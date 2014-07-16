In 2006 easyhero was founded by four Munich designers and already belongs to the leading Newcomer labels in men’s fashion.The label presented its first collection “Rocktour” on 2.August 2007. Every year, easyhero produces 4 collections of clothes and accessories worldwide. To guarantee exclusiveness for the customer, the production of each Collection item is limited globally to five hundred. - October 31, 2007 - easyhero GmbH