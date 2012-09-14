PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Convert Website Visitors to Leads and Sales with Powerful Results Webinar SmartFinds Marketing will be presenting website conversions webinar on GoToWebinar Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9 AM EST. - June 13, 2019 - SmartFinds Internet Marketing

Shrewd Marketing Announces Affordable WordPress Website Design and SEO Solutions for Small Businesses Shrewd Marketing LLC, a digital marketing agency and SEO consultancy based in Rochester, New York and Ashburn, Virginia announced today that the company is offering new mobile-friendly, secure website packages with SEO for small businesses. With list prices starting at $750 down, $75 per month merchants,... - December 13, 2018 - Shrewd Marketing LLC

KEO Marketing Wins Three 2018 American Business Awards KEO Marketing, Inc. announced today it won three 2018 Stevie Awards from the American Business Awards℠. The leading Phoenix B2B marketing agency won marketing campaign of the year awards for creating highly successful lead generation campaigns. - May 09, 2018 - KEO Marketing Inc

Marketing on the Web Celebrates 10 Years in Business Marketing on the Web, LLC (MOTW) is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its tenth year in business. According to John Allen, MOTW President, "We are very happy to have assisted many Huntsville area business with their marketing efforts over the past 10 years." - August 02, 2017 - Marketing on the Web

USA Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects Launches New Business Unit PeakWerks Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects, Essen Germany announced today the launch of a new business called PeakWerks (www.peakwerks.com). PeakWerks is a new marketing unit that will focus on Search Experience Optimization services for business websites to produce more relevant content, greater traffic... - February 22, 2017 - PeakWerks

Get Premium Quality Expired Domains from DNmark.com Now save big by buying premium expired domains instead of new ones from DNmark.com, the one-stop destination for finding such domains at an attractive price. It also offers complete support for a successful transfer and website setup. - August 29, 2016 - DNMark

Leading Agency Heads Up Website Launch for Exciting North East Tech Start-Up In today’s overpopulated marketplaces, life isn’t easy for a new business but thanks to a little help from established web design and SEO agency, Onit Solutions start-up The Daedalus Group has been able to take its company and range of services to new heights – no pun intended! - June 10, 2016 - Onit Web Solutions Ltd

SEO Ninja Introduces Mobile-Oriented PPC Campaigns In the process of expanding the service offerings, SEO Ninja, one of the best SEO Marketing Companies in India, has added the option of mobile-oriented PPC campaigns. The services are highly sought after and the introduction of the packages makes it easier for clients to choose what they want. The packages... - March 17, 2016 - SEO Ninja

The Solution to the Internet Marketing Predicament Comes to Plymouth, Michigan for the Holidays Search Ad Marketing of Plymouth, Michigan presents their November Internet Marketing seminar on Tuesday, November, 17, 2015 at The Plymouth Chamber of Commerce. - November 11, 2015 - MFJ Labs

1SEOin is Here with Three Different Seo Packages 1SEOin offers its wide range of customers with three important SEO packages. These are available under gold, bronze and silver packages. - October 19, 2015 - 1SEOIN Pvt., Ltd

Established Web Design Agency Leads the Development and Launch of New Website for Newcastle’s Most Iconic Building In person, The Assembly Rooms just can’t be missed but representing one of the city’s most iconic buildings online is a much trickier task. A stunning venue known for hosting some of Newcastle’s most fabulous functions, including weddings, special occasions, conferences and banquets, The Assembly Rooms’ grandeur and history has not been sufficiently communicated to online audiences, that is, until now. - September 24, 2015 - Onit Web Solutions Ltd

Smith's VFG Agency Helps Local Businesses Dominate Smith's VFG Agency and founder Mark Smith are pleased to announce the launch of a firm dedicated to gaining new customers in local markets. The company has professional and experienced staff that knows how to work with clients to bring new customers to the business. The latest and most effective methods... - August 25, 2015 - Smith's VFG Agency

Mouse and Man Digital Marketing Firm and JB Media Group Proudly Present Innovative Digital Marketing Bootcamp Coming to Charlotte Gain hands-on expertise and boost your digital marketing by learning from industry leaders, Mouse and Man Digital Marketing, a Charlotte-based full service marketing company, and JB Media Institute, the popular Internet marketing training program taught by JB Media Group. - August 22, 2014 - Mouse and Man

Accelar Announces GameDayShuttle Express Shuttle Service to Levi's Stadium from 16 San Francisco Bay Area Cities & Locations After successful build-out of 49ersExperience – www.49ersExperience.com and 49ers Express Shuttle service for the San Francisco 49ers, Accelar, announced today details of its GameDayShuttle service schedule for all the 49ers games played at Levi's Stadium. The GameDayShuttle Express Shuttle Service... - August 12, 2014 - Accelar

Unique Solutions Successfully Implemented Custom Software for CCC Commercial Contracting Group (CCG) is a dynamic international leader in providing turnkey project management for equipment installations and construction services for manufacturing facilities throughout North America. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies (aka USATInc) completed the implementation... - July 24, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Proforma Progressive Marketing Hosts Local Web Marketing Lunch and Learn with SmartFinds Internet Marketing on April 2, 2014 Free Seminar hosted at Proforma Progressive Marketing's office in Bakersfield, California during the lunch hour. - March 26, 2014 - SmartFinds Internet Marketing

Successful Story of Microsoft Dynamics Upgrade Project at Lymtal USATInc successfully completed Microsoft Dynamic Software upgrade and windows server upgrade at LymTal International. - January 17, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Munetrix.com Nominate USATInc as Their Information Technology Partner Munetrix (Municipal Metrics) is the leader in displaying heavy public sector financials in a way even the non-financially inclined can understand and use it. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (USATInc) is now their IT source for management of the fast growing Software as a Service (SaaS)... - December 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

City Entrepreneur Selected as the Founding Curator for the Chandigarh Hub of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community Mr Munish Jauhar, CEO and Founder of GrayCell Technologies Exports, one of the leading Application development companies in North India has been selected as the Founding Curator for the Chandigarh Hub of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community. - December 24, 2013 - GrayCell Technologies Exports

Internet Marketing Game Changer: Jenny Halasz Returns to Internet Summit in Raleigh for Third Year Jenny Halasz, author of "Eating My Keywords," President of Archology and writer for SearchEngineLand will return for her third year to the 2013 Internet Summit at the Raleigh Convention Center to discuss the science of search engine marketing. - November 07, 2013 - Archology

LymTal International ERP Project Upgrade LymTal International Inc designated USATInc to upgrade their Enterprise Resource Planning software "Great Plains" also known in the industry as "Microsoft Dynamics." - November 01, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Metro Aircraft Instruments Named USATInc as Their IT Department Previously, nominated as Metro Aircraft Instruments IT Department, USATInc will now be supporting them in IT proceedings. - October 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc Edifies Businesses to Boost Profitability Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. keen to help businesses. - October 16, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Plymouth Brazing Awarded Custom Software Development Project to USATInc. Plymouth Brazing Inc nominates USATInc to develop and deploy BOMS. - October 11, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

1500 Business Technology Consortium Calls "Marketing 2 Step" Conference Free registrations for seminar on "Marketing 2 Step" to help attendees attain marketing skills and business leads. - October 09, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc is Now a Trend Micro Smart Protection Partner Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc partners with Trend Micro Smart Protection Network. - October 03, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc on a Mission to Educate "One Business a Day" on "Applying Technology for Profitability" Loss in business due to lesser productivity can be reduced greatly if appropriate technology is employed to augment productivity. USATInc is keen to help businesses adopt technology, hassle free. - September 28, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Simplified Knowledge Base on ETL Process is Published ETL involves Extracting, Transforming and Loading data for better decision making and business intelligence. - September 26, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc Delivered PRIMS, a Custom Software Developed for Quantum Chiropractic Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies completed the design and development of customized software platform; Patient Record & Information Management System (PRIMS) for Quantum Chiropractic. - September 21, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Jolly Lama Granted E-Commerce Software Development Project to USATInc Jolly Lama Creations recognized Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. to create a customized E-commerce platform. - September 14, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc to Develop and Enhance Complete Law LLC's Online Legal Software Solution Attorneys all over USA can now manage and maintain their cases online. - September 07, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Data Collection and Analysis Software for Gizaplex Inc. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (www.USATInc.com) has just completed the upgrade to Custom Software Development, Database design and construction project of Gizaplex Inc. In the Phase II project USATInc would be responsible for adding improvements, features and functionalities to Gizaplex... - August 31, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Actionizing Innovation Strategy - From Funnel to Tunnel to the End of the Rainbow Greatly valuable seminar titled “The Actionizing Innovation Strategy” will be presented to the project management community on Wednesday, September 11th 2013 in Royal Oak at 1500 N. Stephenson Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48067. This is made available with the volunteer efforts of the staff of Unique... - August 29, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

PR Whores Launches Online Reputation Management Services for Businesses & High Profile Individuals New Atlanta-based public relations firm, PR Whores formally announces the birth of its company targeted at companies and high-profile individuals seeking to improve their image on the internet. PR Whores anticipates receiving attention for their "controversial name, yet undisputed results." - March 26, 2013 - PR Whores Online Reputation Management Firm

Eneset Group's SEO Blasts Reaches 500th Customer Milestone Eneset Group's premium website SEO Blasts recently announced the achievement of a new milestone by signing up its 500th customer. SEO Blasts is an online search engine optimization management service provider based in Australia with a global clientele. Recently, it has announced a restructuring of their... - November 19, 2012 - SEO Blasts

Eneset Group Appoints Egor Pervuninski as CEO of SEO Blasts The Eneset Group, high quality webpage developers based in Ultimo, NSW has appointed Egor Pervuninski as SEO Blasts new CEO according to the minutes of the company's board meeting. - November 16, 2012 - SEO Blasts

Eneset Group Launches Their Popular SEO Packages Service for Agencies and Publishers in Australia Eneset Group's SEO Blasts, which provides clients with premium SEO services, is launching in Australia. - November 15, 2012 - SEO Blasts

eMarketingEye Wins the Award for Best Hotel Website at Sri Lanka Tourism Awards The only Internet marketing agency to be recognized at the Sri Lanka Tourism Awards held recently, eMarketingEye (www.emarketingeye.com) won the prestigious Tourism Award for best Hotel / Accommodation website under the Marketing Communications category. - October 06, 2012 - eMarketingEye

Payroll Service Provider Partners with Custom Software Development Company A custom software development company, Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies, today announced that Unique Solutions has partnered with the payroll service provider, NZ Payroll Inc. With this announcement, Unique Solutions begins a joint venture alliance to increase profitability and improve the efficiency... - September 15, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Server Side Design Donates Time, Effort to 5th Annual BIG Love Cancer Fun Run, Sept. 29 SSD is donating time, money and an iPad to the BIG Love Cancer Fun Run. - September 12, 2012 - Server Side Design

Elemental to Share Social Media Experience at Cross Media Tim Gibbon from Elemental to share digital experience and how to embed social media across an organisation at Cross Media next month. - August 31, 2012 - Elemental Communications Limited

Server Side Design Earns TopTenReviews Bronze Award, Ranking No. 3 in the Nation SSD wins Bronze Award from TopTenReviews, earning the Top No. 3 spot in the Nation. - August 24, 2012 - Server Side Design

Houston Marketing Firm Opens the ROI Floodgates with Free PPC Advertising Server Side Design, Inc. is offering clients the possibility of free PPC services. - August 04, 2012 - Server Side Design

49ersExperience.com Expands 49ersExpress Service to Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Vallejo and Richmond 49ersExperience.com – www.49ersExperience.com - official partner of San Francisco 49ers announced today expansion of its 49ersExpress service to four more Bay Area Cities – Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Vallejo and Richmond. With the addition of these cities, 49ersExpress service is now available in 14 Bay Area cities / locations. - July 31, 2012 - Accelar

49ersExperience.com Brings 49ersExpress Luxury Motor Coach Transportation and Convenience of Online Booking to San Francisco Resident 49ers Fans and MUNI Riders 49ersExperience.com – www.49ersExperience.com - official partner of San Francisco 49ers for Game Day and Transportation Packages announced today introduction of 49ersExpress comfortable luxury motor coach transportation and guaranteed seating, a superior alternative to traveling on the MUNI, which... - July 31, 2012 - Accelar

VisibilityMAXIntroduces Penguin and Panda Friendly SEO Program VisibilityMAX, a full service search engine optimization company, focused on natural and paid placement, launches a new program based on the Penguin and Panda filter signals. - July 29, 2012 - VisibilityMAX

HBJ Selects Server Side Design as One of the Best Places to Work for Second Year in a Row Server Side Design has been chosen as one of Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the second year in a row. - July 22, 2012 - Server Side Design

Social Media Management Made Easy by Be Famous Media Search Engine Optimization company Be Famous Media announced its small business online marketing program today. Social Media Management, provides much needed support to small businesses who want to place more focus on building their brand and keeping a watchful eye on their online reputation. Be Famous... - July 04, 2012 - Be Famous Media

PPC Ad Management Now Offered by Astral Web Astral Web is proud to add another amazing service for its clients. - June 22, 2012 - Astral Web Inc.