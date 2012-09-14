|
After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense
Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC
Solaridy LLC announced today that the board of directors have approved a name change for the corporation to Hyperponic LLC. The change takes effect immediately.
“This new name better reflects the Company's high-tech roots,” explains Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner, “and eliminates... - February 15, 2018 - Hyperponic LLC
In trials conducted this summer at OSU ATI Wooster bedding plants grown under a Venntis Technologies 155 watt TotalGrow™ light outperformed plants grown under a 400 watt High Pressure Sodium light. - October 14, 2015 - Venntis Technologies
Smokey's Daylily Gardens is celebrating the beginning of their 8th season of growing and selling daylilies across the nation. Poised for rapid growth, owners of Smokey's Daylily Gardens are excited and optimistic for the company’s continued growth and prosperous future. - March 20, 2015 - Smokey's Daylily Gardens
Eco-Lite Products, the leading manufacturer of specialty lighting products announces the introduction of the MAX Grow line of LED lights, designed for indoor plant and vegetable gardens. - November 15, 2013 - ECO-Light Products
A simple donation of $5 will plant 50 trees and just $1 donation will plant 10 trees as a way to improve various African communities. - December 08, 2011 - Esbenshades Garden Center
Susan Gange, owner of Stony Brook Orchids, will present “Growing Phalaenopsis in the Home,” on Saturday October 22 at 1:00 pm, during the 28th Annual Susquehanna Orchid Society Show and Sale, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Lancaster, PA. Her lecture will demonstrate how anyone can successfully... - October 06, 2011 - Stony Brook Orchids
Eco-aromatic activist tour weds sensuous meditations, herbal training, and futuristic green economic visions in Udaipur, Rajasthan - India's most enchanting heritage site. - July 15, 2009 - Udaipur Shakti Works
Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned retail, wholesale flower outlet, FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore now offers cakes and chocolate apart from flowers - July 26, 2007 - Rayer Flora
Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned wholesale flower outlet and Florist shop FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore offers 10% special discount to its customers for valentine 2007 while celebrating 2nd anniversary. - February 12, 2007 - Rayer Flora
Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned retail, wholesale flower outlet, FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore celebrates successful 2nd anniversary. - November 24, 2006 - Rayer Flora