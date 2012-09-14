PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Veggie Burger Dominates Local Meat Eating Burgerfest, 1st Place Winner, Disrupts Meat Industry, to Build No-Kill Centers for the Soho Project Animal Rights Organization Veggie Burger Wins 1st Place in 38th Year Annual Burgerfest! At Highly Competitive Meat Eating Burgerfest- Avenue29 Foods “Sunset Burger” Wins, Pisses Off Beef Vendors - July 22, 2016 - Avenue29 Foods

The Juniper Jammery Would Like to Announce Two New Seasonal Marmalade Flavors for the Holidays and Festive Holiday Gift Packs with Free Shipping The Juniper Jammery would like to announce two new Seasonal Marmalade flavors to their existing line of jams and marmalades made from fresh fruits with a touch of honey and citrus pectin, with no refined sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial ingredients. For the Holiday Season the marmalades can be ordered in decorative gift packs of 2 or 3 jars. Shipping in the U.S. is free for the holidays for all items. - November 15, 2012 - The Juniper Jammery

The Juniper Jammery is Proud to Announce Their Jams and Marmalades Are Available to Order Through Their Website Thejuniperjammery.com The Juniper Jammery produces marmalades made from fresh fruits with a touch of honey and citrus pectin. The marmalades make great gifts, spreads, and glazes. They are now available to order online at thejuniperjammery.com. - May 02, 2012 - The Juniper Jammery

Enjoy the Simple Pleasures Again This Holiday Season as Kitchen Kettle Village Celebrates a “Simply... Old Fashioned Christmas” The largest "giving back" project of the year is underway at Kitchen Kettle Village in Lancaster County. The annual charity project gives back to our community by assisting local families in need during the holidays. The project is one of the many holiday offerings at Kitchen Kettle. - November 06, 2007 - Kitchen Kettle Village

Kitchen Kettle Village Harvests Bushels of Fun for 33rd Annual 7 Sweets & Sours Festival Guests can experience a bounty of fun and flavors during the 33rd Annual 7 Sweets & Sours Festival Friday, September 21st and Saturday, September 22nd, 2007 at Kitchen Kettle Village. - September 08, 2007 - Kitchen Kettle Village

Kitchen Kettle Village Adds More Jammin’ to Annual Berry Jam Festival Kitchen Kettle Villages' 12th Annual Berry Jam Festival June 15 & 16, 2007 - June 07, 2007 - Kitchen Kettle Village