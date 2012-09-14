PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Native Plants Nursery The second nursery for the Company will specialize in growing plants and trees native to Florida. - November 05, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of Andrew’s... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place

Gosha Greens Supplies Plants to New iHeartRadio Building The plant buyer sourced local copperleaf and other plants for the uniquely designed radio headquarters project. - April 06, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Nursery The newly developed nursery offers increased plant material availability to Gosha Greens’ customers. - March 25, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Dig in Day at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora Soon birds will be chirping, bulbs will be blooming and leaves will be budding. Welcome spring on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Growing Place Garden Center, located at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora, 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave./Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Talks, tours and special guests... - February 14, 2019 - The Growing Place

Gosha Greens Announces New Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors insight into the benefits of working with a plant buyer, along with gorgeous plant photos and valuable blog posts. - January 24, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Minigrid Pioneer RVE.SOL Inks Deal with Major Infrastructure Partner Egis and Energy Investor G7 to Bring Renewable Electricity to the Kenyan Masses Latest round of investment signals minigrids ready to scale to electrify and provide clean water for up to 50,000 people in Busia County, Western Kenya. - September 12, 2018 - RVE.SOL

Gardener’s Art Fest Artist Elizabeth Murray once said, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.” On June 23, 2018, the Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville brings art and gardening together. This year’s theme “Enjoy! - June 13, 2018 - The Growing Place

Dig in to Spring at the Growing Place in Aurora, IL On April 7, 2018 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora will have day packed with information and inspiration to jump into spring. This year’s keynote speaker is Julia Fitzpatrick Cooper. Her talk, "Perennials for Success" at 9:30 am, utilizes the work of Perennials in Focus, a group... - March 16, 2018 - The Growing Place

Ecological Restoration Enhances Water Quality in Chesapeake Bay - Ecotone's Stream Restoration Techniques Improve Habitat & Reduce Restoration Costs in Baltimore County Ecotone, Inc. has restored 2,160 linear feet of stream in the northeastern part of Baltimore County, Maryland. The project was funded by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. By applying Ecotone’s unique “less is more” approach of stream restoration they completed the project at half the cost of traditional engineering approaches, minimized the project’s carbon footprint, and increased the stream's sustainability. - January 05, 2018 - Ecotone, Inc.

Pumpkins, Puppies and Brews for Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Calling all puppies: The Growing Place in Aurora is hosting their annual Pumpkin Palooza October 7 & 8. “We are excited to have the Humane Society of Aurora and Lagunitas Brewing Company at the fest this year,” said Carol Massat, co-owner of The Growing Place Garden Center. The Humane... - October 01, 2017 - The Growing Place

Folk Music, Fall Fun and Festivities at The Growing Place The Growing Place in Aurora is excited to welcome Dona and Friends, a kid-friendly trio of dulcimers and a fiddle to their annual Fall Fest. Take a step back in time and experience a touch of the “true, old-time sound” of the past. As a fun twist, children can pick up a tambourine or other... - September 16, 2017 - The Growing Place

Ecotone Named in The Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies - Ecotone Included in Honor List as #15 Among Top Environmental Services Companies Inc. Magazine has ranked ecological restoration firm, Ecotone as #1834 in the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Ecotone was also included in the Inc. 5000 Honors list as #15 amongst Top Environmental Services companies in the nation and as #24 amongst Top... - August 17, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

11 Non-Profits Collaborate to Raise Funds in Anne Arundel County; Ecotone Donates to Support the GreenGive Initiative Ecological Restoration company, Ecotone donates to support the 11 water-focused, environmental non-profits from the Anne Arundel County that are part of the GreenGive initiative. - June 13, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

A Magical Mini Weekend at The Growing Place Magical Mini Garden Fest is June 3 and 4 at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville and Aurora. All fairies and gnomes are invited to spread their wings Saturday in Naperville and Sunday in Aurora. Each day and each location has different activities and all sorts of mini surprises for fairies and... - May 19, 2017 - The Growing Place

Center for Watershed Protection Honors Ecotone, Inc for Innovation and Leadership - Maryland’s Fast-Growing Ecological Restoration Company Receives Industry Recognition The Center for Watershed Protection has recognized Scott McGill of Maryland based ecological restoration company, Ecotone, Inc with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership in Watershed Protection and Restoration award for partnering with designers, researchers and local governments to advance science-based approaches to stormwater and watershed management projects. - May 03, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Spring Kickoff at The Growing Place in Aurora On April 1, 2017 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora, IL will have day packed with information and inspiration to get a head start on spring. With 16 classes, 2 tours, tool sharpening and a spring container garden demo there is something for everyone. “This year we wanted to kickoff spring... - March 25, 2017 - The Growing Place

An 80th-Year Celebration Gives Back to the Community The Growing Place Garden Center celebrates 80 years as a local, family-owned business in 2016. They are throwing a party to thank customers and staff and to give back to the community on Saturday, August 27, 2016 12:00-4:00pm at the Naperville location—25w471 Plank Rd, Naperville, IL 60563. Oak,... - August 21, 2016 - The Growing Place

The Growing Place of Naperville to Host Gardener’s Art Festival June 25 The Growing Place of Naperville to Host Gardener’s Art Festival June 25 What: The Growing Place in Naperville is hosting a free, day-long festival day filled with local artists, live music, talks, and treats in their picturesque gardens. When: Saturday, June 25; 9 am until 5 pm Schedule Of Events: 9:00... - June 17, 2016 - The Growing Place

The Growing Place Celebrates 80 Years in Business The Growing Place, nursery and flower farm, is celebrating 80 years in business. With locations in Naperville and Aurora, the family-owned business was started in 1936 as Emma’s Perennials selling field-grown perennials and earning a proud reputation for growing the finest perennials in the Chicagoland... - April 16, 2016 - The Growing Place

AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag Form Partnership to Promote Needed Precision Ag Adoption in Southern US AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag of Memphis, TN have announced a partnership that will support the adoption of Precision Ag products and practices. AgSmarts provides a tailored sensing technology platform through the GreenPoint Ag network to help producers and their management team boost yields while minimizing resource waste and reducing operational costs. - February 04, 2016 - AgSmarts

The 2015 Innovation Awards Honors to 4 Memphis Organizations Inside Memphis 2015 Innovation Awards Announces Winners: AgSmarts, Levitt Shell, Tru-D SmartUVC, UTHSC - September 26, 2015 - AgSmarts

Ventura County Board of Supervisors Approves Zoning Change for Agromin Compost Facility Expansion In a unanimous 5-0 vote on September 15, 2015, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change that will enable Agromin to expand its composting facility on Limoneira Company property near Santa Paula, California. - September 25, 2015 - Agromin

RVE.SOL’s Patent-Pending Award and Recent Investment Round Aims to Launch "Minigrids" Into the Mainstream Social Enterprise RVE.SOL is awarded worldwide patent-pending status for its unique solution KUDURA, with further foreign investment backing the idea of minigrids and signaling the industry to change its approach to sustainable development. - September 03, 2015 - RVE.SOL

Agromin: Make Water Go Further in the Garden Using Biochar & Mulch, Reducing Lawn Size and Changing Water Schedules In typical years, summer heat means daily watering, but with tough California water restrictions in place homeowners have to find creative ways to make less water go further in their gardens, says Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected... - July 10, 2015 - Agromin

Soil Experts at Agromin Suggests Planting Vegetables & Herbs in Containers to Save Water While there may not be enough water this year to maintain a full-sized garden, plenty of vegetables and herbs can thrive even with watering restrictions when planted in containers using the right soil, says Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material... - July 08, 2015 - Agromin

Smart Tech is the Future of Farming: How AgSmarts Will Help Save Water and Money AgSmarts is a Precision Ag tech company providing intelligent, connected devices for optimizing irrigation. - June 24, 2015 - AgSmarts

AgSmarts Mobile App Brings IoT and Cloud Computing to Fields AgSmarts brings the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) to the agricultural sector and puts the information directly in the hands of farmers via a new mobile app and web portal. - June 23, 2015 - AgSmarts

AgSmarts Partners with Clear2there to Offer Smart Irrigation Solutions Clear2there and AgSmarts sign National Distribution Agreement to offer AgSmarts to smart farm solutions. AgSmarts is a Precision Agriculture technology company offering a powerful, flexible suite of hardware and software tools that offer critical environmental data for producers to optimize irrigation, increase yields, minimize cost, and conserve water. Clear2there will sell the solution through its distribution network of 170 independent telecommunications service providers. - May 09, 2015 - AgSmarts

New Somer Thompson Memorial - the Gift That Keeps on Giving “A community food forest will bring life, nourishment, new memories and a positive focus to a piece of property that otherwise evokes so much pain.” - Tina Harden Co-founder BFFTNEF - March 16, 2015 - Bring Food Forests to NE Florida

2015: Year of Soils—How To Prepare Your Soil for Spring Planting The United Nations declared 2015 as the International Year of Soils and the California Compost Coalition has launched a healthy soils campaign to help spread the word. Residential gardeners can institute their own healthy soils efforts by enhancing their garden soil now in preparation for the spring... - March 12, 2015 - Agromin

Camelina Approved for Broiler Chicken Meal in Canada Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed. Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western Canada. Thanks... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds

Park Avenue Turf's Drought Resistant Sod Lawns Are a Must for the Dry, Drought Plagued California Climate Park Avenue Turf has the drought resistant sod lawn homeowners and business owners need to get their grass green and healthy year round. Visit their website at www.parkavenueturf.com for their RTF Drought Resistant sod variety! - November 14, 2014 - Park Avenue Turf

PureLifeVeganix, Inc. Announces Revisions to Its Veganic Nutrient Recommendations The creators of VEGAMATRIX are developing a proprietary microbial inoculant for the cultivation of cannabis, which will replace nutrients from OG Tea Company. - October 11, 2014 - Pure Life Veganix

New Planting Season Begins in September The summer gardening season is nearly over so it is time to start planting cool weather vegetables and flowers that don’t mind lower temperatures, say experts at Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California... - September 03, 2014 - Agromin

Latest Investment from KIC InnoEnergy Into RVE.SOL Injects New Hope in the Fight to Solve Rural Poverty and Climate Change in Africa Leading Technology Firm Backs Disruptive, Innovative Mini-Grid “KUDURA” from Social Entrepreneurship RVE.SOL; Provides Capital to Launch Integrated Clean Energy and Water Hubs in Africa - July 01, 2014 - RVE.SOL

First of 12 Captain Planet School Learning Gardens Opens in Ventura County The Captain Planet Foundation (CPF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, has created its first Learning Garden in Ventura County with help from Food for Thought Ojai and Agromin. The garden is at Rio Del Norte Elementary School in Oxnard. The... - January 30, 2014 - Agromin

Agromin Selected "2013 Small Business of the Year" in Calif. Senate District 19 Oxnard, California-based Agromin, the organics recycler for over 50 California cities, was selected as the 2013 Small Business of the Year for California Senate District 19. The district encompasses a majority of Ventura County and all of Santa Barbara County. The district's State Senator Hannah-Beth... - May 23, 2013 - Agromin

Agromin Joins California Green Communities Agromin, one of the largest organic composting companies in California, has joined California Green Communities (CGC), an environmental recognition program that fosters innovative, sustainable ways for participating cities to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption. As a CGC program partner,... - February 07, 2013 - Agromin

Agromin and Stay Green Form Partnership to Close Recycling Loop Stay Green, a full-service landscaping company, and Agromin, the organics recycler for more than 50 California cities, have formed a partnership that will recycle and reuse the organic materials produced by Stay Green clients. Agromin will turn the material into compost, mulch and soil enhancements for... - November 13, 2012 - Agromin

Triad Rally to Support Local Charities 2nd Annual Free Family Movie Night Returns to BB&T Ballpark Nature’s Select Premium Turf Services, Inc, in collaboration with The Wharton Gladden Foundation and the Winston-Salem Dash, will once again open the gates to the BB&T Ballpark to host a free family movie night to benefit local charities. This private screening of Puss in Boots will premiere on Saturday, October 13th. - September 27, 2012 - Nature's Select Premium Turf Services, Inc.

Plant Cool Season Vegetables in September in Southern California Although the temperature still feels like summer, now is the time for Southern California gardeners to plant cool season vegetables for a spring harvest, say experts at Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly soil products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California... - September 04, 2012 - Agromin

Harvest Summer Vegetables, Start Planning for Southern California Fall Garden Southern California gardeners are busy harvesting summer vegetables in August, but it's also the time to start planning for a fall garden. - August 07, 2012 - Agromin

Larry's Building Materials Joins List of Agromin Distributors in Orange County Larry's Building Materials, with supply yards in Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach, has joined a growing list of outlets distributing Agromin organic soil products in Orange County. Open to professionals and do-it-yourselfers since 1959, Larry's carries all sorts of masonry and landscaping materials. Larry's,... - August 07, 2012 - Agromin

Connecticut Company, Grillo Services, Expands Container Division Purchases First Caterpillar Brand Roll-Off Truck Sold in Connecticut - July 20, 2012 - Grillo Services

Milford, CT Company, Grillo Services, Donates Soil to Help Feed Needy Grillo Services Helps Student Achieve Mission of Feeding Needy; Mill Rock Farm’s Expected Vegetable Yield ¼ to ½ Ton - June 14, 2012 - Grillo Services

"KUDURA" Hybrid Rural Village Energy and Water Solution to be Demonstrated for the First Time at "Feira Ambiente" Environment Exhibition in Luanda, Angola Innovative Social Entrepreneurship partners with ESTPOR to bring poverty-eradicating solution to the people of Angola. Twitter: #renewableenergyafrica, #sustainabledevelopmentafrica @RVESOL. - May 30, 2012 - RVE.SOL