Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

Solaridy Announces Name Change to Hyperponic and Management Hires Solaridy LLC announced today that the board of directors have approved a name change for the corporation to Hyperponic LLC. The change takes effect immediately. “This new name better reflects the Company's high-tech roots,” explains Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner, “and eliminates... - February 15, 2018 - Hyperponic LLC

Venntis Technologies TotalGrow™ TG15A Outperforms High Pressure Sodium (HPS) in Ohio State University Trials In trials conducted this summer at OSU ATI Wooster bedding plants grown under a Venntis Technologies 155 watt TotalGrow™ light outperformed plants grown under a 400 watt High Pressure Sodium light. - October 14, 2015 - Venntis Technologies

Smokey's Daylily Gardens Celebrates Its 8th Season in Business Smokey's Daylily Gardens is celebrating the beginning of their 8th season of growing and selling daylilies across the nation. Poised for rapid growth, owners of Smokey's Daylily Gardens are excited and optimistic for the company’s continued growth and prosperous future. - March 20, 2015 - Smokey's Daylily Gardens

Eco-Lite Products Introduces the MAX Grow Line of LED Grow Lights Eco-Lite Products, the leading manufacturer of specialty lighting products announces the introduction of the MAX Grow line of LED lights, designed for indoor plant and vegetable gardens. - November 15, 2013 - ECO-Light Products

Esbenshade’s is Partnering with "The Africa Transformation Initiative" A simple donation of $5 will plant 50 trees and just $1 donation will plant 10 trees as a way to improve various African communities. - December 08, 2011 - Esbenshades Garden Center

Award Winning Orchid Grower to Speak at Susquehanna Orchid Show Susan Gange, owner of Stony Brook Orchids, will present “Growing Phalaenopsis in the Home,” on Saturday October 22 at 1:00 pm, during the 28th Annual Susquehanna Orchid Society Show and Sale, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Lancaster, PA. Her lecture will demonstrate how anyone can successfully... - October 06, 2011 - Stony Brook Orchids

Udaipur Shakti Works (USW) & Floracopeia Pioneer Transformative New Travel Genre Eco-aromatic activist tour weds sensuous meditations, herbal training, and futuristic green economic visions in Udaipur, Rajasthan - India's most enchanting heritage site. - July 15, 2009 - Udaipur Shakti Works

FloraStand – Online and Wholesale Florist in Bangalore Now Offers More Gifts Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned retail, wholesale flower outlet, FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore now offers cakes and chocolate apart from flowers - July 26, 2007 - Rayer Flora

FloraStand - Wholesale Florist in Bangalore Offer 10% Special Discount to its Customers for Valentine 2007 Rayer Flora (India) Pvt Ltd owned wholesale flower outlet and Florist shop FloraStand (http://www.florastand.com/) in Bangalore offers 10% special discount to its customers for valentine 2007 while celebrating 2nd anniversary. - February 12, 2007 - Rayer Flora