Free security audit for your home or business from Mike Locksmith company in Westminster, Colorado during all September 2019. - September 02, 2019 - Mike Locksmith
The company says this new product is an improvement over the original Lockkill design because it is completely reversible and does not destroy the lock. - December 22, 2017 - DG3 Locksmithing
Grand Garage Door, a reputable garage door repair shop in Houston, now offers scheduled repair and maintenance for all sorts of garage doors. - January 18, 2017 - Grand Garage Door Repair Houston
7 Day Locksmith, a San Diego-based locksmith agency, aims to stand out among all the locksmith service providers in San Diego in 2017 by offering bespoke solutions. - December 31, 2016 - 7 Day Locksmith
Discount Locksmith LLC, a national mobile locksmith services company, is now providing 24/7 locksmith services in Springfield, MO. - October 20, 2016 - Discount Locksmith LLC
Houdini Lock & Safe Company has been selected for the 2016 Best of Philadelphia Award in the Locksmith category by the Philadelphia Award Program.
Each year, the Philadelphia Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and... - September 08, 2016 - Houdini Lock & Safe
Door2DoorTech.com has added mobile auto service contract program that covers the repair or service of motor vehicles for clients. This is an addition to the company’s traditional handy-man services repairs and home maintenance. - February 19, 2016 - Door2DoorTech Corporation
Calgary locksmith provider shifts focus to emergency service. - February 13, 2016 - SMC Locksmith
Kitchener-Waterloo towing company announces around-the-clock coverage of emergency roadside services. - January 31, 2016 - Pioneer Towing
Toronto locksmith company increases awareness of emergency services in city area. - December 31, 2015 - Northern Group Locksmith
The integration of DW Spectrum IPVMS by Digital Watchdog for RBH's Integra32 Security Management System is now complete. - December 04, 2015 - RBH USA Inc
A new type of combination lock will soon change the way you view and use padlocks in the near future. The look and structure of the ImageLOCK is just like any other combination padlock. The company will be launching a Kickstarter campaign during the beginning of November in hopes of getting the funding to take ImageLOCK to the next level. - October 06, 2015 - ImageLOCK
Bill’s Lock Service Updates Website to be Compliant with Mobile Devices - September 20, 2015 - Bills Lock Service
Southern Lock now carries a new product line: ClearView CCTV Security Cameras from IC Realtime. - September 18, 2015 - Southern Lock and Supply
West Chester residence and business owners now have a local locksmith the can trust. With over forty years of locksmith experience, KeySTOP is your one stop shop for professional key cutting, lock changing and lock repair. - June 17, 2015 - KeyStop, LLC
Innovative smart lock technology now allows you to easily open/close your doors just with your smartphone! NinjaLock can simply be attached to the already existing thumb turn on your door - No need to remodel or change your locks! Not only are you now able to open and close your door with your smartphone, you can give user rights to your family, friends and customers too for extra convenience. - May 17, 2015 - Linough K.K.
East Central Florida Lumber Supplier Now Open for Business. - March 20, 2015 - G&W Supply
RBH Access Technologies is pleased to announce that the newest addition to the Axiom and Integra line of Controllers, the UNC100, has won the title of “Access Control Product of the Year” at the prestigious IFSEC Security Excellence Awards 2014.
Now in their sixteenth year the Security Excellence... - December 06, 2014 - RBH USA Inc
The appointment of Brad Sampson to National Sales Director brings and even higher level of expertise to the RBH USA team. - September 17, 2014 - RBH USA Inc
RBH Access is pleased to announce that the integration of the NVR, VideoEdge by American Dynamics, is now available for AxiomV. The integration makes responding to events effortless by allowing the operator to link video with events in real-time, directly through the AxiomV Software. Events can also... - July 27, 2014 - RBH USA Inc
RBH Access is pleased to announce that the integration of the Video Management System, exacqVision by Exacq Technologies, is now available for AxiomV. The integration makes responding to events effortless by allowing the operator to link video with events in real-time, directly through the AxiomV Software. - April 26, 2014 - RBH USA Inc
Training with the Santa Clarita Runner’s Club, Valencia locksmith Rafi Mardiros of Magic Lock and Key will run in the 2014 Asics Los Angeles Marathon. - March 06, 2014 - Magic Lock & Key
First United Methodist Church of Apopka turned to the experts at World Class Installations, Inc, because they wanted to safely secure their brand new Tiny Tots child care center in Central Florida. - February 02, 2014 - World Class Installations
In October 2013, LockeyUSA introduced the E-PRO Touch, an addition to their popular line of E-Digital electronic keypad locks. The E-PRO Touch is an electronic lever lock featuring a touchscreen keypad. With a sleek and contemporary design, accented by a stylish satin chrome finish, the E-PRO Touch is ideal for doors of homes and offices with modern decor. - December 03, 2013 - LockeyUSA
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they’re offering free firearm inspections as part of their full spectrum home security solution. Many Americans have firearms in the home for self defense and home protection. Carl Jarl Group wants to ensure that no one is using a weapon that is faulty, needs... - October 03, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - September 25, 2013 - Corbett Lock, Inc.
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that the company is offering gun safety services in time for hunting season. Carl Jarl Group offers a full spectrum of gun repair, cleaning and maintenance so that all firearms are operating in their optimal condition, are clean, and that gun safety concerns are adhered... - September 14, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
New in 2013, the Lockey TB950 Magnum is a concealed, heavy-duty hydraulic gate-closing system designed to act as both the gate closer and hinge. Ideal for man-gates and other heavy gate systems, the TB950 Magnum is perfect for schools, airports, oil fields and other applications where effective perimeter security is necessary. - September 13, 2013 - LockeyUSA
Frequently referred to as one of Atlanta’s most reliable locksmith services, Lock and Tech USA is announcing special rates on all of their locksmith and security services throughout September. - September 07, 2013 - Atlanta Lock and Tech USA
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they have updated their website for better usability. The new design features a more streamlined appearance, with their main divisions featured on the home page with brief descriptions to direct customers to the correct department. The site has been simplified... - August 10, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
To celebrate their recent expansion Lock and Tech USA now offers a special 10% discount on all of their products and services, including commercial and residential locksmith services and 24 HR emergency lockout assistance. - August 01, 2013 - Atlanta Lock and Tech USA
To celebrate the launch of the new website, Lock and Tech USA offers a 10% discount on all of their services including emergency services throughout the New York area. - July 31, 2013 - Lock and Tech USA
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they are now selling and installing the MistAway Automatic Outdoor Insect Control System for the summer. The MistAway Automatic Outdoor Insect Control System can be placed in the yard to control the mosquito population throughout the summer. Many homeowners that... - July 20, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
As one of New York’s premier locksmith and security companies, Lock and Tech USA is proud to offer a host of special rates to their loyal and new customers for the month of June, 2013. - June 23, 2013 - Lock and Tech USA
Lock and Tech USA have been providing the Atlanta community in Georgia professional locksmith services for many years and have recently expanded their network of authorized key service stations to include new locations in Sandy Springs, Marietta, Duluth and Roswell. - June 23, 2013 - Lock and Tech USA
The Omaha, Nebraska Locksmith Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they are offering high-security locksets for their residential and commercial clients. High-security locksets are effective at preventing robbery and intrusion attempts. Even when compared to other units in the area, the look of a... - May 25, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they are selling and installing gun safes in Omaha for businesses and residents. A gun safe is a necessary accessory for weaponry, as it keeps the firearms out of reach of inexperienced hands, and safe even in the most extreme conditions such as flooding or fire.
Carl... - May 12, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
Lock and Tech USA, a locksmith, handyman, security system and general maintenance company recently announced the grand opening of their flagship store front location, located at 1619 MacDonald Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. - May 07, 2013 - Lock and Tech USA
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that the company is now providing “MistAway,” automatic outdoor insect control systems to corporate customers for their restaurants, golf courses, restaurants and outdoor concert venues.
The MistAway automatic outdoor insect control systems effectively... - March 20, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
President and CEO Ken Croston Jr announced the completion of a new repair facility. "We are now set up to better serve our customers for repairs and while improving quality control. There is no other company in the world with the type of equipment and ability to repair electronic hotel locks all the way down to the circuit board level like we can," boasts Ken. - February 24, 2013 - World Class Installations
Omaha Locksmith Carl Jarl Group has just announced that the company, which was founded over 100 years ago as an Omaha Locksmith, now has four divisions to serve home and business owners. This is a full spectrum service that is a one-stop-shop for anyone that wants to add convenience and high quality... - February 13, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
As one of the leading locksmith companies in Horley, Kingdom Keys is now adding to their suite of services offered to local area clientele. The company has recently announced that they’ve updated their service catalogue to include emergency lock-in and lock-out response solutions. These new solutions... - January 30, 2013 - Kingdom Keys
WCI announced that they are promoting from within Richard Barrett to head all installations for the U.S. - January 16, 2013 - World Class Installations
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they are now hiring specialists for locksmith auto keys in Omaha, and lawn irrigation experts. The position for locksmith auto keys in Omaha requires a trained and skilled technician who is familiar with new models of vehicles and can provide a variety of services... - January 10, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
Local Crawley based specialists for lock smith services Kingdom Keys has announced the introduction of a new offer designed to help their clients consolidate the cost of protecting their property. Now, new customers will be provided with a free security audit that will highlight areas of their property... - December 28, 2012 - Kingdom Keys
Three years ago Ken Croston Jr, President and CEO, was at a crossroads with the direction of the company. Since starting in this business back in 1999, WCI was primarily a company that specialized in the installation of new electronic locking systems for hospitality, universities, military facilities and other multi housing units all over the World. Most of the work came from sub contracting opportunities through contractors and major manufacturers in the
Industry. - December 14, 2012 - World Class Installations
Locally renowned lock specialist "Albany Locksmith" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior residential, automotive, and commercial locksmith services to the greater Albany NY area. - December 14, 2012 - Albany Locksmith
Leading Crawley, London based locksmith Kingdom Keys has announced that the organisation will now be providing 24/7 lock-changing services to their clients across the local area. The addition of 24-hour service to the company’s catalogue means that local residents no longer have to wait until business hours to protect their homes. - November 25, 2012 - Kingdom Keys
For a limited time only, Boston based company Boston MA Lock Shop offers 15% discount off their regular rates to give back to the public all the blessings that they received in the past year. - November 13, 2012 - Boston MA Lock Shop
As most people are now aware, vulnerability has been identified in the
Onity HT series locks. This vulnerability allows someone to make a device that can mimic the open feature of a portable programmer and give them access to the hotel room. - November 07, 2012 - World Class Installations