PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC