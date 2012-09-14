PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bernarda Morales Collection Welcomed at Enk International's Intermezzo Collections Global Trade Show for the August 2014 Buying Season Fashion designer Bernarda Morales has been invited to exhibit her resort collection at the prestigious Intermezzo Collections global trade show to take place this August 3-5 at the Javits Center of New York City. For the event, her collection will focus on ready-to-wear, swimwear, and evening gowns,... - July 16, 2014 - KaoKao, Inc. - Bernarda Morales Collection

Saladin&Manzetti Luxury Silk neckties Saladin&Manzetti, based in London and renown for it's luxury ties is now focusing on consolidation. The latest innovations from Saladin&Manzetti design house are its unique vibrant and muted colours in both modern and classic designs, including theme ties and custom design ties. - February 04, 2009 - SaladinandManzetti Ltd

Easyhero - Limited Fivehundred | Launch of a New Fashion Label for the Man with Character In 2006 easyhero was founded by four Munich designers and already belongs to the leading Newcomer labels in men’s fashion.The label presented its first collection “Rocktour” on 2.August 2007. Every year, easyhero produces 4 collections of clothes and accessories worldwide. To guarantee exclusiveness for the customer, the production of each Collection item is limited globally to five hundred. - October 31, 2007 - easyhero GmbH