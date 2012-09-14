PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Būf Creamery Wins Gold Medal Third Year in a Row at the 2018 American Cheese Society Conference Būf Creamery, an award-winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has been awarded the Gold ribbon for the third year in a row by the prestigious American Cheese Society (ACS) at the 35th Annual American Cheese Society Conference held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event included nearly 2000 different... - September 30, 2018 - Buf Creamery

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2017 Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, PA has been named among the winners at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards in London, standing out from the crowd as over 3,000 entries were judged in a single day at Tobacco Dock on Friday, November 17. Caputo Brothers Creamery was awarded a coveted Bronze... - November 30, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers Creamery’s... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Būf Creamery Wins Awards at the 2017 American Cheese Society Conference Būf Creamery, an award winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has just been awarded ribbons by the prestigious American Cheese Society (ACS) at the 34th Annual American Cheese Society Conference held in Denver, Colorado. The event included 2024 different cheeses, 40 expert judges and 1400 attendees. Būf... - August 14, 2017 - Buf Creamery

Organic Solution Management LLC. Helps Partner Win EPA Sustainability Award Using Organic Solution Management’s Sustainable Anaerobic Digestion Program Organic Solution Management helps partner, Crystal Creamery, a Modesto-based dairy, win a Sustainability Award from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for sustainable management of organic by-products and water reduction. - June 29, 2016 - Organic Solution Management

KC’s KickAss Beer Cheese Announces Spreading Demand Beer cheese is a cultural phenomenon in Kentucky, and now one company looks to bring the taste to anyone from the east coast to the west coast and everyone in between. - October 01, 2014 - KC's Kick Ass Beer Cheese

New Florida-Based Company KC’s Kick Ass Beer Cheese Releases Line of Healthy Beer Cheese Products A new Florida-based company, KC’s Kick Ass Beer Cheese, has released a fresh new line of beer cheeses that come in three different flavors– Original, Hot and Buffalo White. - September 25, 2014 - KC's Kick Ass Beer Cheese

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop is on the Move Blue Coop is officially closing and the Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop will be occupying that space early October 2014. - September 04, 2014 - Sweet Grass Dairy

PastureLand SummerGold Butters Win at American Cheese Society’s 2009 Competition in Austin, TX At the American Cheese Society’s August competition, industry judges called PastureLand’s Summer Gold cultured butter “lovely” and “complex.” The judges awarded two ribbons to PastureLand’s family of Summer Gold butters, recognizing the Southeastern Minnesota family farm cooperative for making a “great summer butter” with exceptional yellow color and complex flavors. - September 21, 2009 - PastureLand Cooperative

PastureLand Welcomes Back Meadowlark to Celebrate the 2009 Eat Local Challenge Following their success at the American Cheese Society’s August competition, and the announcement of two ribbons for their cultured, Summer Gold butters, PastureLand Cooperative announces the return of Meadowlark, a memorably hearty and buttery, cloth-wrapped cheddar. - September 20, 2009 - PastureLand Cooperative