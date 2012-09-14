PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Cooperation Agreement Between MyDefence Communication and OpenWorks Engineering Counter UAV companies MyDefence Communication and OpenWorks Engineering agree on cooperation to supply customers with an end to end Counter UAV solution. MyDefence has developed state of the art Drone detection system products and OpenWorks has developed a safe "Hard kill" solution to counter malicious drones. The two companies now work together to integrate their solutions. - October 14, 2016 - MyDefence Communication

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex Software Solution 6.6 Powerful new features across the simulation creation workflow, from model import and editing to scene design and replay. - January 20, 2016 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

A Brand-New Upscale INKAS® Facility and Armored Vehicle Showroom Opened in North York On Tuesday, December 8, INKAS® Group of Companies held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the official opening of its new facility located at 3605 Weston Rd., Toronto. Manufacturers, business partners, media representatives and community leaders joined INKAS® to commemorate the event. The new facility... - December 12, 2015 - INKAS Group of Companies

Denis Krauss Joins INKAS® Group of Companies as a Manager of Metaline INKAS® Group of Companies announces the appointment of Denis Krauss as a Manager of Metaline. Denis Krauss brings over 30 years of leadership experience delivering innovation and driving strategic change within the organizations. Krauss joins the executive leadership team to achieve the company's... - December 06, 2015 - INKAS Group of Companies

INKAS® Wins the Business Excellence Award in the Global Reach Category Toronto Region Board of Trade announced the winners of its 2015 Business Excellence Awards. INKAS® Group of Companies is honoured to receive the Global Reach Business Excellence Award. - November 20, 2015 - INKAS Group of Companies

INKAS® Extends the Distribution Agreement with INKASTRANS Ltd. INKAS® Group of Companies, a Canadian-based corporation offering integrated security solutions, has recently announced a one-year distributor agreement extension with INKASTRANS Ltd. The agreement covers distribution of INKAS® security products and services in Western Africa – specifically,... - October 28, 2015 - INKAS Group of Companies

CM Labs Simulations Releases New Construction Equipment Training Modules Comprehensive hydraulic excavator and tower crane simulators are designed to train for safe and skilled operations. - August 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs CEO Robert Weldon Nominated as Finalist for 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Recent awards and nominations recognize CM Labs as one of North America’s fastest growing and best led companies. - July 24, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex 6.5 New Vortex 6.5 release includes new visuals and capabilities, plus Vortex Profiler to optimize simulation frame-rate performance. - June 06, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Fuels Growth with Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech VC Funding CM Labs Simulations announces that it is partnering with Canadian venture capital firm Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech to accelerate its growth trajectory. - February 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Wins Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ranking CM Labs Simulations has been named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ listing. - November 20, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex 6.3 New release includes human character simulation, multi-role-playing capabilities. - October 09, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

FACT Operators to Train on Vortex Simulators Ahead of STS Crane Deployment CM Labs Simulations have been awarded a contract to provide Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT) with two high-fidelity Vortex simulators for port equipment operator training. - September 21, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Assists in the Turn in of Air-Soft Guns to Myanmar Police On August 9, 2014 the Myanmar Police announced that air guns were illegal under the Arms Act 19 (F) 1978 and Section 8 of the Export and Import Law 2012. Also, on that date the Myanmar Police announced in local newspapers one arrest in Tamway Township of Yangon and the seizing of 104 air guns and related... - September 02, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Issues 2014 Corruption Management Policy Statement Phoenix Elite Security Services™ (PESS) today issued its annual Corruption Management Policy Statement, which details the company's policies and procedures to combat bribery and corruption in the workplace. The annual Corruption Management Policy Statement underscores PESS’ approach and commitment... - August 27, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

With Phoenix Elite Security Services™, Corporate Travelers to Myanmar Never Leave Safety at Home As western companies continue to enter Myanmar, corporate risk assessment programs are increasingly popular. With the help of Phoenix Elite Security Services™, companies are better able to prepare their employees for trips to the “Golden Land.. The security team from Phoenix Elite Security... - August 20, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

Phoenix Elite Security Services Issues 2014 Corporate Social Responsibility Statement Phoenix Elite Security Services (PESS) today issued its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which details the company's efforts to apply its technology and expertise to address environmental, social, and governance issues. The fiscal year 2014 (FY14) CSR Statement underscores PESS’... - August 15, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex Dynamics 6.2 CM Labs Simulations has released version 6.2 of its Vortex Dynamics Simulation Software. - July 12, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

INKAS® Security Commences Operations in Quebec INKAS® Security Services Ltd., an armed messenger and armored courier service company specializing in ATM cash management and CIT deposits, commences its operations in Quebec. INKAS® opens a new branch in Montreal, Quebec in order to offer full-spectrum security services to government organizations... - July 10, 2014 - INKAS Group of Companies

CM Labs Releases Vortex Dynamics 6.1 Latest release includes new Editor features, focuses on ease of use - February 22, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

Colonel Joseph Bradshaw is Nominated for the Claude Pepper Government Lawyer Award Colonel Joseph Bradshaw is nominated for the Claude Pepper Government Lawyer Award; an award. This Award recognizes an outstanding lawyer who has made an extraordinary and exemplary contribution as a practicing government lawyer. - January 07, 2012 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes First Time Graduates of "Another Way" Drug Treatment Program The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office recognized inmates who completed the Another Way substance abuse program. Inmates voluntarily went through the recovery program provided by the Drug Abuse Foundation of PBC and the Treatment center of the Palm Beaches. This was the first time inmates had an alternative to treatment since the closing of the Sheriff's Drug Farm. Chief Deputy Mike Gauger explains the “Another Way” program established in Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office: - January 05, 2012 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Awards Good Samaritans, Law Enforcement Honored at Annual Ceremony at Convention Center Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honored community members and sheriff's office members at an annual awards ceremony this morning at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. - November 09, 2011 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Colonel Joseph Bradshaw is the Director of Legal Affairs for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Colonel Joseph Bradshaw has served as the Legal Advisor for the Sheriff's Office for most of his career. In 1996, he was appointed Undersheriff, where he was second in command under former Sheriff Charles McCutcheon. - October 26, 2011 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Chief Deputy Mike Gauger and Fire Rescue Chief Square Off in Fight Against Breast Cancer Palm Beach County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Gauger has raised the ante against Fire Rescue Chief Steve Jerauld for their fund-raising challenge this year: whoever scores the most funds gets to be the head of the opposing agency for a day. - October 13, 2011 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

New Website Meet The Sheriff.com is Dedicated Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is highlighted in a new website Meet The Sheriff.com in efforts to enlighten the public of Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s latest news and events. This new website, although independent from being officially from Ric Bradshaw, brings to light the successes of Sheriff... - October 04, 2011 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw's Threat Intelligence Unit in Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Received the 2011 Florida Gang Unit of the Year Award Sheriff Ric Bradshaw's Corrections Security Threat Intelligence Unit is responsible for identifying and managing any inmate or group of inmates who present a security risk or otherwise pose a threat to the safe and orderly operation of the detention facilities. This award was presented to the unit on August 2, 2011, at the FGIA Conference in Orlando, Florida. - October 04, 2011 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw of The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Awards Deputy the Life Saving Award for Saving Motorist On August 19, 2011, D/S Ian Sowers just completed the midnight shift and was driving home on I-95, southbound in the vicinity of Hillsboro Blvd in Deerfield Beach, when he witnessed a silver Toyota pass him at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle was passing D/S Sower, he noticed the Toyota lose control,... - October 04, 2011 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is Awarded the Criminal Justice Leadership Award Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is the recipient of this year’s Criminal Justice Leadership Award. The award was created in 1998, and since its inception has only been presented to one other recipient in 2002.The primary purpose of the association is education through seminars, written materials and electronic... - September 19, 2011 - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Greek Navy Chooses EnGarde Body Armor for Anti-Piracy Mission in Somalia This week, a flotilla of EU ships will begin their first anti-piracy patrols for the coast of Somalia. - December 15, 2008 - EnGarde body armor