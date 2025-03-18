The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office recognized inmates who completed the Another Way substance abuse program. Inmates voluntarily went through the recovery program provided by the Drug Abuse Foundation of PBC and the Treatment center of the Palm Beaches. This was the first time inmates had an alternative to treatment since the closing of the Sheriff's Drug Farm. Chief Deputy Mike Gauger explains the “Another Way” program established in Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office: - January 05, 2012 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office