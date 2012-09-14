PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

Waste Management Service Company Now Proudly Serving the Albuquerque Area Reliable Waste Management provides bin hauling services to large, multi-unit residential and commercial properties, as well as mobile home parks, condominiums, and senior citizens' communities throughout Albuquerque. - November 25, 2012 - Reliable Waste Management

Disposal & Recycling Technologies, Inc., Opens Hazardous Waste Facility in North Carolina DART – Disposal and Recycling Technologies (DART), Inc., announces New Hazardous Waste Treatment and Recycling Company. - November 22, 2012 - DART Worldwide, Inc.

GaiaRecycle Releases Results of Food Waste Pilot Project at Wake Forest University Wake Forest University Study Validates the Efficiency of GaiaRecycle System for Processing Onsite Organic Food Waste & Use in Composting - December 06, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC

GaiaRecycle Introduces Small-Volume Onsite Food Waste Recycling System Designed for Elementary Schools and Small Restaurants GaiaRecycle™, LLC, an industry-leading global provider of organic waste recycling systems, today announced the new G-30H modular model to address the food waste processing needs typically found in small restaurants and elementary schools. The GaiaRecycle G-30H system, featuring 66 lbs per day... - November 17, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC

GaiaRecycle™ to Exhibit at WASTECON in Boston, August 15-17 WASTECON Exhibit Will Highlight GaiaRecycle’s Organic Waste Recycling Solutions for Municipal Solid Waste Industry & Other Environmental Management Professionals - June 21, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC

Innovative GaiaRecycle™ Organic Waste Recycling Systems Now Available for U.S. Markets Comprehensive line of GaiaRecycle systems turns food scraps and organic waste into rich soil amendments and energy resources. - May 05, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC