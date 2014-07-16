Recent Headlines
Bernarda Morales Collection Welcomed at Enk International's Intermezzo Collections Global Trade Show for the August 2014 Buying Season
Fashion designer Bernarda Morales has been invited to exhibit her resort collection at the prestigious Intermezzo Collections global trade show to take place this August 3-5 at the Javits Center of New York City. For the event, her collection will focus on ready-to-wear, swimwear, and evening... - July 16, 2014 - KaoKao, Inc. - Bernarda Morales Collection
Saladin&Manzetti Luxury Silk neckties
Saladin&Manzetti, based in London and renown for it's luxury ties is now focusing on consolidation. The latest innovations from Saladin&Manzetti design house are its unique vibrant and muted colours in both modern and classic designs, including theme ties and custom design ties. - February 04, 2009 - SaladinandManzetti Ltd
Easyhero - Limited Fivehundred | Launch of a New Fashion Label for the Man with Character
In 2006 easyhero was founded by four Munich designers and already belongs to the leading Newcomer labels in men’s fashion.The label presented its first collection “Rocktour” on 2.August 2007. Every year, easyhero produces 4 collections of clothes and accessories worldwide. To guarantee exclusiveness for the customer, the production of each Collection item is limited globally to five hundred. - October 31, 2007 - easyhero GmbH
Up Close & Personal Wearable Art Sale and Reception at Long Island Marriott Hotel
Madona Cole Originals announces a Wearable Art Fashions and accessories sale & reception on Saturday, March 24, 2007 at Long Island Marriot Hotel, Uniondale, New York. Sale time: 10:00AM - 10:00PM. Highlights include, a 5% -15% discount on all purchases, a door prize drawing every 2 hours and live musical entertainment. - March 08, 2007 - Madona Cole Originals