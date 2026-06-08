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Within Locksmiths
5 Stars Locksmith Expands Automotive Locksmith Services Throughout Newark and New Castle County
5 Stars Locksmith announced the continued expansion of its automotive locksmith services throughout Newark and New Castle County, helping local drivers gain access to faster mobile assistance for vehicle lockouts, car key replacement, key fob programming, and other automotive locksmith needs. As... - June 08, 2026 - 5 Stars Locksmith
LockSourcePro Launches Commercial Locksmith and Security Vendor Directory
LockSourcePro has launched a commercial security vendor directory connecting property managers and contractors with qualified commercial locksmiths and access control professionals. The platform focuses exclusively on commercial environments and helps organizations find trusted security vendors quickly and efficiently. - March 02, 2026 - LockSourcePro
Staten Island Locksmith Anthony Milo Marks Over a Decade of Trusted Local Security Services
For more than ten years, Locksmith Staten Island has remained a trusted provider of professional locksmith and security services for residents and businesses across Staten Island. Founded and operated by licensed locksmith Anthony Milo, the company has built a strong reputation for transparent... - December 24, 2025 - Locksmith Staten Island, New York
Mobile Locksmith Pro Expands Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Emergency Locksmith Services for Grants, Gallup & Surrounding New Mexico Areas
Mobile Locksmith Pro, a locally owned business with 25+ years of experience, has expanded its automotive, residential, commercial, and emergency locksmith services across Grants, Gallup, Milan, Laguna, and surrounding New Mexico communities. Offering fast response times, affordable pricing, and professional solutions, Mobile Locksmith Pro provides trusted service for vehicle owners, homeowners, and businesses. - August 21, 2025 - Mobile Locksmith Pro
Lock Nerds Locksmith: Buffalo-Based Mobile Locksmith Expands Services Across Western New York
Lock Nerds Locksmith, a locally owned mobile locksmith service founded by Abdy Mercado, is expanding throughout Buffalo and Western New York. Known for its fast, professional service and innovative MX13 Restricted Key System, the company provides residential and commercial security solutions. As a certified minority-owned business, Lock Nerds is committed to community safety, education, and customer trust. - June 30, 2025 - Lock Nerds Locksmith LLC
Queens County Locksmith Explains Key Steps to Take When Locked Out of Your Home, Business or Car
Queens County Locksmith, a trusted provider of professional locksmith services, garage door services and exterior storm door installation in the New York City Metropolitan area (Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan and Nassau County, Long Island) is offering expert advice to help individuals navigate the stressful situation of being locked out of their home, business, or vehicle. The Owner/Operator with 22 years of experience in the field, the company aims to help. - October 03, 2024 - Queens County Locksmith
Airborne Locksmith Introduces Advanced High-Security Locks to Combat Increasing Break-Ins in Houston, TX
New High-Security Locks Aim to Counter the Rising Threat of Bump Key Break-Ins - August 05, 2024 - Airborne Locksmith
Commercial Lock Replacement in West Chester, OH
Eagle's Locksmith Cincinnati announced today a new service area in West Chester, OH for commercial lock replacement, including full mobile locksmith services for businesses nearby. - December 27, 2022 - Eagle's Locksmith Cincinnati
Eagle's Locksmiths Cincinnati Tips for Winter
Eagle's Locksmith Cincinnati announced tips for winter 2022/2023, giving a better idea of what to do best in order to keep any door lock in a good condition during the winter season. - December 04, 2022 - Eagle's Locksmith Cincinnati
Millennium Group INC Has Launched Millennium Ultra Software 6.0.0
Millennium Group INC has come up with the new version of their access control system- Millennium Ultra Software 6.0.0. The upgraded version is integrated with a whole new bunch of features, modules, and 3rd party APIs. - May 19, 2022 - Millennium Group INC
BG Locksmith Now Offering 24-Hour Emergency Services
BG Locksmith LLC announced today it will now be offering 24-hour emergency locksmith services in Bowling Green, KY and the surrounding areas. - January 13, 2022 - BG Locksmith LLC
Free Security Audit for Homes and Businesses in Westminster, CO by Local Locksmith
Free security audit for your home or business from Mike Locksmith company in Westminster, Colorado during all September 2019. - September 02, 2019 - Mike Locksmith
DG3 Locksmithing Announces New Product Release: Reversible Lockkill
The company says this new product is an improvement over the original Lockkill design because it is completely reversible and does not destroy the lock. - December 22, 2017 - DG3 Locksmithing
Grand Garage Door Repair Houston Agency Now Offering Scheduled Garage Door Repair and Maintenance
Grand Garage Door, a reputable garage door repair shop in Houston, now offers scheduled repair and maintenance for all sorts of garage doors. - January 18, 2017 - Grand Garage Door Repair Houston
7 Day Locksmith Aims to Become the Top Locksmith San Diego Agency by Offering Bespoke Solutions
7 Day Locksmith, a San Diego-based locksmith agency, aims to stand out among all the locksmith service providers in San Diego in 2017 by offering bespoke solutions. - December 31, 2016 - 7 Day Locksmith
Discount Locksmith LLC Now Providing Mobile Locksmith Service in Springfield, Missouri
Discount Locksmith LLC, a national mobile locksmith services company, is now providing 24/7 locksmith services in Springfield, MO. - October 20, 2016 - Discount Locksmith LLC
Houdini Lock & Safe Company Receives 2016 Best of Philadelphia Award
Houdini Lock & Safe Company has been selected for the 2016 Best of Philadelphia Award in the Locksmith category by the Philadelphia Award Program. Each year, the Philadelphia Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community... - September 08, 2016 - Houdini Lock & Safe
Door2DoorTech.com Announces Debut of Mobile Door2Door Nationwide Auto Service Pack
Door2DoorTech.com has added mobile auto service contract program that covers the repair or service of motor vehicles for clients. This is an addition to the company’s traditional handy-man services repairs and home maintenance. - February 19, 2016 - Door2DoorTech Corporation
SMC Locksmith Announces 24/7 Locksmith Service
Calgary locksmith provider shifts focus to emergency service. - February 13, 2016 - SMC Locksmith
Pioneer Towing Announces 24/7 Emergency Roadside Service in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo towing company announces around-the-clock coverage of emergency roadside services. - January 31, 2016 - Pioneer Towing
Northern Group Locksmith Announces 24/7 Locksmith Service in Toronto Area
Toronto locksmith company increases awareness of emergency services in city area. - December 31, 2015 - Northern Group Locksmith
RBH Announces Integration of Digital Watchdog
The integration of DW Spectrum IPVMS by Digital Watchdog for RBH's Integra32 Security Management System is now complete. - December 04, 2015 - RBH USA Inc
ImageLOCK, the Only Combination Lock That Uses Symbols, Seeks to Expand Its Product Line
A new type of combination lock will soon change the way you view and use padlocks in the near future. The look and structure of the ImageLOCK is just like any other combination padlock. The company will be launching a Kickstarter campaign during the beginning of November in hopes of getting the funding to take ImageLOCK to the next level. - October 06, 2015 - ImageLOCK
Bill’s Lock Service Release New Mobile Friendly Website
Bill’s Lock Service Updates Website to be Compliant with Mobile Devices - September 20, 2015 - Bills Lock Service
Southern Lock Adds New Security Camera Line
Southern Lock now carries a new product line: ClearView CCTV Security Cameras from IC Realtime. - September 18, 2015 - Southern Lock and Supply
KeyStop Locksmith Opens Retail Store at Becket Ridge Kroger Plaza. Behind Arbys Off 747
West Chester residence and business owners now have a local locksmith the can trust. With over forty years of locksmith experience, KeySTOP is your one stop shop for professional key cutting, lock changing and lock repair. - June 17, 2015 - KeyStop, LLC
NinjaLock: Open Your Door Easily Only with Your Smartphone
Innovative smart lock technology now allows you to easily open/close your doors just with your smartphone! NinjaLock can simply be attached to the already existing thumb turn on your door - No need to remodel or change your locks! Not only are you now able to open and close your door with your smartphone, you can give user rights to your family, friends and customers too for extra convenience. - May 17, 2015 - Linough K.K.
G&W Supply Grand Opening
East Central Florida Lumber Supplier Now Open for Business. - March 20, 2015 - G&W Supply
RBH’s UNC100 Wins “Access Control Product of the Year”
RBH Access Technologies is pleased to announce that the newest addition to the Axiom and Integra line of Controllers, the UNC100, has won the title of “Access Control Product of the Year” at the prestigious IFSEC Security Excellence Awards 2014. Now in their sixteenth year the Security... - December 06, 2014 - RBH USA Inc
RBH USA Announces Appointment of Brad Sampson to National Sales Director
The appointment of Brad Sampson to National Sales Director brings and even higher level of expertise to the RBH USA team. - September 17, 2014 - RBH USA Inc
RBH Announces Integration of American Dynamics VideoEdge NVR
RBH Access is pleased to announce that the integration of the NVR, VideoEdge by American Dynamics, is now available for AxiomV. The integration makes responding to events effortless by allowing the operator to link video with events in real-time, directly through the AxiomV Software. Events can... - July 27, 2014 - RBH USA Inc
RBH Announces Integration of exacqVision
RBH Access is pleased to announce that the integration of the Video Management System, exacqVision by Exacq Technologies, is now available for AxiomV. The integration makes responding to events effortless by allowing the operator to link video with events in real-time, directly through the AxiomV... - April 26, 2014 - RBH USA Inc
Local Locksmith to Represent Valencia with Santa Clarita Runner's Club in Los Angeles Marathon
Training with the Santa Clarita Runner’s Club, Valencia locksmith Rafi Mardiros of Magic Lock and Key will run in the 2014 Asics Los Angeles Marathon. - March 06, 2014 - Magic Lock & Key
World Class Installations, Inc., Also Known as "The Electronic Locksmith," Helps Protect Florida School Children with State of the Art Biometric Access Control System
First United Methodist Church of Apopka turned to the experts at World Class Installations, Inc, because they wanted to safely secure their brand new Tiny Tots child care center in Central Florida. - February 02, 2014 - World Class Installations
Touch for Security – LockeyUSA Introduces the E-Pro Touch
In October 2013, LockeyUSA introduced the E-PRO Touch, an addition to their popular line of E-Digital electronic keypad locks. The E-PRO Touch is an electronic lever lock featuring a touchscreen keypad. With a sleek and contemporary design, accented by a stylish satin chrome finish, the E-PRO Touch is ideal for doors of homes and offices with modern decor. - December 03, 2013 - LockeyUSA
Carl Jarl Group Announces Free Firearm Inspection as Part of Home Security Solution
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they’re offering free firearm inspections as part of their full spectrum home security solution. Many Americans have firearms in the home for self defense and home protection. Carl Jarl Group wants to ensure that no one is using a weapon that is faulty,... - October 03, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
Corbett Lock, Inc. Launches New Website for Northern New Jersey Area Residents
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - September 25, 2013 - Corbett Lock, Inc.
Carl Jarl Group Announce Gun Safety Services as Hunting Season Approaches
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that the company is offering gun safety services in time for hunting season. Carl Jarl Group offers a full spectrum of gun repair, cleaning and maintenance so that all firearms are operating in their optimal condition, are clean, and that gun safety concerns are... - September 14, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
LockeyUSA Introduces New Heavy-Duty Gate Closer and Hinge - the TB950 Magnum
New in 2013, the Lockey TB950 Magnum is a concealed, heavy-duty hydraulic gate-closing system designed to act as both the gate closer and hinge. Ideal for man-gates and other heavy gate systems, the TB950 Magnum is perfect for schools, airports, oil fields and other applications where effective perimeter security is necessary. - September 13, 2013 - LockeyUSA
Lock and Tech USA Announces Special Locksmith Rates in Atlanta
Frequently referred to as one of Atlanta’s most reliable locksmith services, Lock and Tech USA is announcing special rates on all of their locksmith and security services throughout September. - September 07, 2013 - Atlanta Lock and Tech USA
Carl Jarl Group Has Updated Their Website for Better Usability
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they have updated their website for better usability. The new design features a more streamlined appearance, with their main divisions featured on the home page with brief descriptions to direct customers to the correct department. The site has been... - August 10, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
Lock and Tech USA Announces New Service Stations in Atlanta, GA
To celebrate their recent expansion Lock and Tech USA now offers a special 10% discount on all of their products and services, including commercial and residential locksmith services and 24 HR emergency lockout assistance. - August 01, 2013 - Atlanta Lock and Tech USA
Lock and Tech USA Announces New Website
To celebrate the launch of the new website, Lock and Tech USA offers a 10% discount on all of their services including emergency services throughout the New York area. - July 31, 2013 - Lock and Tech USA
Carl Jarl Group is Installing the MistAway Automatic Outdoor Insect Control System for Summer
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they are now selling and installing the MistAway Automatic Outdoor Insect Control System for the summer. The MistAway Automatic Outdoor Insect Control System can be placed in the yard to control the mosquito population throughout the summer. Many homeowners... - July 20, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
Lock and Tech USA Announces New Service Specials in Atlanta, GA
Lock and Tech USA have been providing the Atlanta community in Georgia professional locksmith services for many years and have recently expanded their network of authorized key service stations to include new locations in Sandy Springs, Marietta, Duluth and Roswell. - June 23, 2013 - Lock and Tech USA
Lock and Tech USA Announced June Specials on All Locksmith Products and Services in New York
As one of New York’s premier locksmith and security companies, Lock and Tech USA is proud to offer a host of special rates to their loyal and new customers for the month of June, 2013. - June 23, 2013 - Lock and Tech USA
Omaha, Nebraska Locksmith Carl Jarl Group Offers High-Security Locksets
The Omaha, Nebraska Locksmith Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they are offering high-security locksets for their residential and commercial clients. High-security locksets are effective at preventing robbery and intrusion attempts. Even when compared to other units in the area, the look of... - May 25, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
Carl Jarl Group is Offering Sales and Installation of Gun Safes in Omaha
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that they are selling and installing gun safes in Omaha for businesses and residents. A gun safe is a necessary accessory for weaponry, as it keeps the firearms out of reach of inexperienced hands, and safe even in the most extreme conditions such as flooding or... - May 12, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group
Lock and Tech USA Announces Grand Opening of Brooklyn Storefront Location and Special Offer
Lock and Tech USA, a locksmith, handyman, security system and general maintenance company recently announced the grand opening of their flagship store front location, located at 1619 MacDonald Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. - May 07, 2013 - Lock and Tech USA
Carl Jarl Group is Now Offering Automatic Outdoor Insect Control Systems
Carl Jarl Group has just announced that the company is now providing “MistAway,” automatic outdoor insect control systems to corporate customers for their restaurants, golf courses, restaurants and outdoor concert venues. The MistAway automatic outdoor insect control systems... - March 20, 2013 - Carl Jarl Group