CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business
Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria
CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel
Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria
Waste Management Service Company Now Proudly Serving the Albuquerque Area
Reliable Waste Management provides bin hauling services to large, multi-unit residential and commercial properties, as well as mobile home parks, condominiums, and senior citizens' communities throughout Albuquerque. - November 25, 2012 - Reliable Waste Management
Disposal & Recycling Technologies, Inc., Opens Hazardous Waste Facility in North Carolina
DART – Disposal and Recycling Technologies (DART), Inc., announces New Hazardous Waste Treatment and Recycling Company. - November 22, 2012 - DART Worldwide, Inc.
GaiaRecycle Releases Results of Food Waste Pilot Project at Wake Forest University
Wake Forest University Study Validates the Efficiency of GaiaRecycle System for Processing Onsite Organic Food Waste & Use in Composting - December 06, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle Introduces Small-Volume Onsite Food Waste Recycling System Designed for Elementary Schools and Small Restaurants
GaiaRecycle™, LLC, an industry-leading global provider of organic waste recycling systems, today announced the new G-30H modular model to address the food waste processing needs typically found in small restaurants and elementary schools. The GaiaRecycle G-30H system, featuring 66 lbs per day... - November 17, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle and Wake Forest University Jointly Collaborate on Pilot Project to Divert Food Scraps and Organic Waste On-Campus
Comprehensive Evaluation of GaiaRecycle “Reduction-Recycle-Reuse” Organic Waste Recycling System to Enhance Wake Forest University’s Sustainability Program. - September 13, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle™ Launches New Website to Highlight the Need for Organic Waste Recycling
New www.GaiaRecycle.com Website Highlights Solutions for the "Road to Zero Waste." - July 27, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle™ to Exhibit at WASTECON in Boston, August 15-17
WASTECON Exhibit Will Highlight GaiaRecycle’s Organic Waste Recycling Solutions for Municipal Solid Waste Industry & Other Environmental Management Professionals - June 21, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
Innovative GaiaRecycle™ Organic Waste Recycling Systems Now Available for U.S. Markets
Comprehensive line of GaiaRecycle systems turns food scraps and organic waste into rich soil amendments and energy resources. - May 05, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
Greencare Ltd Has Launched a New Website and "All in One House" Environmental Solutions in Nairobi, Kenya
GreenCare is now offering waste management, pest control and fumigation, environmental audit and environmental impact assessment, environmental aesthetics (lawn care, landscaping, indoor and outdoor plants), provision of waste bins for handling and segregation of waste, cleaning Services, roof cleaning... - August 04, 2009 - GreenCare Ltd
