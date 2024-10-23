Recent Headlines
Within Farm Management Services
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director
Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC
HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York
Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA
EMRC and PanAAC Call Industry Leaders and Civil Society to Partner for the AgriBusiness Forum 2012 as Africa’s Agri-Food Sector Becomes Essential for Global Development
Public – Private Partnership given key role in future of Africa’s agricultural sector to ensure long-term development. - October 21, 2012 - EMRC International
Cooperation Agreement Signed Between EMRC and the Bamanga Tukur African Center for International Trade and Development to Further Agricultural Development in Africa
Nigeria and EMRC agree terms in preparation for the upcoming AgriBusiness Forum 2012. - October 21, 2012 - EMRC International
Precision VRT Company Echelon Ag Has Hired Jason Frey as Account Manager
Echelon Ag Hires New Precision Agriculture Account Manager for SE Saskatchewan Area. - October 11, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag Has Hired Jamie Charlton as a Precision Agriculture Account Manager
Precision agriculture company based in Canada announces another new addition to the team. - October 05, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Government of Senegal to Officially Host 2012 Edition of Pan-African Agribusiness Forum
The Government of Senegal and EMRC International partner to spotlight Africa’s agricultural and Agri-Food sector potential. - September 27, 2012 - EMRC International
Echelon Ag Announces Success of 2012 Crop Tour
Variable rate and farm management company shared benefits of precision VRT with participants - August 02, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision Farming Company Offers New Variable Rate Technology Service
Echelon Ag introduces variable rate fungicide service for western Canadian farmers. - July 25, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag is Hiring for West Kansas Location
Precision VRT company is looking to hire an account manager for their West Kansas office. - July 13, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag Saskatoon Office is Hiring
Precision VRT company is searching for prospects to fill the Precision Agriculture Account Manager position at their Saskatoon location. - July 12, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag is Hiring Account Manager for Regina
Precision VRT company is looking to hire an Account Manager for their Regina location. - July 11, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag Hiring for Northern Alberta
Precision VRT company is searching for a new account manager for Northern Alberta location - July 07, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Precision Farming Company Declares Western Canada Farm Progress Show a Success
Echelon Ag sends thanks to everyone who visited their booth at the 2012 Farm Progress Show. - July 06, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag is Hiring Account Manager for North Dakota
Precision VRT company is hiring a Precision Agriculture Account Manager for their North Dakota office. - July 05, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag is Hiring for Their Central Alberta Office
Precision VRT company is searching for a new account manager for their Central Alberta location. - June 30, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag Inc. Launches Variable Rate Technology Client Testimonial Video
Videos released to educate farmers about benefits of Precision VRT Technology - April 21, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag Inc. Unveils New Brand: Precision VRT Technology
Agricultural technology experts Echelon Ag Inc. unveil their new brand Precision VRT- The Next Level of Agricultural Solutions. - April 19, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag to Attend Western Canada Farm Progress Show for Professional Farmers
Precision VRT fertilizer placement will be the hot topic at the 2012 Farm Progress Show - April 19, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
Echelon Ag Inc. Launches Social Media Campaign
Farm management company gets social with Facebook and Twitter. - March 21, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc
GreenLeaf Genetics Announces the Addition of Mike Smidt as Trait Sales Manager
Mike Smidt has extensive experience in the seed industry. - February 05, 2009 - GreenLeaf Genetics