Eating My Keywords," President of Archology and writer for SearchEngineLand will return for her third year to the 2013 Internet Summit at the Raleigh Convention Center to discuss the science of search engine marketing. - November 07, 2013 - Archology
LymTal International ERP Project Upgrade
LymTal International Inc designated USATInc to upgrade their Enterprise Resource Planning software "Great Plains" also known in the industry as "Microsoft Dynamics." - November 01, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Metro Aircraft Instruments Named USATInc as Their IT Department
Previously, nominated as Metro Aircraft Instruments IT Department, USATInc will now be supporting them in IT proceedings. - October 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc Edifies Businesses to Boost Profitability
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. keen to help businesses. - October 16, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Plymouth Brazing Awarded Custom Software Development Project to USATInc.
Plymouth Brazing Inc nominates USATInc to develop and deploy BOMS. - October 11, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
1500 Business Technology Consortium Calls "Marketing 2 Step" Conference
Free registrations for seminar on "Marketing 2 Step" to help attendees attain marketing skills and business leads. - October 09, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc is Now a Trend Micro Smart Protection Partner
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc partners with Trend Micro Smart Protection Network. - October 03, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc on a Mission to Educate "One Business a Day" on "Applying Technology for Profitability"
Loss in business due to lesser productivity can be reduced greatly if appropriate technology is employed to augment productivity. USATInc is keen to help businesses adopt technology, hassle free. - September 28, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Simplified Knowledge Base on ETL Process is Published
ETL involves Extracting, Transforming and Loading data for better decision making and business intelligence. - September 26, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc Delivered PRIMS, a Custom Software Developed for Quantum Chiropractic
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies completed the design and development of customized software platform; Patient Record & Information Management System (PRIMS) for Quantum Chiropractic. - September 21, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Jolly Lama Granted E-Commerce Software Development Project to USATInc
Jolly Lama Creations recognized Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. to create a customized E-commerce platform. - September 14, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc to Develop and Enhance Complete Law LLC's Online Legal Software Solution
Attorneys all over USA can now manage and maintain their cases online. - September 07, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Data Collection and Analysis Software for Gizaplex Inc.
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (www.USATInc.com) has just completed the upgrade to Custom Software Development, Database design and construction project of Gizaplex Inc. In the Phase II project USATInc would be responsible for adding improvements, features and functionalities to... - August 31, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Actionizing Innovation Strategy - From Funnel to Tunnel to the End of the Rainbow
Greatly valuable seminar titled “The Actionizing Innovation Strategy” will be presented to the project management community on Wednesday, September 11th 2013 in Royal Oak at 1500 N. Stephenson Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48067. This is made available with the volunteer efforts of the staff of... - August 29, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
PR Whores Launches Online Reputation Management Services for Businesses & High Profile Individuals
New Atlanta-based public relations firm, PR Whores formally announces the birth of its company targeted at companies and high-profile individuals seeking to improve their image on the internet. PR Whores anticipates receiving attention for their "controversial name, yet undisputed results." - March 26, 2013 - PR Whores Online Reputation Management Firm
Eneset Group's SEO Blasts Reaches 500th Customer Milestone
Eneset Group's premium website SEO Blasts recently announced the achievement of a new milestone by signing up its 500th customer. SEO Blasts is an online search engine optimization management service provider based in Australia with a global clientele. Recently, it has announced a restructuring of... - November 19, 2012 - SEO Blasts
Eneset Group Appoints Egor Pervuninski as CEO of SEO Blasts
The Eneset Group, high quality webpage developers based in Ultimo, NSW has appointed Egor Pervuninski as SEO Blasts new CEO according to the minutes of the company's board meeting. - November 16, 2012 - SEO Blasts
Eneset Group Launches Their Popular SEO Packages Service for Agencies and Publishers in Australia
Eneset Group's SEO Blasts, which provides clients with premium SEO services, is launching in Australia. - November 15, 2012 - SEO Blasts
eMarketingEye Wins the Award for Best Hotel Website at Sri Lanka Tourism Awards
The only Internet marketing agency to be recognized at the Sri Lanka Tourism Awards held recently, eMarketingEye (www.emarketingeye.com) won the prestigious Tourism Award for best Hotel / Accommodation website under the Marketing Communications category. - October 06, 2012 - eMarketingEye
Payroll Service Provider Partners with Custom Software Development Company
A custom software development company, Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies, today announced that Unique Solutions has partnered with the payroll service provider, NZ Payroll Inc. With this announcement, Unique Solutions begins a joint venture alliance to increase profitability and improve the... - September 15, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Server Side Design Donates Time, Effort to 5th Annual BIG Love Cancer Fun Run, Sept. 29
SSD is donating time, money and an iPad to the BIG Love Cancer Fun Run. - September 12, 2012 - Server Side Design
Elemental to Share Social Media Experience at Cross Media
Tim Gibbon from Elemental to share digital experience and how to embed social media across an organisation at Cross Media next month. - August 31, 2012 - Elemental Communications Limited
Server Side Design Earns TopTenReviews Bronze Award, Ranking No. 3 in the Nation
SSD wins Bronze Award from TopTenReviews, earning the Top No. 3 spot in the Nation. - August 24, 2012 - Server Side Design