Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA
Nigeria and EMRC agree terms in preparation for the upcoming AgriBusiness Forum 2012. - October 21, 2012 - EMRC International
Public – Private Partnership given key role in future of Africa’s agricultural sector to ensure long-term development. - October 21, 2012 - EMRC International
Echelon Ag Hires New Precision Agriculture Account Manager for SE Saskatchewan Area. - October 11, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision agriculture company based in Canada announces another new addition to the team. - October 05, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
The Government of Senegal and EMRC International partner to spotlight Africa’s agricultural and Agri-Food sector potential. - September 27, 2012 - EMRC International
Variable rate and farm management company shared benefits of precision VRT with participants - August 02, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag introduces variable rate fungicide service for western Canadian farmers. - July 25, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision VRT company is looking to hire an account manager for their West Kansas office. - July 13, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision VRT company is searching for prospects to fill the Precision Agriculture Account Manager position at their Saskatoon location. - July 12, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision VRT company is looking to hire an Account Manager for their Regina location. - July 11, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision VRT company is searching for a new account manager for Northern Alberta location - July 07, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag sends thanks to everyone who visited their booth at the 2012 Farm Progress Show. - July 06, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision VRT company is hiring a Precision Agriculture Account Manager for their North Dakota office. - July 05, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision VRT company is searching for a new account manager for their Central Alberta location. - June 30, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Videos released to educate farmers about benefits of Precision VRT Technology - April 21, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Agricultural technology experts Echelon Ag Inc. unveil their new brand Precision VRT- The Next Level of Agricultural Solutions. - April 19, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision VRT fertilizer placement will be the hot topic at the 2012 Farm Progress Show - April 19, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Farm management company gets social with Facebook and Twitter. - March 21, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Mike Smidt has extensive experience in the seed industry. - February 05, 2009 - GreenLeaf Genetics