Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign Ideal Grain Free Granola Launches with Kickstarter Campaign. - December 09, 2014 - Abundance Foods, LLC

Survivalcavefood.com Announces Free Shipping Through 2013 Survival Cave Food announces free shipping on all of their food buckets through the end of the year. Survivalcavefood now says they will not charge any shipping costs to customers who purchase their popular meal and fruit buckets through the end of 2013. - November 17, 2013 - Survivalcavefood.com

Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Sticky Stacks Reinvents Pancakes, Syrups & Waffles Sticky Stacks proudly releases its first generation of syrups, pancake mixes & combination packages that have a taste-bud-pleasing twist. Sticky Stacks, the new & premier breakfast company, is reinventing breakfast by infusing familiar toppings directly into its syrups and mixes. Sticky Stacks... - October 12, 2012 - Sticky Stacks

Muesli Fusion Launches Create Your Muesli Muesli Fusion is proud to announce its Create Your Muesli website. Customers first pick a whole grain foundation then pick from a selection of dried fruits, nuts, seeds, and sweets. There are traditional ingredients like raisins, cranberries, and almonds and ingredients not found in many other cereals like pineapple goji berries, cacao nibs, or chia seeds. With 34 total ingredients, there are literally quadrillions of possibilities. - September 18, 2011 - Muesli Fusion, Inc.

Muesli Fusion and Protect Our Winters Partner to Create All-Natural Cereal In an effort to raise awareness and work against climate change, Muesli Fusion is proud to announce a partnership with Protect Our Winters. Muesli Fusion has added a new cereal, “POW” to its line of all-natural cereals. - July 17, 2011 - Muesli Fusion, Inc.

Glutentox Home Reaches US Market -- Easy At-Home Test Detects Gluten in Foods, Beverages GlutenTox Home is now available in the US. The new kit quickly and easily detects gluten in food and drinks, bringing peace of mind to anyone with celiac disease. It contains a unique antibody that recognizes gluten in wheat, barley, rye and oat. GlutenTox Home can detect 20 ppm in alignment with the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s guidelines. It can also detect as little as 5 ppm, for those who need a stricter gluten-free diet. It produces results in less than 20 minutes. - March 16, 2011 - Emport, LLC